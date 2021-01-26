These Comfortable Slip-Ons Are My New Favorite Quarantine Shoe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As I continue to self-isolate and hunker down at home, my daily walks have become a welcome reprieve from hours spent indoors. To preface, I’ve become accustomed to wearing slippers 24/7, so finding a comfy walking shoe that similarly required little effort to put on and no break-in period was key for me.

In the midst of my search, I received a pitch about Suavs’ “comfortable, breathable and sustainable shoes.” The Texas-based footwear label debuted in 2015 with a mission to create versatile silhouettes that can take you anywhere. Not only does the brand aim to reduce waste in production, but it also gives back to the community, too. According to its website, the company donates all unsold Suavs shoes to philanthropic organizations such as Soles4Souls and LifeWorks.

Bottom line, I was eager to test a pair for myself. And after the brand gave me its Barton slip-on to try, I discovered it was just what I had been looking for.

Watch on FN

Made entirely of recycled plastic water bottles, the shoe’s knit upper is airy, soft and seamless to prevent blisters. I have wide feet, and I appreciated that the upper molded to my unique shape right out of the box, yet didn’t feel overly constricting. Despite all the times I’ve worn my pair, the material has never stretched out or sagged, either.

Inside, the insoles are moisture-wicking, meaning the shoes can comfortably be worn with or without socks. I’ve been pairing them with crew socks since temperatures have dropped, but I can easily imagine slipping into these barefoot come summer (and not having to worry about a swampy mess as a result). What’s more, the insoles are amply cushioned, and, like the entire shoe itself, are washable.

In terms of aesthetic, the shoe’s minimalist silhouette and muted colors complement every loungewear set in my closet. Alongside the black and white colorway I own, the pair is also available in a version with a black upper and gum rubber sole.

All in all, my verdict is that I can wear this style in nearly any season and for practically any occasion. Beyond my afternoon walks, it’s become the perfect shoe for grabbing groceries or a quick coffee, and will prove stylish enough for outings with friends once the world starts to open up again. It’s also supremely flexible and travel-friendly, making it great to bring on trips when I need to pack light.

Shop the must-have pair below, and check out the rest of the brand’s coveted offerings on Suavshoes.com. I promise you won’t regret it.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Suavs