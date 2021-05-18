×
4 Sandal Trends You’re About to See Everywhere

By Claudia Miller, Allie Fasanella
strappy sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Gone are snowy days and blustering winds. Spring is officially here and summer is on the horizon — meaning, of course, that it’s sandal season. After endless months of wearing bulky boots and closed-toe shoes with chunky knit socks, it goes without saying it feels pretty darn good to welcome back strappy, open-toed designs of all sorts.

As with every season, we looked to the runways and celebrity fashion influencers to determine what we should be wearing this season. From square toe sandals to retro kitten heels, we compiled six sandal trends you’re about to see everywhere this spring and summer. And for your convenience, we also included options to shop inspired by each trend.

Square Toe Thong Sandals

Minimalist, square-toe thong sandals became popular in 2019 and still going strong this season. For spring ’21, Gianvito Rossi, Kenzo, Dion Lee and Jimmy Choo all made a case for them, while A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Sophie Turner have all been seen sporting the style recently. The architectural square toe, a 90s staple, lends itself nicely to the thong design, elevating the flip-flop style.

Kenzo
Thong sandals at Kenzo spring ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Kenzo
Gianvito Rossi RIbbon Gladiator Sandal
Gianvito Rossi’s gladiator-inspired square toe thong sandal for spring ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Gianvito Rossi
hailey bieber, thong sandals
Hailey Bieber wearing Bottega Veneta square toe thong sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash

Shop the trend:

Jeffrey Campbell Kyra Thong Sandals

These black and white Jeffrey Campbell Kyra Thong Sandals offer a sleek, modern look with their square toe and sculpted heel design.

Jeffrey Campbell Kyra Sandals, spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop
Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Kyra Sandals $130 $78
Buy it

Marc Fisher LTD Jacinda Ankle-Tie Sandals

Set on a chunky heel, Marc Fisher LTD Jacinda Ankle-Tie Sandals are dressed in snake-print leather and designed with a criss-cross lace-up vamp and square toe with a thong strap.

Marc Fisher LTD Jacinda Ankle-Tie Sandals, spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus
Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Jacinda Ankle-Tie Sandals $140
Buy it

Circus by Sam Edelman Skeet Sandals

Coming in various colors to choose from, Circus by Sam Edelman Skeet Sandal has a soft faux leather upper with padded thong straps, a square toe and sculpted kitten heels. Underfoot, they have cushioned insoles for added comfort.

Circus by Sam Edelman Skeet Sandals, spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's
Buy: Circus by Sam Edelman Skeet Sandals $79 $55
Buy it

Vince Camuto Sabrinda Thong Sandals

These Vince Camuto Sabrinda Thong Sandals not only have cushy straps and sturdy block heels but come in vibrant shades as well as neutral hues and classic black.

vince camuto sabrinda sandal, spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vince Camuto
Buy: Vince Camuto Sabrinda Thong Sandals $99
Buy it

Vagabond Shoemakers Courtney Platform Sandals

Can’t get enough of ’90s-inspired fashion? Vagabond Shoemakers’ Courtney Platform Sandals will make you look like you just stepped off the set of “Dawson’s Creek.” The elevated leather slip-on has a subtle square toe and grippy grooved polyurethane outsoles help to keep you stable and sure-footed.

Vagabond Shoemakers Courtney, spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Vagabond Shoemakers Courtney Platform Sandals $120
Buy it

Paloma Wool Jacoba Leather Slip-On Sandals

Super simple and minimalist, Paloma Wool’s Jacoba Leather Slip-On Sandals have a glossy upper with a subtle thong strap and walkable block heel that will carry you from day to night.

Paloma Wool Jacoba leather slip-on sandals, spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch
Buy: Paloma Wool Jacoba Leather Slip-On Sandals $207
Buy it

Woven Looks

Woven, or braided sandals are also proving to be ubiquitous, popping up in collections from Veronica Beard, Dion Lee, Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Etro, Casadei, Alberta Ferretti, Bottega Veneta and more. From strappy high-heeled styles woven mules, they come in all different designs. They deliver a natural look that brings to mind ancient styles.

Moreover, mass-market shoe labels like Steve Madden, Marc Fisher and Vince Camuto are offering their own takes on the trend. You’ll even find some great affordable options at Target.

Michael Kors spring 2021, trends
Michael Kors spring ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash
Alberta Ferretti spring 2021, trends
Alberta Ferretti spring ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash

Shop the trend:

St. Agni White Jax Woven Leather Sandals

St. Agni’s White Jax Woven Leather Sandals are equipped with a wide band, square toe, chunky flatform and rubber outsole to help keep you grounded.

St. Agni White Jax Woven Leather Sandals, spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Browns
Buy: St. Agni White Jax Woven Leather Sandals $199
Buy it

Schutz Ericka Sandals

Offering a minimalist look, Schutz’s Ericka Sandals are crafted from rich brown leather and designed with a woven upper, square toe and sturdy leather footbed.

Schutz Ericka Sandals, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop
Buy: Schutz Ericka Sandals $88
Buy it

Geox Woven Leather Ankle-Strap Sandals

Geox Woven Leather Ankle-Strap Sandals, spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus
Buy: Geox Woven Leather Ankle-Strap Sandals $130
Buy it

Ann Taylor Peyton Woven Leather Sandals

These Ann Taylor Peyton Woven Leather Sandals give the wearer a little boost with a flared block heel and feature a lightly padded footbed for comfort. This color is sure to make any look pop, too.

spring sandals, ann taylor
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ann Taylor
Buy: Ann Taylor Peyton Sandal $128
Buy it

Everlane City Sandal

Everlane’s City Sandal has a buttery-soft tan leather upper that will mold to the shape of your foot and delivers a trendy woven design. The backless style also features a sleek square toe, walkable stacked heels and lightly cushioned insoles.

everlane city sandal, spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane
Buy: Everlane City Sandal $88
Buy it

Ancient Greek Thalia Sandals

Pair these stylish Ancient Greek Thalia Toe-Loop Woven-Leather Sandals with an ankle-skimming maxi dress for a sleek look. They’re handcrafted in Greece from chemical-free leather that’s woven into a wide top strap and a slender toe loop.

Ancient Greek Thalia Sandals, spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Matches Fashion
Buy: Ancient Greek Thalia Sandals $255
Buy it

Rag & Co Candance Sandal

Multi-colored braided straps and knotted details give Rag & Co’s Candance Sandal an extra summery touch. For comfort, the style also includes a gently cushioned footbed and a manageable block heel.

Candance sandal by Rag & Co, spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW
Buy: Rag and Co Candance Sandal $70
Buy it

Kitten Heels

While kitten heels have gone in and out of style over the years, they are certainly back for spring ’21, getting the stamp of approval from brands like Prada, Miu Miu, Casadei and Giannico. Valentino even incorporated the trend in their new Roman Stud capsule collection.

The iconic silhouette delivers a subtle boost of height, making them more manageable to walk in than high heels, and can come in styles with either a dainty slim heel, block shape or an architectural design.

prada, prada spring 2021, spring 2021 trends, spring 2021 shoe trends, mfw, milan fashion week, raf simons prada, miuccia prada, prada shoes
Unique kitten heels at Prada spring ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada
valentino, valentino spring 2021,
Valentino’s new Rockstud for spring ’21 in a kitten heel.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner head out for lunch. 21 Apr 2021 Pictured: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA748463_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sophie Turner goes for daring denim and kitten heels.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega
Shop the trend:

Tory Burch Strappy Leather Kitten-Heel Thong Sandals

Also coming black and tan, Tory Burch’s Strappy Leather Kitten-Heel Thong Sandals don’t call too much attention to themselves but are likely to be in your closet for decades as they’re sure to complement any number of outfit combinations.

Tory Burch Strappy Leather Kitten-Heel Thong Sandals, spring sandal trends
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus
Buy: Tory Burch Strappy Leather Kitten-Heel Thong Sandals $278
Buy it

Larroude Vivi Sandals

Lending an almost invisible look with a see-through kitten heel, these transparent Larroude Vivi Sandals can be easily dressed up with a frock on date night or dressed down with a pair of boyfriend jeans.

spring sandals, Larroude Vivi Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop
Buy: Larroude Vivi Sandals $265
Buy it

Schutz Heidi Suede Kitten Heeled Sandals

Keep your look classic and streamlined this season with these simple all-black Schutz Heidi Suede Kitten Heeled Sandals. Boasting two delicate vamp straps and a lightly padded insole set atop a 1-inch heel, they offer just the slighted bit of height.

Heidi Suede Kitten Heeled Sandals, kitten heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off 5th
Buy: Schutz Heidi Suede Kitten Heeled Sandals $165 $70
Buy it

Steve Madden Thai Heeled Sandal

Steve Madden’s Thai Heeled Sandal not only checks off the kitten heel trend but the puffy, padded sandal trend as well. Coming in candy apple red or turquoise leather, both will offer a vibrant pop of color to any ensemble.

spring sandal trends, Steve Madden Thai Heeled Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Steve Madden Thai Heeled Sandal $90
Buy it

Kate Spade New York Swing Sandal

Playful polka dots are always a fun way to spice up an ordinary look and Kate Spade New York’s Swing Sandal executes the print perfectly. Also available in green and red patent leather versions, the strappy low-to-the-ground style is topped off with a neat bow for a whimsical touch.

Kate Spade New York Swing Sandal, trend sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's
Buy: Kate Spade New York Swing Sandal $178
Buy it

Reformation Carina Lace Up Mid Heel Sandal

It’s up to you whether you choose this iteration of Reformation’s Carina Lace Up Mid Heel Sandal featuring natural linen straps with a floral print, the strawberry pink leather version or the classic black leather. Each pair is crafted with sustainable EVA padding to promote a comfortably cushioned stride.

Reformation Carina Lace Up Mid Heel Sandal, spring sandal trends
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation
Buy: Reformation Carina Lace Up Mid Heel Sandal $248
Buy it

Big Toe Silhouettes

We highly suggest dipping your toe into this bold trend, as plenty of celebrities, from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Lizzo and Gal Gadot to Gabrielle Union and Lori Harvey, already have. The trend — which spotlights the big toe with a simple loop strap — was also spotted on spring ’21 runways at Khaite, Sportmax, Emilio Pucci, Giuseppe Zanotti and more.

While awkward tan lines may be unavoidable in these styles, the toe ring-like design offers a slightly more elevated look than classic flip-flops. Big toe sandals will also help keep your foot locked into place and can even prevent bunions, as they’re typically designed with open vamps.

Sportmax spring 2021, spring sandal trends
Sportmax spring ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash
Sportmax spring 2021, spring sandal trends
Sportmax spring ’21.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash

Shop the trend:

Stuart Weitzman Sawyer Neon Jelly Slides

Remember jelly sandals? Indulge in some ’80s nostalgia and step into these minimalist Stuart Weitzman Sawyer Neon Jelly Slides featuring two delicate straps.

Stuart Weitzman Sawyer Neon Jelly Slides, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy: Stuart Weitzman Sawyer Neon Jelly Slides $95
Buy it

Tkees Jo Sandals

For a barely-there, gladiator-inspired look, you can’t go wrong with Tkees’ Jo Suede and Leather Sandals. They feature dainty suede straps that wrap around the foot and ankle and are set atop leather insoles designed to cushion your step.

Tkees Jo Sandals, best spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter
Buy: Tkees Jo Sandals $95
Buy it

Franco Sarto Cristal Sandal

Available in black and white leather, Franco Sarto’s Cristal Sandal has a unique toe ring loop design and is built on a bamboo-inspired cork heel.

Franco Sarto Cristal Sandal, spring sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW
Buy: Franco Sarto Cristal Sandal $60
Buy it

Autograph Leather Kitten Heel Toe Loop Sandal

This pair effortlessly combines the big toe and kitten heel sandal trend. Crafted from supple leather, Autograph’s Leather Kitten Heel Toe Loop Sandal comes in black as well as tan and features Insolia technology to keeps the ball of the foot in the right position for ideal comfort.

autograph kitten heel toe loop sandals, spring sandal trends
CREDIT: Courtesy of Marks & Spencer
Buy: Autograph Leather Kitten Heel Toe Loop Sandal $85
Buy it

Vince Olsen Sandal

Looking for an unfussy style that’ll pair well with just about everything you own? Vince’s Olsen Sandal should fit the bill. They’re made of smooth leather and boast an adjustable slingback strap to ensure a great fit.

vince olsen sandal, spring sandal trends
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Vince Olsen Sandal $195
Buy it

Veronica Beard Crenn Toe Loop Sandal

Rock the woven, big toe and kitten heel trend all at once when you slip into Veronica Beard’s Crenn Toe Loop Sandal. Offered in three colors, the style is simple, summery and perfect for taking from the office to drinks with the girls.

Veronica Beard Crenn Toe Loop Sandal, spring sandal trend
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Veronica Beard Crenn Toe Loop Sandal $295
Buy it
