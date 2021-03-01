The Ultimate Guide to Shopping Sorel Sneakers for Women

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In 1962, Sorel began offering its rugged boots to keep customers warm during brisk Canadian winters, and primarily sold to men for hunting and other outdoor activities. Over time, however, the now Oregon-based footwear brand has expanded its selection to include a range of silhouettes for men and women that are not only functional, but fashion-forward, too.

Beyond its vast selection of cold weather boots, Sorel also supplies everyday booties, slippers, heels, sandals and sporty-chic sneakers for women. Its sneakers fall into two categories: the Kinetic and Out ‘N About collections.

The Kinetic styles all feature molded EVA midsoles and outsoles with Sorel’s signature scalloped design for added stability. Meanwhile, the brand’s Out ‘N About sneakers are made with vulcanized rubber midsoles and outsoles with a herringbone tread pattern that provides traction on wet surfaces. Moreover, every Sorel sneaker comes complete with an EVA footbed for ultimate comfort and breathable textile linings to prevent feet from overheating.

Celebrities are also taking note. Oprah Winfrey included Sorel’s Kinetic Conquest sneaker-boot on her Favorite Things List in 2020, which caused the waterproof style to nearly sell out. The shoe has been spotted on Kristin Cavallari as well.

Ready to try a pair of Sorel sneakers for yourself? Shop Sorel’s buzzy sneakers for women ahead.

Sorel Kinetic Caribou Sneaker

For harsh winter days, Sorels’ Kinetic Caribou should keep you protected. It features a waterproof leather and felt upper, a waterproof bootie to keep the elements out and a warm microfleece lining. The insulated lace-up style also has a molded footbed topped with fleece and oversized scalloped rubber outsoles for steady strides.

Sorel Kinetic Sneak Shoe

Also equipped with scalloped outsoles, this sleek laceless style offers breathable comfort and slip-on convenience. It’s designed with mesh in the upper and thick hook-and-loop straps that allow for a secure, customizable fit.

Sorel Kinetic Impact Lace Sneaker

This eye-catching style has an air mesh upper with supportive, full-grain leather inserts on both sides, plus an innovative lacing system that loops under the arch for a secure fit. What’s more, the thick two-pod outsole delivers added cushioning with every step. And if a bold red finish isn’t for you, the style is offered in five other colorways to choose from.

Sorel Kinetic Impact Strap Sneaker

Another lace-free sneaker, this pair features chunky soles and an airy combination upper with a wide stretchy strap across the instep for flexible support. Offered in multiple colorways, the Kinetic Impact Strap’s footbed is dressed in soft, durable leather.

Sorel Out ‘N About Plus Mid Sneaker

Sorel’s Out ‘N About Plus Mid sneaker-boot features a waterproof leather upper, front elastic bands in place of laces for a hassle-free fit and grippy outsoles to supply traction.

Sorel Kinetic Rush Ripstop Sneaker

Ideal for urban exploration, Sorel’s Kinetic Rush Ripstop has an abrasion-resistant synthetic leather upper for long-lasting wear and a nylon ripstop forefoot that’s highly ventilated for enhanced comfort. Meanwhile, the lugged outsoles are made to provide superior traction on slick city streets. These come in four versatile hues: black, gray, gold and dusty pink.

Sorel Kinetic Lite Strap Sneaker

Designed to feel featherlight and adjust easily, this retro-inspired silhouette style includes two velcro hook and loops straps atop a breezy suede and mesh upper. In addition to featuring a padded tongue, it also includes a plush footbed with a soft, breathable and moisture-resistant pigskin topcover. Underfoot, the outsoles are crafted with molded rubber pods for enhanced stability and grip.

Sorel Kinetic Lite Lace Sneaker

Offering a trendy colorblocked finish, this lace-up silhouette features a suede and mesh upper with natural perforated details for lightweight, breezy comfort. As with the previous style on our list, these sneakers feature a pigskin-lined footbed and rubbed pods in the outsole for reliable traction.

Sorel Out ‘N About Plus Slip-On Sneaker

A perforated suede upper and sturdy outsoles ensure this versatile slip-on is just as practical as it is chic. While the style is waterproof, the brand recommends that they’re best suited for lightly rainy days, rather than full-on downpours.

Sorel Out ‘N About Plus Lace Sneaker

This sporty lace-up shoe also features a waterproof exterior that will prevent feet from getting wet in light rain. It’s also made to supply solid traction to prevent slips and falls.

Sorel Out ‘N About Plus Street Sneak Shoe

Inspired by Sorel’s Out ‘N About winter Puffy boots, this funky style has a waterproof full-grain leather upper with a plush tongue and oversized toggle laces.