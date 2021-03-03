11 St. Patrick’s Day-Themed Face Masks to Help You Celebrate the Holiday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner — March 17th to be exact. The annual celebration of Irish culture is marked by the color green, which according to folklore, is said to protect you from getting pinched by leprechauns when you wear it. And of course, rainbows, pots of gold and shamrocks are also main themes on the day. After all, the three-leaf clover has been considered the unofficial national flower of Ireland for centuries.
If you plan to dress up for the holiday, you’ll need a face mask for celebrating safely — and what better mask to sport than a festive option that will complement the rest of your outfit? For shopping made easy, we rounded up 11 cute face masks that are perfect to wear this St. Patrick’s Day.
From classic printed styles to a faux-beard embellished mask, there are options here to suit every taste.
NikittyBiz St. Patrick’s Day Face Mask
Sold on Etsy, this three-layer cotton mask comes in four different patterns, including this adorable dog-printed style. It features a built-in filter pocket for added protection, adjustable elastic ear loops and an adjustable nose wire to ensure a snug fit.
MaskFlair Disposable St. Patrick’s Day Mask
Also offering three-ply protection, this disposable option comes in nine designs, all featuring shamrocks.
FootlooseValley Reversible St. Patrick’s Day Mask
Featuring a reversible design, this cotton face mask is printed with shamrocks on one side and features either a black or green interior. It’s offered in six sizes for kids, teens and adults.
MaskwallaBoutique Sequin St. Patrick’s Day Mask
This flashy sequin style is available in sizes for the whole family to match. It features three layers of breathable cotton and adjustable ear loops. Plus, the adult sizes have a filter pocket containing a pm2.5 activated carbon filter. With each size, you have the option to an adjustable nose wire, too.
Woplagyreat Face Mask 4-Pack
These triple-layer cotton face masks come in a pack of four so you can switch things up. Each one is done in kelly green with themed motifs and stretchable ear loops.
Jarr Innovations Leprechaun Mask
Make a statement (and hopefully earn some laughs) in this double-layer mask featuring a faux leprechaun beard.
Gyothrig St. Patrick’s Day Face Mask 4-Pack
Also available in a pack of four, these masks features a unique design and an easily adjustable fit.
Irish Viking Designs Shamrock Mask
Available in multiple styles, this shamrock-covered mask allows you to pick from a flat two-ply option or a fitted three-ply design. It’s offered in sizes for adults and kids ages 13 and up.
Crazy Dog T-Shirts Love Clover Face Mask
These black printed masks are available in sets of two, three or six.
Laiputer St. Patrick’s Day Face Mask
This adjustable mask printed with leprechauns, shamrocks, rainbows and pots of gold comes with a pm2.5 activated carbon filter. It’s also available in several other designs.
Berry Let’s Get Shamrocked Headband & Mask Set
In addition to a satin-like themed mask, this set includes a fun headband featuring metallic fringe.