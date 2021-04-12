10 Thigh-High Stockings That Are Made to Stay Up

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Thigh-high stockings can be a more comfortable alternative to full-length tights, but only if they stay up properly. Most women can attest to how frustrating it is when stockings constantly slip down and require frequent adjustments throughout the day. While some thigh-highs are meant to be worn with garters to keep them upright, there are also styles designed to be worn on their own.

If you don’t plan to use a garter belt, it’s best to choose high-high stockings with a viscoelastic (sticky and stretchy) material like silicone integrated into the thigh cuff that will cling to the leg to prevent slippage.

For shopping made easy, we curated a selection of thigh-high stockings that are made to stay up on their own. Each style we chose not only has a silicone-lined band but also features a lacy trim for added flair and comes in a range of hues (including classics like nude and black) to go with any look. You’ll also find a variety of size options to suit different body types.

From wallet-friendly styles courtesy of Hanes to more luxe pairs offered by Wolford and DKNY, discover our top picks below to fit every budget. Shop our picks ahead.

Hanes Silk Reflections Thigh Highs, Reinforced Toe 3-Pack

Hanes’ Silk Reflections Thigh Highs feature a 15-denier sheer appearance, reinforced toes and a Cool Comfort fabric treatment that wicks away moisture to keep you feeling cool and dry. Meanwhile, lacy thigh bands lined with silicone should stay up securely. They come in a pack of three and in multiple colors and sizes.

DKNY Sheer Lace Thigh Highs

Available in two sizes, these DKNY Sheer Lace Thigh Highs are also trimmed in stretchy, stay-put lace and reinforced in the toe box to help prevent wear and tear.

Wolford Satin Touch 20 Stay Up Thigh Highs

Offering a 20-denier sheer appearance, Wolford’s Satin Touch 20 Stay Up Thigh Highs are designed with a wide, luxe lace band featuring a floral pattern and rubbery material inside to prevent them from falling down. These also include subtle toe reinforcements. They’re offered in four sizes and two colors.

Natori Feather Escape Thigh-High Tights

This ultra-sheer pair of Natori Feather Escape Thigh-High Tights boasts wide, lacy cuffs with elastic and opaque back seam details. The style is available in two sizes and a nude version, too.

Oroblu Soirèe 15 Thigh High Stay-Up Stockings

The lacy border of these 15-denier Oroblu Soirèe 15 Thigh High Stay-Up Stockings also conceals silicone grippers for no-slip comfort. They’re offered in small, medium and large sizes.

Dreamgirl Plus Size Laced Stay Up Sheer Thigh High

Another more affordable option, Dreamgirl’s Laced Stay Up Sheer Thigh Highs are made to stretch to fit a range of body types and have silicone lace tops that grip the leg securely. They also come in a white style.

Commando Up All Night Sexy Sheer Thigh Highs

For ultimate comfort and slip prevention, Commando’s Up All Night Sexy Sheer Thigh Highs have a dig-free top band boasting seamless silicone. Available in two sizes, they’re also equipped with reinforced toes for added durability.

Falke Lunelle 8 Thigh Highs

Falke’s Lunelle 8 Thigh Highs feature a decorative peacock feather design up top, accented by subtle pops of color. The wide band is also fixed with grippy silicone strips for a stay-put fit.

Hue French Lace Thigh Highs

These 15-denier Hue French Lace Thigh Highs have intricate lace bands with a silicone lining and invisible, reinforced toes. They also come in two colors.

Berkshire Sheer Shimmer Thigh Highs

Also offered in plus-size options, Berkshire’s Sheer Shimmer Thigh Highs boast a 4-inch lace top with silicone and come in three colors.