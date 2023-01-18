Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Daughter Savannah’s Style Evolution Features Sheer Statements, Vibrant Color & Soaring Sandals

Savannah Chrisley’s life has been a starry one. From beauty pageant queen to reality TV star, the former Miss Tennessee Teen USA’s lifestyle transitions into her wardrobe.

Savannah was born into a multi-millionaire family as the daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley. The family gained its own reality television show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” in 2014. Beyond her ongoing reality stint, Savannah is also known for her work on the “Sharknado” franchise, as well as her impeccable style.

Savannah Chrisley is seen working out on the beach May 12, 2022 in Miami. CREDIT: GC Images

While working up a sweat in Miami in May of 2022, Chrisley sported an athletic look comprised of a flowing white tennis skirt, Alo Yoga hat and purple cropped tank top. On her feet, the reality star laced up bright neon orange athletic sneakers from APL in “TechLoom Breeze” style, perfect for her workout.

Savannah Chrisley of “Chrisley Knows Best” stops by the set at the “Daily Pop” to talk about fashion and her upcoming wedding on 2020. CREDIT: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In 2020, Chrisley stopped by the set of E! New’s “Daily Pop” wearing a red and black blazer set with shorts and a silky lace cami. The casual business style was worn with strappy black sandal heels.

Savannah Chrisley arrives for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Getting glamorous, Chrisley attended the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards held in Las Vegas dressed in a floor-length mermaid-style dress. The garment featured see-through panels and geometric cutouts. Her heels were hidden.

Savannah Chrisley attends the Nicole Miller show during New York Fashion Week at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq on Sept. 9, 2016 in New York. CREDIT: WireImage

While in attendance at the Nicole Miller show during New York Fashion Week in 2017, the fashionable star styled a bedazzled sleeveless minidress featuring an embellished hem. Chrisley paired the shining ensemble with plain black strappy sandal heels.

Savannah Chrisley attends KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2014 powered by LINE at Staples Center on Dec. 5, 2014 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: WireImage

Next, Chrisley tackled the 2014 Jingle Ball in Los Angeles clad in a grungy maxi dress with a flouncy high-low hem that reflected the popular fashions of the time. On her feet, the former pageant contestant slipped into black ankle boots feat triangular cutouts and peep-toe detailing.

Savannah Chrisley arrives at the 2014 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour – NBCUniversal – Day 2 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 14, 2014 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: WireImage

In 2014, Chrisley attended the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., dressed in a summery floral mini dress with a cutout at the back. On her feet, the actress sported sky-high espadrille wedges that gave Chrisley a big boost.

Savannah Chrisley attends the 2014 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfronts at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on May 15, 2014 in New York CREDIT: FilmMagic

Pretty in pink, Chrisley attended NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfronts in New York wearing a hot pink sleeveless mini dress that gave major 2014 energy. As for footwear, the actress sported nude peep-toe pumps with a pop of hot pink on the sole.