Sorel Duck Boot Are 50% Off at Zappos’ Daily Deals

Duck boots, which have been around for over 100 years, are beloved for their comfort and protective features. With a soft, flexible shaft, waterproof rubber toe and grippy outsoles, the popular style is built to take on inclement weather.

Now, as part of the Zappos’ Daily Deals promotion, Sorel’s Slimpack II duck boots are currently 50% off on Zappos.com. They’re available in three discounted colorways.

Featuring heavy-duty waterproof construction inside and out, this model is crafted from premium full-grain leather with a cozy microfleece collar and 100 grams of insulation for superior warmth. You can also rely on the style’s vulcanized rubber compound outsoles crafted with a herringbone pattern to help keep you steady on both dry terrain and wet, slippery surfaces. Other highlights include an ultra-cozy fleece lining and molded EVA footbed that offers optimal arch support.

Sorel, whose cold-weather boots first hit the Canadian market in 1962, is respected for designing footwear that’s equal parts functional and stylish. The brand’s first boots were designed to take on harsh Canadian winters and were originally marketed towards towards farmers, hunters and other outdoorsman. Now, Sorel sells a wide variety of footwear for the whole family, including sneakers and sandals.

Ready to add a discounted pair to your shopping cart? Nab the coveted Sorel’s Slimpack II boot below, before it’s gone.