Skechers Sandal Sale Features 50% Off On Select Styles

Skechers is holding a sandal sale that features up to 50% off on select summer styles.

Shoppers can now get deals on customer favorite sandals including Skechers Jammers, Vinyasa Flip Flops and more.

The sale also features men’s and children’s sandals, but the women’s selection itself is quite impressive. Below, take a look at the best women’s sandals offered during Skechers summer sale now happening on Skechers.com.

Skechers Sandal Sale: Jammers Poppin’ Sandal

Bring on the chunk with this rubber-soled sandal from Skechers. The “ugly sandal” is a great staple for summer that can easily transition into the fall. Add a black sock for some extra contrast and you’ve got yourself an effortless “sock and sandal” combo.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Skechers Sandal Sale: Becka Spring Dance Sandal

The Becka Spring Dance Sandal is another warm-weather favorite now available during the Skechers Sandal Sale. The smooth raffia strap lining adds some flair to the comfortable platform sneaker. Complete with Skecher’s Luxe Foam cushioning and a cork textured midsole, these shoes will help you proceed with style this summer with minimal effort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Skechers Sandal Sale: Skechers On the Go 600 in Summer Glo Sandal

Add a little sparkle in your step with Skechers’ sequined slides. The cushy footbed provides relief thanks to Skechers’ comfort technology. Offered in pink and black, these sparkly sandals are now $38.50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Skechers Sandal Sale: Vinyasa Glory Day Sandal

You don’t have to be a yogi to enjoy the Vinyasa Glory Day Sandal from Skechers, though, the flip-flop has a footbed made from Skechers’ soft, cushy YOGA FOAM technology. The bejeweled sandal is lightweight and stands on a 1 and a half-inch sole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Skechers Sandal Sale: Heaters Strawberry Fields Sandal

Woven rainbow raffia adds in an extra umph of summer fun when it comes to footwear. The Heaters Strawberry Fields Sandal from Skechers is not only stylish but has a memory foam footbed for comfort in every step. Pair the shoe with an all-white outfit for a comfortably chic summer look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Skechers Sandal Sale: Brit Mood Shifter Sandal

Elevate your height (and mood) with the Brit Mood Shifter Sandal from Skechers. Standing at 3 and a half inches tall, this espadrille-inspired sandal is the ultimate summer slip-on. Whether you opt for a summer dress or jean shorts, the Brit Mood Shifter Sandal is sure to boost any summer look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Skechers Sandal Sale: Meditation Daisy Delight Sandal

Skechers’ Mediation Daisy Delight Sandal is now only $25.50. Snag the squishy sandal that features Skechers’ signature YOGA FOAM technology. Plus, fun multicolored flowers give these simple sandals a little touch of fun, fit for any age to enjoy.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Skechers Sandal Sale: Cloud Ultra Sandal

Chunky sandals are all the rage, so why not grab some that are on sale? Skechers Cloud Ultra Sandal is now retailed for $38.50. The smooth contoured upper and cushioned midsole let you step with ease and style as the temperature heats up.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Skechers Sandal Sale: Rumble On City Fever Sandal

Slip into the Rumble On City Fever Sandal this summer from Skechers. The sandal, which is offered in black and taupe, stands on a 3-inch wedge and has stretchy, adjustable straps. Able to go with just about everything, this summer shoe is easily a closet staple for shoppers to invest in for the warmer months ahead.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Skechers Sandal Sale: Jammers Throwback Sandal

The Jammers Throwback Sandal from Skechers is another contemporary style that’s trendy and comfortable. The chunky sandal is now $38.50 and comes in both black and white. Pair it with a floral dress for an edgy, summer look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Skechers Sandal Sale: Skechers On the Go 600 Classic Sandal

Looking for a cute waterproof sandal this summer? Look no further than Skechers’ On the Go 600 Classic Sandal. The gingham sporty sandal features adjustable straps and is machine washable. Shoppers can grab the sandal for $42 in either navy or taupe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Skechers Sandal Sale: Honey Rise Sandal

Raffia is always a festive way to signal summer when it comes to footwear. That’s why the Honey Rise Sandal from Skechers makes our roundup of best sandals to shop in the brand’s sale. The raffia lined straps accentuate the upper and feature an adjustable ankle strap for a secure fit. Plus the platform wedge heel adds a little height to the already elevated sandal.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Skechers Sandal Sale: Vinyasa Sugar Pie Sandal

Another sandal that has Skechers’ YOGA FOAM technology is included in its summer sandal sale. The Vinyasa Sugar Pie Sandal comes in black and is now $28. The versatile sandal is great for the poolside, beach, or a quick errand run during the summer months ahead.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Skechers Sandal Sale: Uno Coolio Sandal

Slip into this soft-woven sandal from Skechers. The Uno Coolio Sandal’s sporty silhouette provides a simple shoe that gives you maximum comfort. The YOGA FOAM midsole rests on a flexible, chunky outsole, giving you comfort in every step.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.