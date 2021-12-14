Simone Biles Shows Off Her Sleek Style Transformation Through the Years

Simone Biles is a powerhouse on and off the mats. The Olympic gymnast steals the show at most of her gymnastic competitions. And Biles has the same stage presence while walking red carpets at star-studded events.

Her everyday looks consist of comfortable athletic leggings with sneakers, and her glam styles boast metallic gowns and high heels. When Biles isn’t training or competing, the world champion is doing interviews and promoting her brand deals on Instagram. Biles recently wrapped the Gold Over America gymnastics tour, presented by her sponsor Athleta.

Here, some of Biles’ fashion looks that have impressed over the years.

Simone Biles attends the 2021 MTV VMAs, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, on 12 September 2021. CREDIT: Vinnie Levine / MEGA The 7-time Olympic medalist attended MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sept. 12. Biles wore a single strap baby pink dress with a modest thigh split. Her accessories were silver bamboo hoops and clear, barely-there heels.

Related Done Deals: Prince Partners With Pajar Canada to Launch Footwear + More The Complete Guide to the Air Jordan Retro 13 14 Designer Sneaker Collaborations You Need to Know

Simone Biles arriving for “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles, California. 23 Sep 2021. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA On Sept. 23, Biles was spotted arriving for her interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Her strapless ruffled jumpsuit was paired with peal drop earrings that grazed the top of the athlete’s collarbone for a touch of elegance. Biles brought along a jean jacket and carried a Louis Vuitton crossbody bag. She opted for clear strap heels that are a versatile closet staple.

Simone Biles appears in Times Square for SK-II Beauty Campaign. 03 Mar 2020. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA Biles braved New York City’s cold streets at the SK-II beauty event in Times Square on March 3, 2020. The gymnast bundled up in a champagne-colored puffer coat and gray leggings. For comfort while presenting, she wore Nike Air Max 200s in the Earth Energy colorway.

Simone Biles leaving “Good Morning America” on 11 Dec 2018. CREDIT: Joe Russo / MEGA In 2018, the world champion left the “Good Morning America” studios in NYC on Dec. 11. Following her appearance on the program, Biles changed into chic streetwear consisting of a calf-length puffer coat and suede heeled ankle boots. Biles doubled her warmth with a jean jacket underneath her coat paired with ripped skinny jeans.

Simone Biles at the Great Sports Legends Dinner at the Hilton Hotel. 25 Sep 2017. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA The sports icon attended the Great Sports Legends dinner on Sept. 25, 2017. Biles wore a knee-length gold metallic dress. The silhouette’s fit and flare was decorated by a medal honoring Biles. Black suede Mary Jane platforms gave the 4-foot-8 star a boost of height.

BeautyconLA Festival, Day 2 at The Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California on 13 Aug 2017. CREDIT: River / MEGA Biles attended Los Angeles’ BeautyCon event on Aug. 13, 2017. Biles wore a bold violet blouse with black slacks. On her feet wore Steve Madden “Skales” caged heels in black suede.

2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. 13 Jul 2017 Pictured: Simone Biles. CREDIT: Jaxon / MEGA Biles hit the Nickelodeon orange carpet on July 13, 2017 at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. The decorated gymnast wore a pleated fuchsia mini dress with black patent leather sandals.

Simone Biles at ‘The View’ in New York City. 17 Nov 2016. CREDIT: MEGA Switching back to casual-wear, Biles was seen in New York City at a taping of “The View” on Nov. 17, 2016. She wore black leggings with a black coat to keep warm. Another red jacket was double layered and matched Biles’ red Nike Air Huarache sneakers.

Simone Biles attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in Hollywood, California. 14 Nov 2016. CREDIT: Bauer Griffin / MEGA The gold medalist has a wardrobe full of color, and it was on display on Nov. 14, 2016 at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Biles opted for a halter neck blue and black color block dress by Badgley Mischka. The cocktail dress was paired with the same Steve Madden “Skales” heels from the Beautycon LA event.

Simone Biles walked the red carpet at the CMA Awards in Nashville. 02 Nov 2016. CREDIT: American Foto Features / MEGA The Texan attended the Country Music Awards on Nov. 2, 2016 in Nashville. Biles chose a glamorous sequined halter dress.

See more of Simone Biles’ sleek style through the years.