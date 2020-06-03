Stride Rite’s Flash Sale Is Offering Kids’ Shoes For $20

Hurry before it’s too late. Stride Rite is having a major flash sale today, with kids’ shoes selling for $20.

The iconic Stride Rite footwear offers kid-friendly features such as easy-on designs, memory foam insoles and reinforced toes for durability. They also feature Stride Rite’s signature Made 2 Play technology that allows shoes to be machine washable, in addition to anti-microbial linings. And known for its attention to fit, Stride Rite also offers wide widths, which is availble in the flash sale now.

The company has nearly 200 select sale-priced products for big and little kids offered at the discount, which is available online only while supplies last. Flash sale savings are auto applied after adding to your cart, and the $20 sale cannot be combined with any other special offers, promotions or coupons, according to the company.

Stride Rite’s best-selling styles are also available during the flash sale, including its Little Kid’s Stride Rite Soft Motion Freddie sneaker as well as its Stride Rite Parker sneaker.

With its Soft Motion technology, Stride Rite’s kids shoes have slip resistant soles and flexible rubber outsoles for protection, along with patented multi-directional grooves allowing for increased mobility.

Keep scrolling to see the best kids’ shoes available during Stride Rite’s flash sale now.

Stride Rite Flash Sale: Adrian Sneaker

The Adrian Soft Motion shoes by Stride Rite, offered on sale in navy with lime green accents, features memory foam insoles for added cushion. Plus, the shoes are built to for first-time walkers.

Stride Rite Flash Sale: Cora Sneaker

The 100% washable sneaker style is made for kids on the go featuring its scuff-proof technology and durability. While its offered in multiple colorways, only the Cora sneaker in rainbow and purple/pink colorways are part of the flash sale.

Stride Rite Flash Sale: Esme Mary Jane

On sale in a range of colorways, the popular Esme Mary Jane shoe offers style and comfort for your little one, thanks to a gingham bow embellishment and signature memory foam footbed.

Stride Rite Flash Sale: Naya Sneaker

Stride Rite’s Naya sneaker is made for the big kids, featuring a dual fit system with removable sock insole to fit wide feet.

Stride Rite Flash Sale: Parker Sneaker

Stride Rite’s boy’s and girl’s Parker sneaker is all about ease. The shoe is made with an easy-on Velcro closure and cushioned heel collar for fast adjustability.

Stride Rite Flash Sale: Freddie Sneaker

The classic Freddie sneaker comes in white leather, which is a must-have for any baby’s closet. Detailed with breathable mesh linings and rounded edges, this style is best for comfort and wearability.

Stride Rite Flash Sale: Reagan Mary Jane

Stride Rite’s Reagan shoe is offered on sale only in its sparking rainbow multi-colored style. The Mary Jane is detailed in a glittering upper and a decorative buckle.

