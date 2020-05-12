Steve Madden’s Entire Site Is 40% Off for Its Flash Sale

Summer is right around the corner, which means it’s time to stock up on all those sandals and slides you’ve been eyeing for months. Thankfully, Steve Madden has major discounts on beloved warm-weather looks right now.

For a limited time, the brand is offering 40% off its entire site with the code SPRING40, as well as 50% off select items when you use code SPRING50 checkout. The sale includes everything from flats and heeled sandals to sneakers and booties for nearly any occasion. On top of its discounted footwear selection, be sure to add one of the brand’s face masks to your shopping cart; although they’re not included in the sale, these essential items will help keep you protected and are pretty cute, too.

Ahead, check out our top picks from Steve Madden’s flash sale and make sure to nab your favorites while these savings last.

Steve Madden Farryn Sandals

Available now for 50% off, these studded leather sandals give an edgy touch to a laid-back style. Their flat nature and easy-to-wear silhouette make these a must-have for rising temperatures.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Steve Madden Issy Sandals

With a clear design and a trending square-toe silhouette, these shoes are a clean way to subtly boost your frame and elongate your legs.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Steve Madden Feather Flats

Dress up your at-home workwear or prepare for days in the office with this classic flat. The pointed toe adds a sleek touch to any outfit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Steve Madden Luna Platform Sandals

For a boho-chic feel, take a chance of the Luna platform sandals with a 3.5-inch heel and 1-inch platform for a more stable step. The rustic aesthetic makes for a nice touch when matched to your brunch-ready attire.

Steve Madden Luna platforms. CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Steve Madden Tornado Combat Boots

Channel trending utilitarian styles worn by Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid in these chunky combat boots. They can work on cooler summer days when paired with cutoff shorts or a sundress.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Steve Madden Kimmie Sandals

Take 40% off these espadrille sandals with a lifted platform. Sporty elastic straps make for a comfortable fit to help prevent rubbing and blisters.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Steve Madden Bertie Sneakers

A clean, white sneaker is a classic style for every season, as they match with just about anything. We love this look finished with a simple, sleek upper and chunky sole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Steve Madden Camryn Booties

Add a little flair to your look with these snakeskin booties. The western-inspired silhouette pairs well under jeans with side cutouts for breathability.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Steve Madden Debut Sandals

These rainbow ombré sandals will have you ready for Pride Month. Turn heads thanks to their on-trend thong-toe silhouette and jelly glitter finish, complete with studs.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Steve Madden Beale Sneakers

You’ll never want to take off these sock-style sneakers that are super comfy and easy to slip on and off; they also offer an added boost of height thanks to their 1.25-inch platform.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Steve Madden Gabriella Heels

While you may not have a chance to wear these out for date night or summer weddings right now, these 4.25-inch sandals are a staple heel for all sorts of occasions when things open up again.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.