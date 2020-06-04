Sperry Releases Shoes With Rainbow Soles for Pride Month

Sperry has released yet another colorful line of shoes for LGBT Pride Month.

For this year’s pride release, Sperry included shoes with striped, multicolored uppers and vibrant rainbow soles in both men’s and women’s sizes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sperry.

The collection features the brand’s traditional boat shoe with a colorful twist. White leather uppers with multicolored accents transform the classic style into a festive option one can wear in honor of June Pride Month or year-round.

In addition the two boat shoes, the Sperry Pride Collection also features a slip-on sneaker option in men’s and women’s sizes.

The slip-on options also include a festive colorful rubber sole.

The select styles are now available to shop on the brand’s website. The four shoes are retailed between $60-$95.

Last year, Sperry participated in the Boston Pride parade with support from its parent company and parade sponsor, Wolverine Worldwide. According to a press release, this year the brand will donate money towards the Boston Pride Community fund, which helps support LGBTQ+ grassroots organizations in the Boston area. The amount is yet to be disclosed.

