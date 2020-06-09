Happy Birthday, Sasha Obama: 19 of Her Best Shoe Styles Through the Years

Sasha Obama has grown up right before our eyes — and Wednesday, June 10, she’s celebrating a milestone: her 19th birthday.
It seems like not so long ago that Sasha and her big sister Malia were youngsters growing up at the White House while their father, President Barack Obama, served as president. Now, the Obama girls have moved out of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. — and out of Washington, D.C. Malia is gearing up for her final year of study as an undergraduate student at Harvard University, while Sasha just completed her first year as an undergrad at University of Michigan.
As Sasha enters the last of her teenage years, FN is feeling nostalgic. In honor of her birthday, FN is looking back at some of her standout shoe moments through the years, from her adorable days as a youngster at the White House to her current days as a style-savvy teen.
Pretty in Pink
While at the White House in 2009, Obama jazzed up her all-pink look with chic gold flats.
Kid-Friendly Wedges
Obama gave her sundress a height boost — in an age-appropriate way — with low-heeled wedge sandals on a 2010 trip to Florida.
Mommy-and-me
Sasha twinned with mom Michelle Obama in brightly colored dresses and metallic sandals on a 2010 trip to Florida.
Barack, Sasha and Michelle Obama in Florida, August 2010.
Bold in Blue
At the White House alongside her sister and father in November 2011, Sasha went for a bold choice in metallic blue shoes with buckled accents.
Neon Brights
Sasha went for florescent orange Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers that matched the rest of her bright ensemble alongside mom Michelle in April 2012.
Plaid Chucks
At the White House with Michelle Obama in 2013, Sasha mixed prints, pairing floral pants with plaid Converse Chuck Taylors.
Mellow Yellow
Sasha went with a pop of color once again in June 2013, coordinating her yellow ballet flats to her necklace.
Edgy Boots
For the annual pardon of the National Thanksgiving Turkey in 2013, Sasha went with Dr. Martens combat boots featuring bold yellow laces.
Slouchy Knee-Highs
While on the White House lawn alongside her dad in March 2015, Sasha sported a pale pink coat teamed with black leather knee-high boots.
Classic Mary Janes
Like a true fashionista, Sasha chose white Mary Janes to match the belt on her dress for a family portrait in April 2015. And she gets bonus points for matching to her dog.
Practical Flats
To go with her mint-colored shift dress in June 2015, Obama opted for a pair of walkable nude flats.
Sporty-Chic Platforms
While boarding Air Force One alongside her mom in August 2015, Obama sported a printed dress with sporty-chic white platform sandals.
Block-Heeled Clogs
While headed to Roswell, N.M. in June 2016, Obama opted for block-heeled clogs to go with her patterned minidress.
Groovy Sandals
Sasha gave her look a groovy flair with wooden block-heeled sandals while exiting Air Force One in June 2016 alongside sister Malia.
All-White Converse
Sasha went with all-white Chuck Taylors to go with her striped top and knee-length skirt while exiting Air Force One with the family in August 2016.
Sky-High Platforms
Arriving to a vacation in Cape Cod, Mass. in August 2016, Sasha selected an embroidered minidress and soaring platform sandals.
Over-the-Knee Boots
Sasha took on the thigh-high boot trend in a chic brown suede pair while exiting the White House alongside President Obama in December 2016.
Air Force 1s
For a summer vacation in France in 2019, Sasha looked every bit the Gen Zer in a leopard-print bucket hat, mom jeans and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.
Running With the Roses
Sasha dressed down her python-print dress with Unif rose-accented sneakers during a June 2019 trip to France with her family.
