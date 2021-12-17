These Stores Are Offering Same-Day Delivery for Last-Minute Shoppers

Every year, couriers like FedEx and the UPS are already burdened with the task of ferrying millions of packages to the doors of online shoppers ahead of the Christmas holiday. The coronavirus pandemic, which has confined many Americans to their homes, has only intensified the demand for stores offering same-day delivery.

As such, a number of retailers are expanding their services to more quickly transport same-day purchases to consumers. Here, FN rounds up some of the companies that are offering same-day delivery to ensure last-minute shoppers get their gifts just in time.

Amazon

Prime members are able to take advantage of free same-day delivery on orders over $35 on qualifying products. It’s also available for non-members on orders of $12.99 per order. Customers should place their orders before noon to get their items delivered by 9 p.m. on the same day. (An Amazon Prime subscription costs $119 a year and $12.99 a month.)

Shoe Carnival

Partnering with DoorDash, Shoe Carnival will provide same-day delivery to all continental U.S. customers who reside within 12-miles of a Shoe Carnival location. Customers can visit the Shoe Carnival website and choose “same-day delivery” for a flat-rate $10 delivery fee and just $5 for those enrolled in the retailer’s Shoe Perks loyalty program.

Belk

Shoppers who place orders through Belk.com before 2 p.m. can have their purchases delivered directly to their doorsteps by 9 p.m. that same day. Orders placed after 2 p.m. will be delivered the following day. Same-day delivery is available for select merchandise, costing customers $9.95 on orders more than $59 and $14.95 on orders under that threshold.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Through a partnership with Instacart, Dick’s is providing same-day delivery from more than 150 stores across Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia, as well as Washington, D.C. To use the service, customers can place an order through www.Instacart.com/Dicks-Sporting-Goods or the Instacart app. An Instacart shopper will pick up and deliver the item within the shopper’s specified timeframe, whether it’s in an hour or scheduled in advance.

Macy’s

The department store has also joined forces with DoorDash to offer the service. To shop for items that are eligible, use the Shipping and Pickup filter on the left side of the page on macys.com. Most orders are delivered between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Meijer

The supercenter — which also sells footwear from brands like Adidas, Dearfoams and Keds — has launched same-day delivery through Instacart at nearly all of its 256 stores across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. Customers must visit Instacart.com/Meijer to place their orders, which they can receive in as soon as an hour.

Target

Through Shipt, the big-box retailer is also offering same-day delivery, with delivery times varying by location and the availability of professional shoppers who are tasked with transporting orders to customers.

Walmart

A Walmart+ membership gives shoppers free same-day delivery for $10 on orders with a $35 minimum. However, time-slot availability may be limited, so customers are advised to reserve a time slot as early as possible. (A Walmart+ subscription costs $98 and a monthly membership is $12.95.)