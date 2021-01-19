×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Celebrities Agree This Legging Style Pairs Well With Every Type of Shoe

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
gigi hadid, style, dress, shoes
Gigi Hadid.
CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

Early 2000s fashion trends are hotter than ever. Not only do they offer a sense of nostalgia that transports us to simpler times, but many are comfort-driven, too, making them perfect to wear for days spent lounging or working from home. Shoppers have swapped their skinny jeans for straight-leg denim as well as loungewear staples like joggers and, most recently, flared leggings. Split-hem versions offer a more tailored version of this buzzy pant silhouette and are more versatile when it comes to styling them with your favorite footwear.

While classic flared hems may be of-the-moment, they can look bulky when tucked into boots or high-top sneakers. The split-hem design allows you to embrace the trend without limiting your footwear options and can seamlessly transition between the seasons.

Since early 2020, influencers and stylish stars have been spotted in split-hem leggings, further proving the design’s versatility. You can keep things casual by pairing the pants with sneakers and a hoodie like Kendall Jenner, or add on a puffer jacket when temperatures drop like Gigi Hadid. For a dressier look, you can also style them with heels and a blazer a la Hailey Bieber.

Watch on FN

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Enjoy Cozy Sunday Brunch Together as they Rekindle their Flame after New Years Reunion. After his team played the Knicks on Saturday night, Ben and Kendall stuck around the city, grabbing brunch at Bubby's in Tribeca together on Sunday. The couple grabbed a window seat in the back corner and smiled and chatted happily during their meal. They left wearing matching black sweatsuits .Pictured: Kendall JennerRef: SPL5141390 190120 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Kendall Jenner styling split-hem leggings with a hoodie and white sneakers in NYC on Jan. 19, 2020.
CREDIT: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Gigi Hadid wears spandex and a puffy jacket while out with baby daughter around Manhattan's Soho area. 11 Jan 2021 Pictured: Gigi Hadid. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725870_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gigi Hadid wearing Wardrobe NYC split-hem leggings and puffer jacket with exclusive Nike sneakers.
CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA
Hailey Bieber enjoys quality father and daughter with with dad Stephen Baldwin in Beverly Hills. 11 Feb 2020 Pictured: Hailey Bieber, Stephen Baldwin. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA607972_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hailey Bieber wearing split-hem pants, a green blazer, and heeled sandals in NYC on Feb. 11, 2020.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has also shown us how to rock split-hem leggings, including pairing them with a trench coat and Bottega Veneta’s popular padded sandals.

What’s more, there are several variations of the silhouette to suit your preference. While the signature design includes a cut-out hem detail on the inner portion of the ankle, some styles feature a front hem to better show off your shoes. If you’re more cautious when it comes to investing in trends, there are options with zipper hem details, which provide two looks in one.

Ready to embrace the polished and practical look for yourself?  Shop 11 chic split-hem leggings, below.

Wolford Estella Slit Leggings

This faux leather option should feel just as good as it looks. The pants are designed to be form-fitting with a mid-rise silhouette and an extra stretchy waistband for a more comfortable fit. They’re offered in both black and white snakeskin-inspired finishes.

Wolford-Leggings
CREDIT: Wolford
Buy: Wolford Estella Slit Leggings $425 $276
Buy it

Wardrobe NYC x Brown 50 Side-Split Leggings

A go-to pair among celebrities and influencers, these leggings offer a high-rise fit with vertical zipper details along the hip area. The pants also have an ankle-length inseam, giving them an edgier look.

Wadrobe-5050-Split-Leggings-
CREDIT: Farfetch
Buy: Wardrobe NYC x Browns 50 Split Leggings $400
Buy it

Lyssé Split Denim Leggings

These denim leggings provide a similar aesthetic to your favorite jeans without the restrictive fit. Complete with an ankle-grazing silhouette and front split hem detail, they’re made mostly of cotton and spandex for a breathable, flexible fit.

Lyssé-Split-Denim-Legging
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Lyssé Split Hem Leggings $98
buy it

Mango Slit Hem Leggings

In addition to helping keep you warm through the cooler months, these medium weight knit leggings boast a elastic high waist and off-center split hems for a unique look.

Mango-Slit-Hem-Leggings-
CREDIT: Mango
Buy: Mango Slit Hem Leggings $40
Buy it

Blank NYC Split Hem Leggings

Crafted from a thick ponte material, these split hem pants provide a tailored aesthetic that’s perfect for the office. These also feature five pockets for handy storage.

Blank-NYC-Split-Hem-Leggings
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Blank NYC Split Hem Leggings $51
buy it

NYDJ Slit Hem Leggings

Offering a trouser-like design, these high-rise leggings are crafted with a stretchy fit and a full-length inseam. They have a panel detailed construction and a front split-hem to elongate your frame.

NYDJ-Split-Hem-Leggings-
Buy: NYDJ $109
Buy it

Nylora Damien Split Hem Rib Leggings

Your shoes will truly take center stage paired with these ribbed knit leggings featuring deep front slits at the hem.

Nylora-Split-Hem-Legging
CREDIT: Intermix
Buy: Nylora Damien Split-Hem Ribbed Leggings $175
Buy it

Totême Cork High-Rise Leggings

Complete with a zipper detail on the outer leg, these high-waisted leggings can be worn open or closed. Leave them unzipped to show off strappy sandals or an ankle boot. What’s more, they’re made with jersey, so they should be breathable.

Totême-Cork-High-Rise-Jersey-Leggings
CREDIT: Moda Operandi
Buy: Totême Cork High-Rise Slit Leggings $195
Buy it

Theory Split Hem Scuba Leggings

For a thicker option, these nylon and spandex leggings offer a bit more structure without sacrificing comfort. The mid-rise design includes an elastic waistband and extends neatly to the ankle with front split hemlines.

Theory-Split-Hem-Scuba-Leggings-
CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman
Buy: Theory Scuba Split Hem Leggings $275
Buy it

Norma Kamali Spat Stretch Leggings

In a high-rise silhouette, these slightly flared leggings feature ample stretch. They offer both a tapered waist and front-split hem.

Norma-Kamali-Legging
CREDIT: Mytheresa.com
Buy: Norma Kamali Spat Stretch Leggings $140
Buy it

Bassike Bandage Split-Hem Ribbed Leggings

Add subtle texture to your look with these ribbed leggings. Made to offer a second-skin fit, the mid-rise style includes a pull-on construction for easy and comfortable wear. It also includes a dramatic inward-facing split hem and full-length inseam.

Bassike-Bandage-Split-Hem-Ribbed-Leggings
CREDIT: Begrdorf Goodman
Buy: Bassike Bandage Split-Hem Ribbed Leggings $395 $197
Buy it
Photo of children playing after receiving Sponsored By Soles4Souls

Helping Millions Find Their Footing

In an incredibly challenging year, Soles4Souls has continued to create sustainable jobs and provide relief in 2020.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad