15 Men’s Sneakers to Wear With Joggers

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Joggers are great to wear if you want pants that will highlight your sneakers, but choosing the right pair of kicks to wear is tough.

However, if you agree with several high-profile influencers and collectors, there is an aesthetic that works the best: a low-cut, athletic or athletic-inspired sneaker.

Alex Rodriguez in Miami, December 2020. CREDIT: MEGA Below, shop these 15 suggestions for great men’s shoes to wear with your favorite pair of joggers.

Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%

The top-tier running shoe from Nike not only performs, but it also looks great. It features ZoomX foam in the footbed for energy return that’s paired with a visible Zoom Air unit, as well as lightweight and durable React cushioning in the heel. The shoe is also built with a tough Flyknit and synthetic upper for a secure feel.

Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Watch on FN

Adidas Originals NMD_R1

The style-focused shoe with top-tier comfort features responsive Boost midsole cushioning with TPU overlays and the brand’s acclaimed Primeknit textile uppers for a sock-like fit.

Adidas Originals NMD_R1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

New Balance 327

The new-look shoe, which is inspired by NB’s iconic running shoes of the 1970s, is built with lightweight materials for comfort and includes large “N” branding on the lateral sides sure to catch people’s eyes.

New Balance 327. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Reebok Classic Nylon

This iconic look from the athletic brand first hit the market in 1984 and remains beloved. It features lightweight and comfortable EVA midsoles, abrasion-resistant rubber outsoles and comfort-focused uppers made from nylon and suede.

Reebok Classic Nylon. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Hoka One One Clifton 7

The latest addition to the Clifton franchise is equipped with streamlined engineered mesh uppers, plush collars to ease Achilles pressure and the plush full-compression EVA midsoles that Hoka One One is known for.

Hoka One One Clifton 7. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka One One

Puma Clyde All-Pro

Puma added to its iconic Clyde sneaker franchise with the release of the Clyde All-Pro, a lightweight look ready for the basketball court featuring stable ProFoam+ cushioning and the brand’s durable Matryx engineered knit material on the uppers.

Puma Clyde All-Pro. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Saucony Endorphin Pro

Although Saucony said this is the fastest shoe it has ever built, the road running-ready sneaker also looks good. It comes equipped with lightweight and springy Pwrrun PB cushioning and the brand’s Speedroll technology designed to propel you forward so you can run faster rather than harder.

Saucony Endorphin Pro. CREDIT: Courtesy

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit

The Flyknit upper is sleek and durable, and the shoe is well-cushioned with the brand’s acclaimed React foam, making the Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit an ideal look for someone seeking a shoe that’s both fashion-friendly and functional.

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Adidas UltraBoost 20

The latest look from the acclaimed running shoe franchise features Primeknit textile uppers for a sock-like fit, Continental Rubber outsoles for grip — especially in wet conditions — and, as always, responsive Boost cushioning.

Adidas UltraBoost 20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2

This laceless look was created with an elastic design that paired with the latest in Nike Flyknit tech helps keep your foot secure. Also, it features React cushioning technology for a soft and responsive ride.

Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

New Balance FuelCell Speedrift EnergyStreak

This look from New Balance offers both style and comfort, featuring energy-returning FuelCell midsoles, breathable textile uppers and TPU forefoot plates to keep you feeling and looking good all day long.

New Balance FuelCell Speedrift EnergyStreak. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

New Balance Fresh Foam Roav

The highlight of the New Balance Fresh Foam Roav is the softness that the Fresh Foam midsole offers. Additionally, the look features bootie upper construction and the brand’s Ultra Heel design, both added to provide a snug and supportive fit.

New Balance Fresh Foam Roav. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Reebok Zig Kinetica

This look features several acclaimed Reebok technologies such as its responsive and energized Floatride Fuel cushioning, the Zig Energy Shell that surrounds the midsole to return the energy of your stride and its Zig Energy Bands outsole for further energy return.

Reebok Zig Kinetica. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Puma RS-Fast

Puma described its street style-focused RS-Fast as its fastest and freshest RS sneaker to date, delivered with a “progressive design that combines early 2000s cues and futuristic vibes.” It is equipped with the brand’s Running System retro running cushioning technology as well as mesh uppers with leather overlays.

Puma RS-Fast. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Hoka One One Hupana EM

Although geared toward performance, equipped with breathable engineered knit uppers and springy rubberized foam outsoles, the Hoka One One Hupana Flow is arguably the brand’s most stylish look.