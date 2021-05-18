4 Sandal Trends You’re About to See Everywhere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Gone are snowy days and blustering winds. Spring is officially here and summer is on the horizon — meaning, of course, that it’s sandal season. After endless months of wearing bulky boots and closed-toe shoes with chunky knit socks, it goes without saying it feels pretty darn good to welcome back strappy, open-toed designs of all sorts.

As with every season, we looked to the runways and celebrity fashion influencers to determine what we should be wearing this season. From square toe sandals to retro kitten heels, we compiled six sandal trends you’re about to see everywhere this spring and summer. And for your convenience, we also included options to shop inspired by each trend.

Square Toe Thong Sandals

Minimalist, square-toe thong sandals became popular in 2019 and still going strong this season. For spring ’21, Gianvito Rossi, Kenzo, Dion Lee and Jimmy Choo all made a case for them, while A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Sophie Turner have all been seen sporting the style recently. The architectural square toe, a 90s staple, lends itself nicely to the thong design, elevating the flip-flop style.

Thong sandals at Kenzo spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kenzo

Gianvito Rossi’s gladiator-inspired square toe thong sandal for spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gianvito Rossi

Hailey Bieber wearing Bottega Veneta square toe thong sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash

Shop the trend:

Jeffrey Campbell Kyra Thong Sandals

These black and white Jeffrey Campbell Kyra Thong Sandals offer a sleek, modern look with their square toe and sculpted heel design.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Marc Fisher LTD Jacinda Ankle-Tie Sandals

Set on a chunky heel, Marc Fisher LTD Jacinda Ankle-Tie Sandals are dressed in snake-print leather and designed with a criss-cross lace-up vamp and square toe with a thong strap.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Circus by Sam Edelman Skeet Sandals

Coming in various colors to choose from, Circus by Sam Edelman Skeet Sandal has a soft faux leather upper with padded thong straps, a square toe and sculpted kitten heels. Underfoot, they have cushioned insoles for added comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Vince Camuto Sabrinda Thong Sandals

These Vince Camuto Sabrinda Thong Sandals not only have cushy straps and sturdy block heels but come in vibrant shades as well as neutral hues and classic black.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Vagabond Shoemakers Courtney Platform Sandals

Can’t get enough of ’90s-inspired fashion? Vagabond Shoemakers’ Courtney Platform Sandals will make you look like you just stepped off the set of “Dawson’s Creek.” The elevated leather slip-on has a subtle square toe and grippy grooved polyurethane outsoles help to keep you stable and sure-footed.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Paloma Wool Jacoba Leather Slip-On Sandals

Super simple and minimalist, Paloma Wool’s Jacoba Leather Slip-On Sandals have a glossy upper with a subtle thong strap and walkable block heel that will carry you from day to night.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Woven Looks

Woven, or braided sandals are also proving to be ubiquitous, popping up in collections from Veronica Beard, Dion Lee, Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Etro, Casadei, Alberta Ferretti, Bottega Veneta and more. From strappy high-heeled styles woven mules, they come in all different designs. They deliver a natural look that brings to mind ancient styles.

Moreover, mass-market shoe labels like Steve Madden, Marc Fisher and Vince Camuto are offering their own takes on the trend. You’ll even find some great affordable options at Target.

Michael Kors spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash

Alberta Ferretti spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash

Shop the trend:

St. Agni White Jax Woven Leather Sandals

St. Agni’s White Jax Woven Leather Sandals are equipped with a wide band, square toe, chunky flatform and rubber outsole to help keep you grounded.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Browns

Schutz Ericka Sandals

Offering a minimalist look, Schutz’s Ericka Sandals are crafted from rich brown leather and designed with a woven upper, square toe and sturdy leather footbed.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Geox Woven Leather Ankle-Strap Sandals

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Ann Taylor Peyton Woven Leather Sandals

These Ann Taylor Peyton Woven Leather Sandals give the wearer a little boost with a flared block heel and feature a lightly padded footbed for comfort. This color is sure to make any look pop, too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ann Taylor

Everlane City Sandal

Everlane’s City Sandal has a buttery-soft tan leather upper that will mold to the shape of your foot and delivers a trendy woven design. The backless style also features a sleek square toe, walkable stacked heels and lightly cushioned insoles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane

Ancient Greek Thalia Sandals

Pair these stylish Ancient Greek Thalia Toe-Loop Woven-Leather Sandals with an ankle-skimming maxi dress for a sleek look. They’re handcrafted in Greece from chemical-free leather that’s woven into a wide top strap and a slender toe loop.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Matches Fashion

Rag & Co Candance Sandal

Multi-colored braided straps and knotted details give Rag & Co’s Candance Sandal an extra summery touch. For comfort, the style also includes a gently cushioned footbed and a manageable block heel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Kitten Heels

While kitten heels have gone in and out of style over the years, they are certainly back for spring ’21, getting the stamp of approval from brands like Prada, Miu Miu, Casadei and Giannico. Valentino even incorporated the trend in their new Roman Stud capsule collection.

The iconic silhouette delivers a subtle boost of height, making them more manageable to walk in than high heels, and can come in styles with either a dainty slim heel, block shape or an architectural design.

Unique kitten heels at Prada spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada

Valentino’s new Rockstud for spring ’21 in a kitten heel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino

Sophie Turner goes for daring denim and kitten heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega Shop the trend:

Tory Burch Strappy Leather Kitten-Heel Thong Sandals

Also coming black and tan, Tory Burch’s Strappy Leather Kitten-Heel Thong Sandals don’t call too much attention to themselves but are likely to be in your closet for decades as they’re sure to complement any number of outfit combinations.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Larroude Vivi Sandals

Lending an almost invisible look with a see-through kitten heel, these transparent Larroude Vivi Sandals can be easily dressed up with a frock on date night or dressed down with a pair of boyfriend jeans.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Schutz Heidi Suede Kitten Heeled Sandals

Keep your look classic and streamlined this season with these simple all-black Schutz Heidi Suede Kitten Heeled Sandals. Boasting two delicate vamp straps and a lightly padded insole set atop a 1-inch heel, they offer just the slighted bit of height.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off 5th

Steve Madden Thai Heeled Sandal

Steve Madden’s Thai Heeled Sandal not only checks off the kitten heel trend but the puffy, padded sandal trend as well. Coming in candy apple red or turquoise leather, both will offer a vibrant pop of color to any ensemble.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Kate Spade New York Swing Sandal

Playful polka dots are always a fun way to spice up an ordinary look and Kate Spade New York’s Swing Sandal executes the print perfectly. Also available in green and red patent leather versions, the strappy low-to-the-ground style is topped off with a neat bow for a whimsical touch.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Reformation Carina Lace Up Mid Heel Sandal

It’s up to you whether you choose this iteration of Reformation’s Carina Lace Up Mid Heel Sandal featuring natural linen straps with a floral print, the strawberry pink leather version or the classic black leather. Each pair is crafted with sustainable EVA padding to promote a comfortably cushioned stride.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation

Big Toe Silhouettes

We highly suggest dipping your toe into this bold trend, as plenty of celebrities, from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Lizzo and Gal Gadot to Gabrielle Union and Lori Harvey, already have. The trend — which spotlights the big toe with a simple loop strap — was also spotted on spring ’21 runways at Khaite, Sportmax, Emilio Pucci, Giuseppe Zanotti and more.

While awkward tan lines may be unavoidable in these styles, the toe ring-like design offers a slightly more elevated look than classic flip-flops. Big toe sandals will also help keep your foot locked into place and can even prevent bunions, as they’re typically designed with open vamps.

Sportmax spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash

Sportmax spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash

Shop the trend:

Stuart Weitzman Sawyer Neon Jelly Slides

Remember jelly sandals? Indulge in some ’80s nostalgia and step into these minimalist Stuart Weitzman Sawyer Neon Jelly Slides featuring two delicate straps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Tkees Jo Sandals

For a barely-there, gladiator-inspired look, you can’t go wrong with Tkees’ Jo Suede and Leather Sandals. They feature dainty suede straps that wrap around the foot and ankle and are set atop leather insoles designed to cushion your step.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Franco Sarto Cristal Sandal

Available in black and white leather, Franco Sarto’s Cristal Sandal has a unique toe ring loop design and is built on a bamboo-inspired cork heel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Autograph Leather Kitten Heel Toe Loop Sandal

This pair effortlessly combines the big toe and kitten heel sandal trend. Crafted from supple leather, Autograph’s Leather Kitten Heel Toe Loop Sandal comes in black as well as tan and features Insolia technology to keeps the ball of the foot in the right position for ideal comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Marks & Spencer

Vince Olsen Sandal

Looking for an unfussy style that’ll pair well with just about everything you own? Vince’s Olsen Sandal should fit the bill. They’re made of smooth leather and boast an adjustable slingback strap to ensure a great fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Veronica Beard Crenn Toe Loop Sandal

Rock the woven, big toe and kitten heel trend all at once when you slip into Veronica Beard’s Crenn Toe Loop Sandal. Offered in three colors, the style is simple, summery and perfect for taking from the office to drinks with the girls.