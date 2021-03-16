Saks Fifth Avenue’s Friends & Family Sale Includes 25% Off Coach Sneakers & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Saks Fifth Avenue is in the gifting spirit.

The retailer has launched its annual Friends & Family Sale, with 25% off new arrivals including apparel, footwear, accessories, self-care essentials and more on Saksfifthavenue.com.

Through March 22, shoppers can treat themselves to discounted sneakers, slide sandals and other buzzy footwear silhouettes from top designer brands like Coach and Stuart Weitzman. And during the event, Saks cardholders will also receive bonus points on select purchases for every dollar spent.

Not a cardholder? Don’t worry — most of the “Triple Points” eligible styles are massively marked down for the general public anyway, with savings up to 60% off.

Here, we rounded up some of the best women’s shoes to shop from the sale. Keeping reading below to check out our top picks.

Schutz Andrea Croc-Embossed Leather Combat Boots

Take the combat boot trend into spring with Schutz’s Andrea Leather Combat Boots. The studded, croc-embossed style will easily add some edge to a floral frock or midi dress.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Manolo Blahnik Newton Bow Grosgrain Mules

Carrie Bradshaw would surely jump on Manolo Blahnik’s Newton Bow Grosgrain Mules, which are currently 60% off during Saks’ Friends and Family Sale. Complete with an oversized buckle and front bow detail, these bright red slides are sure to be instant outfit makers.

See by Chloé Louise Block-Heel Suede Ankle Boots

Ancient Greek Sandals Desmos Flat Metallic Leather Sandals

Celebrity-favorite brand Ancient Greek Sandals delivers plenty of minimalistic silhouettes that will go with your entire closet when temperatures rise. Ancient Greek Sandals’ Desmos Flat Metallic Sandals are both easy to wear and style.

APL Athletic Propulsion Labs Women’s TechLoom Wave Sneakers

APL Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Wave Sneakers make the perfect running or everyday shoes. They feature a 3D dynamic stretch upper designed to move with your feet, plus a cage for additional support and strategically placed ventilation zones to keep feet cool. What’s more, they can be worn two ways: as a slip-on or with laces for additional lock-down.

Stuart Weitzman Roza Lift Slide Sandals

Woven, espadrille-like details add a summery twist to Stuart Weitzman’s Roza lift sandals, which also include sporty leather straps and a platform lug sole.

By Far Shawn Leather Thong Sandals

A vibrant, of-the-moment sandal like By Far’s Shawn Leather Thong Sandals are a warm-weather must. Wear them with mom jeans and a crop top or a breezy dress — the outfit pairings are endless.

Coach Lowline Luxe Leather Sneakers

Whether your current pair is worn out or you’re in the market for staple footwear, you’ll never regret investing in a pair of classic white sneakers. We love Coach’s Lowline Luxe Leather Sneakers, made of rich, glovetanned leather and accented with a Coach Hangtag. These also include a cushioned insole and TPU heel counter for added support.

Apparis Elsa Faux Fur Slippers

Even as the world slowly starts to open up again, you won’t need to leave the comfort of your WFH slippers behind with Apparis’ Elsa Faux Fur Slippers. Not only do they feature a plush, faux fur construction, but they also boast a sturdy rubber outsole so you can wear them outside to run errands or grab brunch.

Cole Haan GrandPro Spectator Leather Sneakers

Like the rest of the brand’s chic yet ultra-wearable offerings, Cole Haan GrandPro Spectator Leather Sneakers are designed to deliver top-notch comfort. Beyond their sleek croc-embossed exterior, you’ll find a molded footbed and cushioned tongue and heel to pad your every step.

Kate Spade New York Pavlova Ballet Flats

For an interesting update on the traditional ballet flat, Kate Spade New York’s Pavlova Ballet Flats are a great pick. The luxe leather style features a capped, square toe design and dainty bow tie. Already selling out fast, these are a whopping 48% off.