9 Fast Facts About Ross Dress For Less & Why Prices Are So Low

Ross Stores recently opened 22 Ross Dress for Less and eight dd's Discounts stores across 11 different states in June and July 2021.

Ross Dress For Less is known for its deals that have become the pinnacle of the store’s existence. The store offers everything from housewares, to clothes, to artisanal foods that have a distinct value. Over the 40 years of the brand’s existence, Ross Dress For Less has found ways to provide savings to its customers in numerous ways.

The stores have become synonymous with getting items typically found at department stores at a serious discount. Other competitors include TJ Maxx and Marshalls. Ross Dress For Less customers have bolstered its status quo, due to its affinity for offering name-brand products at low prices.

Now, there’s a lot of info, tips and secrets that a lot of people don’t know about the chain from Ross Stores Inc. corporation.

If you want to know how the store operates behind the scenes, if they can tell you when a product will be in stock or if they offer any other discounts, then check out these facts about Ross Dress For Less.

1. Ross Dress For Less offers a discount to older citizens.

The Every Tuesday club at Ross Dress For Less the stores offers citizens over the age of 55 a 10% discount on Tuesdays. All customers have to do is sign up in-store to start receiving the discount.

2. Irregular items are offered at a cheaper price.

At Ross Dress For Less, there’s a chance that you’ll spot some irregular items that are within its stores. Irregular items are labeled on the price tag and there are stickers placed on the tag to point out the imperfections.

3. Ross Dress For Less is not a new company.

The company has been offering deals and steals for consumers since 1982.

4. The best time to shop at Ross is during the week.

The best time to shop at Ross Dress For Less is not when most expect. In fact, it’s during the week and not the weekend. That’s right, weekdays are your best chances to avoid crowds and scarcity of products. If you’re looking for a deal in a timely manner, the weekend is not a good time to shop.

5. Ross Dress For Less is cheaper than shopping at department stores.

The company provides a 20% to 60% discount on items compared to typical department stores. The company even includes a price comparison that helps customers get the best price for each item the store offers.

6. Ross Dress For Less is still opening new stores.

In 2021, the brand planned to open 60 new locations. Last year, FN sat down with the Ross Stores Inc.’s CEO, Barbara Rentler, where she explained the corporation’s thinking, “Longer-term, we remain confident about our opportunity to gain market share as we expect to benefit significantly from the favorable competitive climate, given the large number of retail store closures and bankruptcies in recent years. This, along with the consumers heightened focus on value and convenience, bodes well for our ability to achieve solid results into the future,” Rentler stated.

At the time of that reporting, there were 1,896 locations in 40 states, Washington, D.C., and Guam.

7. The company runs social media contests.

Ross Dress For Less often runs social media contests that, if chosen, gives a customer the opportunity to win a Ross gift card. In order to get a chance at winning a gift card and other prizes, follow Ross on Instagram and Facebook.

8. Ross Dress For Less carries recognized brands.

At any Ross location, one will find that the stores carry popular brands like Quiksilver, Tommy Hilfiger, Liz Claiborne, Perry Ellis and Timberland. There’s a good chance that these names, and other top-of-the-line labels will make an appearance at multiple stores.

9. Ross Dress For Less is involved in community initiatives.

Ross Dress For Less makes a commitment to give back to the communities its stores occupy through partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA). The goal of the partnership is to help children achieve their academic success while building their confidence and helping them to lead healthy lives.