15 Stylish and Supportive Sandals for Pregnant Women

Whether you’re refreshing your summer wardrobe or packing for a warm getaway, finding the right sandal is never an easy feat for pregnant women.

In fact, women who are expecting may experience unexpected changes in their feet. According to the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society, the added weight of a growing child, as well as hormonal fluctuations, among other factors, can often cause the feet to swell and arches to drop. One study by the American Journal of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation found that among 49 pregnant women observed, all of their arch heights decreased significantly, causing their feet to be 2 to 10 mm longer on average.

When it comes to shopping sandals to wear during your pregnancy, there are a few factors to consider. First, the shoe should provide ample support.

“Flat sandals for pregnant women are not helpful,” explained New York-based podiatrist Dr. Ernest Levi. “Since you’re carrying extra weight, you are going to need extra support, including arch support, under the foot.”

Dr. Levi also emphasizes that sandals for pregnant women should be sturdy and include adjustable or flexible straps. That way, they can still provide a comfortable fit on days when your feet are swollen.

If your feet do change in length throughout your pregnancy, keep in mind you may need to purchase multiple styles or sizes — so opting for pairs that are affordable is key.

Lucky for moms-to-be, we’re here to make the shopping easy for you. Ahead, find 15 stylish and supportive sandals to keep you comfortable on your feet. Bonus: They’re all priced at $150 or less.

1. FitFlop Kaia Sandal

Dr. Levi specifically recommends FitFlop’s shoes for pregnant women, as they all feature ergonomic designs with arch support. This style from the brand includes DuoComff technology, a dual-layer midsole for added cushioning; the comfort layer also features an anatomically-formed footbed for targeted underfoot lift. Finally, rubber pods on the outsole increase slip resistance and durability. Complete with oversized “bamboo” finish buckles and a croc-embossed upper, these chic sandals will quickly become a new favorite in off-duty wardrobe.

2. Naturalizer Lincoln Sandal

A sporty take on the thong sandal trend, this style from Naturalizer includes a soft leather ankle strap with a hook and loop closure for effortless wear. Underfoot, it has anatomical cushioning and is sculpted to help align your arches. Plus, the non-slip outsole helps ensure safe steps.

3. Clarks Step JuneShell Sandal

Achieve instant relaxation by slipping your feet into these easy-to-wear slides from Clarks. The silhouette offers a modern take on the “ugly” sandal trend, done with sleek cross straps in a vibrant pink colorway.

As part of the brand’s Cloudstepper’s collection, this sandal is also equipped with a soft fabric lining, shock-absorbing EVA sole to reduce the impact on the foot and joints as well as a Cushion Soft footbed for responsive cushioning. A textured outsole adds traction.

4. Ecco Plateau Sandal

Wearing high heels at any point in your life can cause back strain and further affect your balance. Meanwhile, a platform design allows you to get that height boost while still keeping your feet level. This is especially important in later trimesters when your weight distribution is more uneven.

If you’re searching for a lifted style to wear during pregnancy, look no further than Ecco’s Plateau sandal. Unlike your typical platform shoe, Ecco’s version incorporates a dual-density sole into its base for cushioned relief. The full-grain leather in the upper and the lining allow for a smooth fit from the inside out, while an adjustable ankle strap helps keep feet secure to prevent stumbling or rolled ankles. Offered in four staple colorways, this sandal is perfect for warm-weather weddings or fancy dinner dates.

5. Birkenstock Arizona Sandal

Not only are Birkenstock sandals beloved by the masses for their comfortable and trendy appeal, but they also make great styles for pregnant women. The brand’s signature Arizona silhouette, along with a variety of its open-toe pairs, feature specially formed footbeds that are packed with tons of support features. These include a raised toe bar for natural grip, contoured design for even weight distribution and a deep heel cup to cradle the back of the foot, all with a hidden layer of memory foam underneath. What’s more, a wide toe box allows for a roomy fit that can accommodate swollen feet.

6. Rockport Eileen X-Strap Sandal

Formed with dual adjustable straps, this athletic-inspired sandal from Rockport can help you achieve the ultimate fit via two points of customization. It comes in a subtle camouflage colorway and a bold leopard print for flair, and is offered in both medium and wide width sizes.

7. Reef Cushion Sol Sandal

A simple slide that will match with everything, this option from Reef features cross-foot straps and a thong-toe design, plus the brand’s cushion footbed with specialized contouring for ultimate comfort. The anatomical shape provides support to targeted points of impact on the foot. The style also includes a durable, non-marking outsole and soft, faux leather-lined straps.

8. Hush Puppies Briard X Back Sandal

Hush Puppies’ Briard sandal offers strappy appeal, with the option to choose from a classic black colorway or a bold silver iteration. Crafted from soft leather, the cross strap design should rest comfortably on the top of the foot. Furthermore, a hook-and-look ankle closure offers adjustability and a zip-back design for easy on and off. For ample foot support, the style includes a memory foam footbed and ergonomically-shaped last designed to move with you.

9. Vionic Cindy Sandal

Vionic’s Cindy sandal is also on-trend with its loop-toe design. In terms of functionality, it includes a podiatrist-designed footbed made to enhances stability and comfort from the ground up. The footbed also boasts a microfiber cover to help absorb moisture and prevent feet from sliding around inside the shoe. From the outside, the rubber outsole is built to provide a reliable grip.

10. LifeStride Plushslipper Slide

When your feet get tired, sometimes you just want to wear slippers 24/7. And now, thanks to LifeStride, you can do just that in style. These slides offer a cozy, outdoor-ready design that you’ll feel comfortable running errands in and beyond. They have a moisture-wicking faux fur lining and plush upper strap, plus the brand’s Soft System cushioning and shock-absorbing midsole that distributes pressure upon impact.

11. Skechers On the Go 600 Girls Trip Sandal

Elevate your athletic off-duty style with these Skechers sandals. The responsive pair includes flexible uppers that conform to the shape of your foot, a secure slingback strap and an anatomically formed footbed with waved technology for added grip. The shoe is also crafted to be super lightweight, making it easy to pack for travel.

12. Aerosoles Paramus Sandal

Nothing says summer quite like an espadrille-inspired sandal. This colorful style from Aerosoles adopts the traditional rope midsole of an espadrille and gives it a stylish upgrade with cross-cross leather straps. Meanwhile, diamond-flex soles help disperse friction and a memory foam footbed allows for maximum shock absorption so you can take on the day with confidence.

13. Cole Haan Anica Sandal

Offered in over 10 neutral to vibrant colorways, Cole Haan’s Anica sandal is the perfect complement to all your warm-weather looks. The trusted comfort brand employs its GrandFøam technology in these thong-toe sandals, allowing for layers of foam support in the outsole. The design also helps alleviate the impact on the bottom of feet and aids energy return.

14. Sanuk Yoga Sling Sandal

What’s unique about Sanuk’s shoes is that they incorporate yoga mat material into the base — so you get that spongy yet supportive feel with every step. The footbeds are also anatomically formed for enhanced comfort, while the straps utilize a lightweight, flexible knit fabric that can stretch to fit even the most swollen feet.

15. FitFlop Eloise Wedge Slide

Boost your style with cushioned comfort in these embossed slide sandals courtesy of FitFlop. The balanced wedge still allows you to achieve an elevated look without achy heels or sore arches, too.

The unique factor in this take on the brand’s ever-comfortable sandals is called a MicroWobbleboard. Formed with three layers of targeted cushioning, the technology covers all the bases that are needed for a supported step. First comes the extra layer of foam for a plush fit, set atop firmer cushioning at the heel to brace for impact; next is the soft middle construction for an added level of comfort, finished off with a medium toughness at the toe to help push off during each step.