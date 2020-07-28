Fun Custom Face Socks To Change Up Your Socks Game

If you have been on the hunt for the perfect gift, custom socks with faces on them are the answer to all your problems.

These unique socks allow you to give a personalized feel to every pair with their addition of customized faces across their whole silhouette. Available from a variety of brands on Amazon, these pairs are sure to be a hit for any anniversary, birthday or funny gag gift party.

Though they all feature a customized portion where you can add in your face or a friend’s, these socks offer a mix of designs. You can find pairs that coat every inch of their fabric in your visage or you can opt for a more subtle offering with a more spread out print of faces. Certain pairs allow for the addition of text and there are even options for designs that use your pet’s face so you can bring your furry best friend wherever you go.

For best results, make sure the images you use for your custom face socks are of the highest quality to ensure a clear print — most brands employ a screenprinting technique to put your face on the material. The fabrics consist of blends of cotton, polyester and spandex depending on the production company; the socks all come in crew silhouettes as well to provide maximum space for all the faces. And for long-lasting wear and color, many brands recommend machine washing and hang drying these socks.

Watch on FN

Read on to find FN’s top picks for custom face socks to turn any day into a fun one.

Custom face socks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: D-Story Custom Face Socks, $14.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: My Pup Socks Custom Face Socks, $14.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Vesserd Custom Face Socks, $14.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Printualist Custom Face Socks, $10-$13.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Divvy Up Custom Dog Face Socks, $24.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.