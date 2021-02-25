15 High-Tech Socks Made Especially for Runners

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Here at Footwear News, we spend a lot of time discussing the latest performance running sneakers, but also of great importance are the socks that adorn an athlete’s feet.

Like their shoe counterparts, legwear brands are constantly developing new technical features to help runners stay cool and comfortable while logging their vx miles.

Two key features to look for in running socks are enhanced moisture-wicking and antibacterial properties, which keep feet healthy and blister-free. Targeted compression is another important asset. There are many benefits to wearing compression socks, even on an everyday basis, but runners, in particular, could see faster recovery times due to improved circulation.

But beyond those technical specs, sock brands are also offering more diverse selections in terms of colorways and designs — and also heights. Are you in the quarter-crew camp? A fan of the no-show? Or do you crave over-the-calf coverage? There are plenty of options out there.

To get equipped for your next run, shop these high-tech running socks below.

Balega Silver No-Show Running Socks

These seamless, low-cut socks from Balega are made with a proprietary polyester blend fabric that not only keeps sweat at bay but offers compression qualities. The fabric’s fibers are also infused with silver ions, which help fight off bacteria to prevent odors from forming. What’s more, this style features medium-level cushioning, a high heel tab and extra deep heel pocket to help keep the socks upright.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Feetures High-Performance Ultralight No-Show Socks

Complete with the brand’s thinnest cushioning and seamless toe construction, Feetures’ performance-ready no-show socks are crafted to be supremely lightweight. The pair is also constructed with Lycra power bands that hug the entire foot for a supportive fit, as well as moisture-wicking iWick fibers and mesh up top for added comfort and breathability.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Thorlos Outdoor Athlete Socks

Made for those who train in intense conditions, Thorlos’ quarter-length socks offer a bit more coverage and are reinforced at the top to keep dirt and debris out. Meanwhile, ThorWick Cool fibers and ventilation panels combat sweat. To help fight foot fatigue and prevent the socks from bunching, these are also designed with compression-grade ankle and arch support.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Swiftwick Aspire Four Trail Running Socks

Also offering firm compression, this crew-length trail running style should boost blood flow while also helping to keep debris out. What’s more, it’s made of lightweight Olefin fibers that are moisture-wicking and quick-drying, and includes virtually invisible toe seams, an arch support band and mesh footbed for optimum breathability.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

CEP Ultralight Tall Compression Running Socks

For runners that prefer more coverage and benefit from firm compression, these ultralight, over-the-calf socks are an ideal choice. Offered in an array of colorways, they’re crafted with breathable, hydrophobic materials, anatomically padded cushioning and seamless toe areas.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Nike Spark Lightweight Running Socks

Another compressive, over-the-calf style, these Nike running socks provides a breathable, secure fit with mesh and switch-foot arch support that allows you to comfortably wear each sock on either foot. The pair also supplies lightweight cushioning underfoot.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Smartwool PhD Run Elite Micro 3-Pack

Sitting just below the ankle, these no-show running socks include a 4 Degree Elite Fit System that uses bi-elastic fit bands to provide faster flex and recovery at the ankle, instep and arch. They’re also made with merino wool, which is naturally moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating, plus lightweight cushioning and a virtually seamless toe construction to boost comfort. What’s more, they should be durable thanks to included ReliaWool technology.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Drymax Running Lite Mesh No Show Tab 3-Pack

These low-cut socks feature breathable mesh panels, ventilated arch bands and Drymax’s proprietary olefin fabric that wicks away moisture. Moreover, Y-heel stitching and flat toe seams should deliver a better fit and feel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Eurosock Vitalsox Court Sport No-Show Socks

Engineered for performance running, this no-show style consists of 65% Silver DryStat fabric and 15% MICROsupreme acrylic to keep your feet dry and odor-free. It also features lightweight cushioning and compression from the mid-foot to the ankle for added support and comfort. What’s more, deeper heel pockets are made to supply an exceptional fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Adidas Energy Running Crew Socks

These crew-length running socks are packed with tons of comfort features, including an anatomically-formed design with compression throughout and targeted cushioning in the toe and forefoot. What’s more, the style is crafted with Climalite moisture-wicking fabric to keep feet cool and dry.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Bombas Space Dye Running Ankle Tab Socks

Bombas’ Space Dye running socks not only feature a colorful, eye-catching design but have padded blister guards, plenty of ventilation and optimal cushioning, too. Bonus: for every pair of its socks sold, the brand will donate a pair to someone in need.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Saucony Bolt Performance No-Show Multipack

Running shoe expert Saucony also makes high-tech socks built to help you go the extra mile. With its Bolt Performance style, the brand utilizes moisture management technology, ultra-wicking fibers and mesh inserts to enhance comfort. The socks also feature targeted arch compression and lightly cushioned soles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Under Armour Run Cushion Crew Socks

From Under Armour, these socks are equipped with arch support and dense cushioning to protect high-impact areas of the foot. And to ensure feet stay fresh and dry, the material is sweat-wicking and contains anti-odor technology.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Rockay Accelerate Anti-Blister Running Socks

Constructed from recycled plastic water bottles, Rockay’s Accelerate socks feature a sweat-wicking fabric with ventilation zones and anti-odor technology. Meanwhile, included arch compression offers a supportive feel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon