8 Products to Help Combat Sweaty Feet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you suffer from excessive sweating of the feet (known as hyperhidrosis), then you know how uncomfortable and embarrassing it can be. According to Mayo Clinic, hyperhidrosis happens when the nerves responsible for signaling your sweat glands work overtime, even when they haven’t been triggered by physical exercise or a spike in temperature. While it can happen to anyone, it’s apparently more common in younger people and more men than women suffer from it. Naturally, this frustrating condition can lead to unwanted foot odor, foul-smelling shoes and even painful blisters. Those who sweat profusely are more susceptible to skin infections, too.

Beyond wearing breathable shoes and moisture-wicking socks, there are different products on the market you can try to help combat sweaty feet. There are sweat-absorbing powders and topical antiperspirants that can come in the form of classic rub-on sticks as well as lotions and wipes.

With all this in mind, we rounded up some products to combat sweaty feet.

Why Trust Our Recommendations

Many of the products on our list feature ingredients like aluminum chloride and aluminum sesquichlorohydrate, which recent studies have shown to be effective in treating hyperhidrosis. Both work by blocking the sweat glands. However, keep in mind that side effects can include burning, stinging and itching of the skin, so it’s recommended that you apply the treatment before bed and keep it on skin no longer than eight hours to avoid any irritation.

In addition to lotions and creams, we also included a powdered option containing cornstarch, which may help by absorbing sweat.

SweatBlock Antiperspirant Lotion

SweatBlock Antiperspirant lotion contains a high percentage of the active antiperspirant ingredient aluminum sesquichlorohydrate as well as aloe vera gel, which is known for its skin-soothing effects. You can stock up and buy it in a two-pack.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Certain Dri Prescription Strength Clinical Antiperspirant

Coming in convenient roll-on stick form, Certain Dri’s Prescription Strength Clinical Antiperspirant is made with 13% aluminum chloride and is said to offers 72 hours of protection against excessive perspiration. It’s offered in a pack of three.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Neat Feat 3B Foot Saver Roll-On Antiperspirant

A little goes a long way with Neat Feat’s 3B Foot Saver Roll-On Antiperspirant containing 22.5% aluminum chloride. One stick of Neat Feet should be sufficient to last you at least a month, and the roll-on design creates less mess during application than powders.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Carpe Antiperspirant Foot Lotion

In addition to including aluminum sesquichlorohydrate, Carpe Antiperspirant Foot Lotion also contains natural eucalyptus oil and other ingredients to moisturize feet without any greasiness. It comes as a pack of one, two or three bottles, and you can choose an option that includes a special applicator.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Gold Bond No Mess Spray Powder

The main ingredient that works against hyperhidrosis in Gold Bond’s No Mess Spray Powder is talc, which helps absorb moisture. Thanks to menthol, it should also offer a cooling effect on skin when you apply it. The 60-degree valve allows users to spray in any direction, even upside down.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Lotrimin Daily Sweat & Odor Control Medicated Foot Powder

Lotrimin Daily Sweat & Odor Control Medicated Foot Powder is formulated with topical starch, which not only absorbs sweat but helps relieve irritation, too. This option comes in a pack of three, so if you run out, you’ll have another bottle on hand.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Kleinert Dry Feet Clinical Antiperspirant Wipes

On top of 15% aluminum chloride, Kleinert’s Dry Feet Clinical Antiperspirant Wipes contain soothing aloe vera and vitamin E. The brand claims they’re waterproof so you can shower after using a wipe and it won’t affect the treatment.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Dr. Scholl’s Odor-Fighting X Foot Powder

While starch is designed to dry out the feet in Dr. Scholl’s Odor-Fighting X foot Powder, its use of zinc oxide helps eliminate foot odors. It has a very mild scent and comes as a multi-pack with three sizable bottles that should last you a while.