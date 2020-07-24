Best Sequin Face Masks for a Glamorous Look

As face masks enter the forefront of fashion, sequined coverings are beginning to be a favorite trend.

The subtle but flashy style can be worn for both casual and formal outings. Perfect for weddings or a glam bike ride, these masks can elevate anyone’s style. Jennifer Lopez is among the notable for being spotted in the trend. The star appears to own both black and white versions from Katie May, a wedding designer who is among those venturing into the face-covering category.

Jennifer Lopez in a Katie May mask, Guess bathing suit, denim shorts and Last Sprint sneakers in East Hampton, N.Y. on July 5. CREDIT: Splash

Shoppers can also find a variety of sequin face masks online. Some face masks feature customizable options such as different colorways and bundle deals.

While the marketplace is heavily present online via Etsy and Amazon, retailers such as Walmart and Zappos are also starting to stock up on sequined options as masks become fashion’s latest and essential accessory.

Additionally, several masks come with pockets for non-medical filters so you can feel comfortable and clean. Below, take a look at our round-up of sequin face masks that can bring a touch of glam to any outfit.

Walmart Sequin Hologram Face Mask

Offered in a pack of three, this blush sequin face mask is intended for everyday use. The holographic sequins add a contemporary touch to the fashion face mask as well. Plus, it’s U.S.A. made.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

Berek Sequin Face Mask

This glam face mask from Berek comes in trendy colorways such as lavender and light green. Also offered in turquoise and light pink, the micro-sequined mask additionally has a pocket that can fit non-medical grade filters.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Etsy Fashion Sequin Glitter Mask

This Etsy face mask by EnlightCreation is available in seven shimmering colors and is now available at a discount. Make note that this mask needs to be hand washed and is ready to ship in 1-2 business days.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

Amazon Rhinestone Fashionable Face Mask

For those looking for a flashier option, try this sequin face mask from Amazon. This mask was designed with comfort in mind and features adjustable ear loops. For under $15, shoppers can select several different styles of blinged-out face masks for a flashy fashion statement.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Etsy Sequin Face Mask

Another mask closer to the one Jennifer Lopez has is this sequin face mask made by IrvineCrafts on Etsy. With the option to choose round or square sequins, this handmade mask is made in the U.S.A.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

Amazon Loifu Fashion Print Face Mask

For $8, shoppers can snag this sequin face mask on Amazon. Offered in several styles, shoppers have the option of stocking up on a few to have in their rotation.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Eugenia Kim Sculpted Sequin Face Mask

This fashion-forward mask comes in three colorways and can change colors with the brush of your hand. This face mask from Eugenia Kim has a sculpted silhouette that adheres to the shape of your face, as well. The mask is now available on Zappos.com for $22.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Amazon 2-Pack Sequin Face Mask

Another two-pack offer on sequin face masks is available on Amazon. The pack of two comes with a space for a filter and features adjustable earloops for maximum comfort. These masks are also offered in several other sequin colorways including scalloped sequins and multicolored patterns.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Suclap Fashion Masks

With seven colorways to choose from, shoppers can match this mask according to their own style. For under $11, shoppers can select this double-layered mask and maybe even stock up on a few more.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Walmart Black Sequin Metallic Face Mask

This square-sequined mask from Walmart is another option for those looking for a face mask with flair. The mesh mask is built with three layers of fabric and can be reused. Just make sure to gently hand wash this mask so the sequins don’t fall off or fade.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

Amazon Neva Nude Face Mask Cover

Shoppers can buy one or three of these sequin face masks on Amazon. Plus, the $11 face mask also comes in a variety of other fun styles. Retailed at $35 for a pack of three, these face masks are a great option for those looking to stock up on face coverings for the week.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

