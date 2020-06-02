Saks Fifth Avenue’s Designer Sale Includes Up to 50% Off On Bags & Shoes

Saks Fifth Avenue is having a major designer sale with up to 50% off on select products. Lucky shoppers can get deals on some of the hottest items of the season, including discounts on designer shoes and handbags.

Manolo Blahnik, Proenza Schouler and Coach are just some of the luxury labels featured in the department store’s massive summer sale. Emerging brands such as Staud, Susan Alexandra and Midnight 00 by Ada Kokosar also make the cut, giving shoppers the opportunity to support smaller brands. Plus, Saks Fifth Avenue is making the deal even sweeter by giving shoppers free shipping by entering the code FREESHIP.

Below, take a look at some of the best shoes and handbags being offered for less during Saks Fifth Avenue’s designer sale.

Cole Haan GrandPro Snakeskin-Embossed Sneaker

The GrandPro sneaker by Cole Haan is designed to be a lightweight version of the traditional tennis shoe. The designer tennis shoe comes in one of the hottest colorways of the season, snakeskin. Originally retailed at $130, the shoe is now marked down at $68.

Soludos Ami Perforated Leather Espadrille Mule

When you purchase a pair of Soludos shoes you’re getting a deal on both comfort and style. Offered in both silver and brown, the Ami Perforated Leather Espadrille Mule from Soludos is the ultimate summer slide. While the slip-on style offers convenience, the jute-lined espadrille silhouette makes this sandal sophisticated and stylish.

Manolo Blahnik Carolyne Floral Slingback Pumps

These floral slingbacks pumps from Manolo Blahnik would be Carrie Bradshaw-approved, especially because of the discounted price. Originally retailed for $745 these pumps are now being offered at $447 during Saks Fifth Avenue’s online designer sale. Crafted in Italy, the shoes make a luxury summer statement, complete with a 2.75-inch heel.

Midnight 00 Ruched Colorblock Satin Sport Sandals Footwear News named Midnight 00 one of its Emerging Designers of the Year in 2019. Now shoppers can experience why the brand is one of the hottest independent luxury brands on the market with these sporty sandals. Midnight 00’s Ruched Colorblock Satin Sport Sandals are an elevated take on one of the summer’s hottest silhouettes. Made in Italy, these glamorous shoes feature silky ruched straps and a soft leather sole. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue.

Kate Spade New York Poolside Knit Slide

Another chic summer option featured in Saks Fifth Avenue’s designer sale is the Poolside Knit Slide from Kate Spade New York. Offered in three colorways, this squishy rubber slide is a go-to shoe you can slip on and don’t have to worry about getting wet.

Coach Holly Signature Shearling Loafers

Bring on the fuzz with these shearling Coach slippers. The slip-on shoe is a great option for those looking to invest in an elevated house slipper. Shoppers can also select from a raspberry and pink colorway, in addition to Coach’s saddle brown slipper pictured below. Although warmer days are ahead, the cozy slipper is now retailed at $103, compared to its original $275 price tag.

Rag & Bone Cult Leather Thong Mules

These ’90s-inspired sandals from Rag & Bone are a summer must. The updated flip flop sandal features a leather upper and cushy footbed making it a comfortable yet elevated shoe. The slip-on sandal is now retailed at $263 and features a rubber sole and 1.5-inch heel.

Tory Burch Miller Metal Leather Slingback Sandals

These slingbacks from Tory Burch are crafted from leather and feature Tory Burch’s signature logo The adjustable slingback strap allows an easy and secure fit.

Proenza Schouler Small Velvue Tie-Dye Lunch Bag

Originally priced at $1,195, this tie-dye bag from Proenza Schouler is now $448. The trendy bag is complete with a leather interior and a soft, velvety exterior, making it a bag fit for any season. Crafted in Italy, the bag also features a foldover flap with a flat lock clasp to ensure the belongings kept inside are safe.

Coach Tabby Leather Pleated Shoulder Bag

This classic little handbag from Coach is the perfect summer purse. Loaded with four interior pockets, this tote allows one to stow away belongings in this secure summer bag.

Susan Alexandra Merry Bag

Susan Alexandra bags have become a cult-favorite for the fashionable. Handmade in New York City, Susan Alexandra’s bags are colorful, chic and now offered at a discounted price. One of the most popular bags is the Merry Bag. The multi-colored beaded bag allows one to stow their phone, wallet and keys quite fashionably.

Tory Burch Perry Print Canvas Tote

Tory Burch’s Perry Print Canvas Tote is also featured in Saks Fifth Avenue’s designer sale. Featuring a fun, travel-inspired print, this large canvas designer tote is perfect to stow away just about anything. The bag has two inside compartments and a convenient interior pocket that zips as well. Complete with a luggage tag, this bag allows you to travel both far and wide with ease.

Marc Jacobs Snapshot Spray Paint Zip Coated Leather Wallet

Staud Mini Bissett Printed Leather Bucket Bag

Staud has had quite the year from its spotlight feature in FN’s 2019 Emerging Designer issue to its recent collaboration with New Balance. Now offered at $158, this Staud bucket bag is the perfect investment piece for those looking to add a contemporary brand to their wardrobe.

Tory Burch Mini Ella Quilted Nylon Tote

A mini version of Tory Burch’s classic Ella tote, this version features a fun, padded pink exterior. Complete with an interior zip pocket and slip pocket, this purse allows you to stow away your belongings in style.

Cult Gaia Jasmin Acrylic Shoulder Bag

This eye-catching tote from Cult Gaia is a stylish summer bag worthy of compliments. The acrylic bag has a top flat closure and gold hardware. The bag was initially retailed at $388 on Saks Fifth Avenue’s site, but now is priced at $145.

