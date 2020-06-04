Stylish Face Masks From Popular Brands You Can Buy Right Now

As the coronavirus pandemic continues in the U.S., wearing face masks has become a major topic for debate. Some states recommend that everyone wear a cloth face covering in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain while others have made it a requirement.

For instance, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new executive order last week, allowing private stores to bar entry to customers not wearing a face covering. New York had already been requiring individuals to wear face coverings in instances when social distancing is not possible, as well as while riding public transportation.

While many Americans have been slower on adapting to the safety precaution, now the health precaution has seemingly become a much-needed accessory, with retailers and brands alike selling their own washable, cloth versions. In addition to Amazon and Etsy, where independent designers have face masks inspired by high-end fashion houses like Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and more. Keep scrolling to shop stylish face masks from designer brands and retailers now.

American Eagle

American Eagle has launched reusable face masks in a variety of colors, including yellow, navy, pink and white. Each mask features an antimicrobial finish to help prevent the growth of on-mask bacteria, plus, 20% of proceeds go to Crisis Text Line, a text-based crisis service providing free, confidential, 24/7 support. The masks are also washable and water-resistant.

CREDIT: Courtesy of American Eagle

To Buy: American Eagle Reusable Face Mask, $15.

Anthropologie

The retailer currently hosts dozens of face masks designs from brands like Sanctuary, Amadi and Bunglo, all in a variety of sizes, packages and patterns. Ranging from $14 for an individual mask up to $26 for a pack of five, they all can be found at Anthropologie.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthropologie

To Buy: Amadi Gingham Face Mask, $14.



Athleta

Athleta is offering masks for women and girls, both coming in packs of five and both selling for $30 at Athleta.com; they are set to ship on July 4. The company asks shoppers to limit purchases to five packs per person, in order to support as many members of the community as possible. Made from a blend of polyester and spandex for stretch with a cotton lining for breathability and comfort, these non-medical masks are easily reusable and have been tested to last through at least 20 home washes. Secured with adjustable elastic straps, the masks are machine washable for quick cleaning and are designed to be light and airy on the skin with patterns including camouflage as well as solid colorways. In addition, Athleta is donating 100,000 non-medical masks to a major healthcare organization in support of our heroes on the front line.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

To Buy: Athleta Women’s Face Masks, $30.

Good American

Khloe Kardashian’s Good American label is offering face masks, seen in a Medium blue wash colorway. The non-medical mask is reusable and washable, featuring elastic straps to ensure a comfortable fit. For every mask you purchase, Good American will donate one mask to local businesses in need.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

To Buy: Good American Denim Face Mask, $5.

Lucky Brand

is selling masks in 5-packs of masks for $25 each on Luckybrand.com. They are made from 100% cotton with cotton-polyester blend straps. Due to their cotton construction, the masks are machine washable, dryer friendly, and should be washed before use. For safety amid the COVID-19 outbreak, these items should be washed again after a few wears. They are available in two color options: chambray blue and multicolor, the latter of which features a vertical striped pattern. Along with every purchase of a 5-pack, the company is donating five masks to essential workers.

CREDIT: Lucky Brand

To Buy: Lucky Brand 5-Pack Pleated Cotton Face Mask, $25.

Proenza Schouler

The designer label launched seven limited-edition masks made from archival collection fabric. All of the net proceeds will be donated to the New York City Mayor’s Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund, which brings solutions to challenges facing New Yorkers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fund supports multiple causes, including: healthcare workers and essential staﬀ; local and small businesses; displaced workers, such as immigrant workers and families, youth and other vulnerable New Yorkers. Patterns available now include the Mini Gingham Mask in black and khaki and black and gray as well was the Woodgrain Mask.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

To Buy: Proenza Schouler Woodgrain Face Mask, $100.

Reformation

The sustainable brand implemented its environmentally-friendly practices into the design of protective face coverings. It offers five packs of reusable face masks with tied, behind-the-ear straps for adjustable and customized fits. Prints and colors within the shipments will vary. The package of masks retails for $25, and you can also donate five masks to those in need straight from Reformation.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation

To Buy: Reformation Face Masks, $25.

Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway is selling 5-pack reusable face masks, and for each sold the company will give a 5-pack to a community in need through its partnership with Project Renewal, which is a New York-based nonprofit organization founded to end the cycle of homelessness. The masks are made from scraps from prior production runs or were purchased as unused surplus from textile mill, making them 100% cotton or cotton blend and lined in cotton/poly.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rent the Runway

To Buy: Rent the Runway 5-Pack Face Masks, $50.

Revolve

The online retailer is offering dozens of protective face masks from its expansive repertoire of brands including Grlfrnd, Karina Grimaldi, Cotton Citizen and more. These face coverings range in style and design from subtle all-white options to standout chain-accented iterations. With prices varying from $14 for a single mask to $45 for a three-pack, you can find a choice to fit your personal style at Revolve.com.

To Buy: Revolve 8 Other Reasons Filter Insert Mask, $25.

Skims

Inspired by the Kim Kardashian-label’s signature Solutionwear material, the one-size coverings are offered in soft, sand, clay, sienna, cocoa and onyx colorways and are meant to be breathable for all-day wear, according to the company. Available online, the face masks come in one, two or four-packs for $8, $15 and $25, respectively.

Skims four-pack bundle of face masks is available online for $25. CREDIT: Courtesy of Skims

To Buy: Skims Face Mask Bundle, $25.

Vera Bradley

The brand is offering a series of protective face masks made from 100% cotton fabric, the same material as its purses and duffels. The masks sell individually for $8, coming in 12 different patterns, such as Pretty Posies Pink Ditsy, Kiev Paisley, Bohemian Blooms and Wildflower Garden.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley

To Buy: Vera Bradley Cotton Face Mask, $8.