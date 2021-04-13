Work Shoes for Men That Are Durable and Stylish

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Data has shown that slips and falls are one of the leading causes of workplace injuries in the country. To limit these accidents, the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) recommends that workers wear protective, slip-resistant footwear in restaurant kitchens, hospitals, food manufacturing plants and other potentially hazardous work environments.

When shopping for oil-and-slip resistant work shoes, it’s important to consider the tread pattern of pairs. Occupational Health & Safety Magazine (OHA) suggests choosing a shoe with a circle-grip rubber outsole containing small slits or snipes that help channel more liquid to the edge of the outsole to enhance slip resistance. Moreover, be sure the tread pattern shapes are wide enough apart for the liquid to move properly to the sole’s border (liquid trapped beneath the sole could create a dangerous hydroplaning effect). For ultimate safety, OHA advises selecting shoes with a minimum of two millimeters of space between the grooves of the tread pattern.

In terms of comfort, great work shoes for men should also include breathable uppers and arch-supporting footbeds. It’s a plus if they feature moisture-wicking linings to keep sweat and odor-causing bacteria at bay.

Shoes sold for workplace safety also tend to include protective toe designs to prevent injuries from falling objects and other hazards. For ultimate impact- and compression-resistance, steel-toed shoes are the way to go. If your job doesn’t require as much protection, though, you may opt for a shoe with an aluminum (lightweight metal) toe or composite toe that’s made of plastic, carbon fiber or another synthetic material.

While they won’t supply as much protection, both are lighter. And keep in mind that since composite toe caps don’t feature any metal, they’re a good option for those who frequently pass through metal detectors, such as airport or security personnel. These styles may be a bit bulkier in the toe than steel and aluminum toe shoes.

Ahead, shop 10 slip-resistant work shoes for men — from popular brands like Crocs, Timberland Pro and more. We included a range of slip-resistant silhouettes, including clogs, sneakers and chukka boots, to suit various tastes and work settings.

Dr. Martens Work 8053 Slip Resistant

Merrell Windoc Slip-On Sneaker

To ensure your toes are being protected on the job, look no further than the Merrell Windoc Slip-On. Available in two widths, the lace-free style features a waterproof leather upper, steel toe with electrical hazard protection, and an M Select Grip slip-resistant soles. It also includes a molded nylon arch shank that supplies flexible support, a Kinetic Fit contoured footbed with zonal arch support and Air cushioning in the heel that helps absorbs impacting shock and adds stability.

Timberland Pro Powertrain Work Shoes

Timberland Pro’s Powertrain Work Shoe has a durable ripstop nylon upper and an alloy safety toe for lightweight protection. Underfoot, it’s equipped with midsoles that offer electrical hazard resistance and anti-fatigue lug outsoles that are slip, oil and heat-resistant up to 248 degrees Fahrenheit. Coming in wide widths too, the style also boasts a fiberglass shank that lends structural support and breathable, antimicrobial-treated mesh linings for odor control.

Skechers Work Cessnock Sneaker

Skechers Work Cessnock Sneaker features a soft woven knit upper with a roomier Relaxed Fit design and Memory Foam cushioning. The style also meets ASTM F2413-2011 safety standards, offering electrical hazard protection, while the sole has been tested using ASTM F1677-2005 Mark II standards to meet or exceed a .5 coefficient even on wet and oily surfaces.

Crocs On-The-Clock Work Slip-On

As the name suggests, Crocs’ On-The-Clock Work Slip-On is built for workers who are on their feet for long periods of time. These easy-to-clean slip-ons deliver a relaxed fit that’s slightly tapered at the heel for security and Crocs Lock slip-resistant treads. They also boast enhanced arch support, deeply cushioned footbeds and supportive Croslite foam outsoles. They’re ASTM F2913-11 tested, CE certified and meet or exceed EN ISO 20347:2012, OB, SRC.

New Balance Slip Resistant Fresh Foam 806 Sneaker New Balance’s Slip-Resistant Fresh Foam 806 Industrial Sneaker has a no-sew upper providing a smooth, seam-free fit, signature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for ultra-plush support and outsoles with slip-resistant lugs that have been tested according to ASTM F2913-19 for superior traction on various surfaces.

Dr. Scholl’s Intrepid Work Sneaker

Another black style, Dr. Scholl’s Intrepid Work Sneaker sits atop an oil- and slip-resistant Lock Step Outsole that meets SATRA TM63 and TM144 standards. The shoe also features a Dri-Lex moisture-wicking lining that’s treated to resist odors and Memory Foam Cool Fit insoles that feature gel beads to enhance cooling while molding to the shape of your foot.

Mozo Natural Work Sneakers

On top of having a water-resistant leather upper, Mozo’s Naural Work Sneakers feature an anti-fatigue gel insole, gusseted tongue to keep debris out and slip-resistant outsoles for dependable traction.

Shoe for Crews Freestyle II Slip Resistant Shoe

Shoe for Crews’ Freestyle II Slip Resistant Shoe also features a water-resistant upper, removable cushioned insole and slip-resistant outsole with a large lug pattern for extra stability. It’s also designed with TripGuard, a decreased trip hazard zone to allow fluid movement between slippery environments.

Reebok Work Sublite Cushion Work EH

This Reebok Work Sublite Cushion Work EH has a breathable mesh upper with durable synthetic overlays and a lightweight alloy toe that meets ASTM F2413 standards as well as EH (electrical hazard) safety standards. Low-cut for easy ankle mobility, the shoe also comes with a moisture-wicking nylon mesh lining, a removable footbed cushioned with MemoryTech Massage technology and a Sublite foam midsole for lightweight cushioning and soft support. The slip-resistant rubber outsole features forefoot pads for excellent traction, plus full-foot flex grooves for improved mobility and comfort.

Fila Memory Workshift Sneaker

These Fila Memory Workshift Sneakers have a durable faux leather upper with a comfortable padded tongue and collar, a plush memory foam cushioned footbed and ASTM F2913-11-rated oil-and-slip-resistant traction outsoles. A bouncy EVA midsole and soft fabric lining also add to their comfort.