Stuart Weitzman’s Summer Sample Sale Offers New Styles Up to 60% Off

Stuart Weitzman is turning up the heat with a summer sample sale. The luxury designer brand is offering discounts up to 60% off on shoes and bags.

Items offered on sale include new summer sandals and highly-coveted boots from fall ’19. Whether you’re looking to spice up your summer wardrobe or invest in some pieces for fall, take a look at some of the best deals and discounts Stuart Weitzman is currently offering on Stuartweitzman.com.

Stuart Weitzman Sample Sale: The Caicos Sandal

Slide into summer with this chic designer sandal. Offered in an array of vibrant, summery colorways including Peonia Hot Pink, Sunflower Yellow and Caribe Bright Blue this low-heeled luxury slide is now 50% off. The timeless slide, which is also offered in black and tan, features SW signature double-buckle hardware on the vamp strap.

Stuart Weitzman Sample Sale: The Brigida 50 Sandal

Another new style on sale is the Brigida 50 Sandal. Stuart Weitzman’s thong sandal channels the totally ’90s complete with a flip-flop heel silhouette and a square toe. This Spanish-made sandal is a practical yet fashionable statement shoe thanks to its sturdy, block-heel.

Stuart Weitzman Sample Sale: The Leya Bead Flat Sandal

Turn heads with these strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals that are now retailed for half of its original price. The suede, beaded flats are offered in two summer colorways including Sole Orange and Caribe Bright Blue.

Stuart Weitzman Sample Sale: The Analeigh 75 Sandal

Spring for a classic block heel this summer. The Analeigh 75 sandal is constructed with suede uppers and a cork heel and sole. Available in three colorways, this summer sandal can be a great staple to add in your summer wardrobe, especially because of its marked down discount.

Stuart Weitzman Sample Sale: The Aletha 50 Sandal

Add a pop of color with the Aletha 50 Sandal. This versatile summer shoe comes in Sunflower Yellow, black and a silvery textured metallic, allowing you to wear the shoe beyond the summer season.

Stuart Weitzman Sample Sale: The Merinda Flat

Inspired by Stuart Weitzman’s Merinda heel, this flat is offered in eight summer-ready colors. The suede sandal is made with a leather insole and has buffed leather sole with grooves for traction.

Stuart Weitzman Sample Sale: The Jimena 50 Sandal

Turn up the volume with the Jimena 50 sandal. The flip-flop heel is yet another nostalgic style Stuart Weitzman has tapped into for the summer. The on-trend sandal is offered in three metallic colorways.

Stuart Weitzman Sample Sale: The McKenzee Boot

Why not stock up on boots for fall? Shoppers can now grab one of fall ’19’s hottest boots at half the original price. The mid-calf combat boot has a trendy lug sole and comfortable block heel making this luxury boot stylish and durable.

Stuart Weitzman Sample Sale: The Lowland Boot

These classic over-the-knee stretch boots are now offered at 50% off. The almond-toe boot is easy to put on thanks to the adjustable tie detail in the back. The Lowland Boot is offered in three neutral colorways, making it a classic investment piece for colder months ahead.

Stuart Weitzman Sample Sale: The Reana Quilted Bag

The Stuart Weitzman summer sale also features bags. The Reana Quilted Bag is now on sale in multiple colorways, including classic black as well as summer-ready colors. Although this purse is small it comes with tons of storage space including a back exterior pocket and an interior card slot.

Stuart Weitzman Sample Sale: The Audrey Bag

This leather bag makes the ultimate luxury statement with its W-shaped quilted detail. Complete with suede lining and a double chain strap the Audrey Bag is a great option for shoppers looking for a new tote to carry around for the summer and onwards.

