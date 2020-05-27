From Heels to Slides — Here Are 7 Trendy Ways to Style Sweatpants

It is safe to declare spring 2020 as the season of sweatpants. With current shelter-in-place orders and working from home becoming the new normal, many fashion lovers have ditched their denim and dresses for the ever-so comfortable sweatpant. Without events, in-office meetings and happy hours deciding what to wear at home has proved challenging, which is why many have turned to comfort in their clothes.

Though sweatpants continue to remain a wardrobe staple, many are itching for the chance to dress up and have that feeling of being productive and professional — but that doesn’t mean sweatpants can’t do the trick. Plus, you don’t always have to wear a sneaker.

From wide-legged pants to sleek joggers, sweatpants-based ensembles can vary all depending on what look you’re aiming for. Is it straight athleisure, are you posting on Instagram or are you looking to be Zoom-ready for the entire day?

To stay comfortable, yet chic and on trend, here are seven outfit ideas that’ll make you feel at your best — even if it’s at home.

1. Workout Ready

Though gyms are closed, keeping active has been key to productivity and mental health during this unprecedented time. So if you’re busy working or chasing after the kids, get dressed in an athleisure look that can take you from the home office to the pavement for a short run at any given time. Athleta’s Distance jogger is the perfect light-weight option for those on the go. Plus, the pants are ideal for running, thanks to zip pockets and a mesh inner lining. Pair the look with comfortable yet functional running shoes from brands including On, Hoka One One or New Balance, which have just the right amount of support and cushioning.

2. Neon Neutrals

Set the mood for the day with a bright outfit in neon yellow or orange. Wesley’s ultra cozy jersey, Noho Jogger is an ideal go-to that’ll make a statement and keeping you comfortable at the same time. While these pants can easily be paired with a neutral sandal or sneaker, instead make it a monochromatic look with neon-hued shoes, too, such as these slide sandals from APL.

3. Wide-legged Wonders

A wide-legged sweatpant can easily elevate your outfit from cozy to chic. The trick is to skip the sneakers and opt for a loafer, which will make your at-home look all the more “work”-appropriate. Loro Piana offers a versatile track pant option, made in a tan cashmere. If you’re looking for luxury, compliment the sweats with a Gucci mule in a similar hue.

4. Head Over Heels

The big debate — to wear heels at home or not — has been a topic of discussion these days. But the real answer is wear whatever makes you feel comfortable. If a high stiletto brings out confidence and offers some escapism, then bring them out and wear them proudly. The positive here is that those heels won’t get scuffed up at home, and you can still wear them with sweatpants. In this case, the higher the heel the better. Sounds like a win-win.

5. Summering in Sweats

With the warmer weather approaching, you’re going to want to wear light and airy sweatpants that are loose in fit and flattering in shape. Take inspiration from Alo Yoga’s Extreme High-Waist Cinch Pant, which blends comfort and style. To finish off the look, choose a sport-sandal in earth tones, and to elongate your look opt for a shoe with a small platform for added height.

6. Influencer Inspiration

Looking for an Instagram-friendly outfit? The Kim Kardashian-esque sweatpant look is all about an oversized, cotton silhouette. Make sure the pull-on pant is detailed with both an elasticized waistband and ankle cuffs. Then pair the gray sweatpants with all-white tube socks and a chunky sneaker such as Adidas Nite Joggers or the popular Balenciaga Triple S shoes.

7. Tie-Dye Time

If spring ’20 is the season of sweatpants then tie-dye is a close a second. The groovy trend has made a huge comeback and a sweat set makes the best platform for the colorful swirls. Pick any color of your choosing and complete your outfit with a simple, white sneaker such as the Nike Air Force 1.

