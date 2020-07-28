Re-route my subscription: Click here

Meghan Markle’s Favorite Brand Has Face Masks That Are As Comfortable As Its Shoes

By Madeleine Crenshaw
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

One of Meghan Markle’s favorite shoe brands also makes face masks.

Rothy’s is using the same 3D knitting technology it uses for its famous, washable flats to construct breathable and comfortable masks. The Mask 1.0 comes in a pack of two for $25 on Rothys.com.

The blue and pink non-medical face covering is machine washable and fits both women as well as men. However, like Rothy’s shoes, shoppers should be advised to wash the mask with cold water, not hot.

Shoppers can now snag the face coverings at Rothys.com but should be advised to act fast. According to the brand, the masks have become a popular item, and we can see why.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

Buy: Rothy's Mask 1.0, two pack $25
Thanks to Rothy’s trademarked recycled polyester, the Mask 1.0 sits close to the face for an elegantly sculpted look. The material, which it uses to make both its shoes and bags, uses a special 3D knitting technology that ensures the perfect cut every time, reducing the amount of waste the brand produces.

Rothy’s face masks also feature a the brand’s signature blue halo making that perfectly matches its signature flats loved by celebrities like Meghan Markle and Emma Roberts.

CREDIT: Splash
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's
Buy: Black Solid Pointed Flat $145
In addition to making masks that are sustainable, comfortable and stylish, the brand has launched a few projects focused on COVID-19 relief efforts.

Rothy’s has donated $20,000 to the COVID-19 Direct Relief fund as well as partnered with Mask Match to provide 100,000 non-medical face masks to people and organizations that need them most. The brand has also launched an Open Innovation Coalition, a sharing resource platform for coronavirus-related efforts.

Amid the pandemic, Rothy’s has managed to release a flip flop and a sneaker. The sneaker, which was released last week, is the brand’s latest project to debut. Both styles are also available to purchase on rothys.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's
Buy: Rothy’s The Lace Up Vanilla $165
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's
Buy: Rothy's The Flip sandals in Flamingo $65
