Spanx Is Having a Huge 50% Off Flash Sale On Leggings, Sports Bras & More

As comfortable clothing and workout gear become the fashion norm during quarantine, Spanx is giving shoppers the chance to stock up on their most flattering athleisure pieces for half off.

The brand is hosting a two-day flash sale today and on Sunday, April 26, with 50% off a range of fan-favorite pieces like tummy control leggings, paneled sports bras and smoothing tank tops. The sale starts at 5 a.m. PT and ends the same day at 11:59 p.m. PT each day of the sale.

During these uncertain times, the brand is also giving back to the community. In collaboration with GlobalGiving, Spanx is gifting $5 million to female entrepreneurs to boost their businesses, as part of the brand’s Red Backpack Fund.

Ahead, shop some of our favorite styles from the flash sale that will have you looking good and feeling good from your couch to the gym.

Spanx Faux Leather Camo Leggings

Celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Reese Witherspoon are obsessed with camo leggings, and Spanx’s take on the trend uses a contoured waistband to smooth your tummy and highlight your backside.

Spanx Faux Leather Camo leggings. CREDIT: Courtesy of Spanx

Spanx Mesh Panel Sports Bra

Created with a sleek, dig-free construction, this sports bra provides ample support for your lounge or workout needs with a built-in cradle and lined cups. The breathable mesh on the style is also chlorine- and saltwater- resistant, so you can take it for a dip in your pool, too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Spanx

Spanx Booty Boost Full-Length Leggings

Spanx’ Booty Boost leggings give your behind a lift with sculpting performance fabric and a contoured waistband. Shop the full-length style for an elongating look and complete coverage.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Spanx

Spanx Booty Boost Cropped Leggings

Using the same booty-lifting technology as the full-length pair, these cropped leggings are best for warmer weather and heated workouts to help you stay a little cooler.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Spanx

Spanx Perforated Tank

Stay cool throughout your whole sweat session in this perforated tank for breathability — plus it is quick-drying and moisture-wicking so you can run errands and be on the go right after your workout.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Spanx

