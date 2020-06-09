Happy Birthday, Sasha Obama: 19 of Her Best Shoe Styles Through the Years

Sasha Obama has grown up right before our eyes — and Wednesday, June 10, she’s celebrating a milestone: her 19th birthday.

It seems like not so long ago that Sasha and her big sister Malia were youngsters growing up at the White House while their father, President Barack Obama, served as president. Now, the Obama girls have moved out of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. — and out of Washington, D.C. Malia is gearing up for her final year of study as an undergraduate student at Harvard University, while Sasha just completed her first year as an undergrad at University of Michigan.

As Sasha enters the last of her teenage years, FN is feeling nostalgic. In honor of her birthday, FN is looking back at some of her standout shoe moments through the years, from her adorable days as a youngster at the White House to her current days as a style-savvy teen.

Pretty in Pink

While at the White House in 2009, Obama jazzed up her all-pink look with chic gold flats.

Sasha Obama, in 2009, wears gold metallic ballet flats CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kid-Friendly Wedges

Obama gave her sundress a height boost — in an age-appropriate way — with low-heeled wedge sandals on a 2010 trip to Florida.

Sasha Obama wears wedges in Florida in 2010. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Mommy-and-me

Sasha twinned with mom Michelle Obama in brightly colored dresses and metallic sandals on a 2010 trip to Florida.

Barack, Sasha and Michelle Obama in Florida, August 2010. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Barack, Sasha and Michelle Obama in Florida, August 2010.

Bold in Blue

At the White House alongside her sister and father in November 2011, Sasha went for a bold choice in metallic blue shoes with buckled accents.

Sasha Obama (right) wears metallic blue shoes alongside Barack and Malia Obama. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Neon Brights

Sasha went for florescent orange Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers that matched the rest of her bright ensemble alongside mom Michelle in April 2012.

Sasha Obama, left, paired orange Converse sneakers with her colorful ensemble, April 2012. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Plaid Chucks

At the White House with Michelle Obama in 2013, Sasha mixed prints, pairing floral pants with plaid Converse Chuck Taylors.

Sasha Obama wears Converse sneakers while walking with Michelle Obama, January 2013. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Mellow Yellow

Sasha went with a pop of color once again in June 2013, coordinating her yellow ballet flats to her necklace.

Sasha and Malia Obama in 2013. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Edgy Boots

For the annual pardon of the National Thanksgiving Turkey in 2013, Sasha went with Dr. Martens combat boots featuring bold yellow laces.

Sasha Obama, left, wears Dr. Martens combat boots in November 2013. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Slouchy Knee-Highs

While on the White House lawn alongside her dad in March 2015, Sasha sported a pale pink coat teamed with black leather knee-high boots.

Barack and Sasha Obama, March 2015. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Classic Mary Janes

Like a true fashionista, Sasha chose white Mary Janes to match the belt on her dress for a family portrait in April 2015. And she gets bonus points for matching to her dog.

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha pose for a family portrait, April 2015. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Practical Flats

To go with her mint-colored shift dress in June 2015, Obama opted for a pair of walkable nude flats.

Sasha Obama wears nude ballet flats, June 2015. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sporty-Chic Platforms

While boarding Air Force One alongside her mom in August 2015, Obama sported a printed dress with sporty-chic white platform sandals.

Sasha Obama sports white platform sandals in 2015. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Block-Heeled Clogs

While headed to Roswell, N.M. in June 2016, Obama opted for block-heeled clogs to go with her patterned minidress.

Michelle, Sasha and Malia Obama in June 2016. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Groovy Sandals

Sasha gave her look a groovy flair with wooden block-heeled sandals while exiting Air Force One in June 2016 alongside sister Malia.

Sasha Obama (L) sports block heel sandals in June 2016 alongside sister Malia. CREDIT: Shutterstock

All-White Converse

Sasha went with all-white Chuck Taylors to go with her striped top and knee-length skirt while exiting Air Force One with the family in August 2016.

Sasha Obama sports Converse Chuck Taylors in 2016. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Sky-High Platforms

Arriving to a vacation in Cape Cod, Mass. in August 2016, Sasha selected an embroidered minidress and soaring platform sandals.

Sasha Obama sports platform sandals alongside Barack Obama in 2016. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Over-the-Knee Boots

Sasha took on the thigh-high boot trend in a chic brown suede pair while exiting the White House alongside President Obama in December 2016.

Barack and Sasha Obama in December 2016. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Air Force 1s

For a summer vacation in France in 2019, Sasha looked every bit the Gen Zer in a leopard-print bucket hat, mom jeans and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Malia (L) and Sasha Obama shopping in France on June 16, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Running With the Roses

Sasha dressed down her python-print dress with Unif rose-accented sneakers during a June 2019 trip to France with her family.

Sasha Obama in a snake-print dress and white Unif sneakers in summer 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

