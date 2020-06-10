Sports Team Face Masks to Shop for Every League

Sports fans stay true to their teams no matter any delays in the seasons or unexpected changes in schedules. As they stay consistent in their support, so should their health.

FOCO now offers face masks representative of all your favorite leagues and organizations, allowing you to stay safe and show off your love of the game. The designs vary from single tie-back masks with pleated fronts to more smooth silhouettes with behind-the-ears elastic straps. Certain designs also come equipped with a pocket for a filter if you desire extra protection.

Whoever you root for, do it with caution and courtesy of yourself and others by using a mask. Read on to shop face masks from every league, professional and collegiate, for safe wear.

NFL Face Masks

Football fans can support their most beloved professional teams with these breathable face masks. They come in a variety of styles with an option for over 30 cities. All proceeds from the sales of these products go towards supporting the CDC Foundation, supporting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s critical health protection work.

NCAA Face Masks

Whether you are obsessed with the SEC or more of a PAC-12 fan, Foco offers a face mask for teams across the country. The masks come in packs of three with elasticated earloops for stretch and comfortability. Available in youth and adult sizing, the whole family can get ready to cheer on your school through any sport be it football, baseball, basketball and more.

NBA Face Masks

Imagine it is you dribbling down the court about to nail a three-pointer, all while properly protected with these face masks of course. Soft and breathable to keep you at ease, the NBA in partnership with FOCO is using the masks to support Feeding America, largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, as well as Second Harvest Canada, the largest food rescue organization in Canada.

WNBA Face Masks

From coast to coast, it’s time to support everyone’s favorite women in their quest for championship gold. The WBNA joins the NBA’s joint efforts with Feeding America in the United States as well as Second Harvest Canada to provide necessary meals to families most affected by the rippling effects of the pandemic.

MLB Face Masks

Though the MLB season did not get the start most hoped for, you can still show that your support for your team is unshakable through wearing these themed masks. Each set includes one to three anti-dust masks to ensure safety in times when social distancing may not be achievable. The proceeds go towards Feeding America and Food Banks Canada to help combat hunger and food disparity across North America.

NHL Face Masks

The NHL plans to return with a fight to the finish with 24 teams vying for the illustrious Stanley Cup. To prepare, you better stock up now on these hockey themed face coverings. The NHL will also be supporting towards Feeding America and Food Banks Canada in the organizations’ battle against hunger and food disparity across North America.

NASCAR Face Masks

For NASCAR fans, FOCO is bringing you the end-all-be-all three pack to support the racing league as a whole. With a combination American flag, rainbow logo and camouflage designs, you’ll have a new style for every race. Proceeds go towards the NASCAR Foundation and its efforts to raise funds for those affected by the virus.

