Rent the Runway Is Having a Summer Sample Sale With Items Up to 90% Off

Rent the Runway is having a major summer clearance with final sales on clothes, handbags and jewelry.

New items from Coach, Nike and Tory Burch are now being offered at lower-than-usual prices for customers to shop online. Whether you’re on the hunt for loungewear, dresses or a new handbag, the summer sale is worth checking out. The rental fashion company is also offering discounted memberships starting at $69.

Below, take a look at some of the best items Rent the Runway has to offer and a few shoe suggestions that will help you create the perfect summer outfit.

Coach Signature Canvas Sutton Hobo Bag

Crafted from refined leather, this signature handbag from Coach is one of Rent the Runway’s best offers in its summer sample sale. This bag is versatile as it is classic, with ample space and the option to be carried by the handle or slung on the shoulder as a crossbody bag.

The best part about this bag? Aside from the sale, this Coach bag can be styled with just about everything including summer’s hottest trend, the sweat set, or with a summery dress.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rent the Runway.

Nike Base Layer Black Tank and White Pant

This classic activewear set from Nike is now being offered at a major discount. Originally retailed for $300, Rent the Runway has marked it down to only $42. Both the top and leggings are offered in sizes XS through XL. This athletic set can be worn while working out or simply lounging at home.

• Pro tip: Style this look with the Arizona sandal from Birkenstock for a polished, off-duty look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rent the Runway

Nothing says summer like a pair of Birkenstocks. The Arizona Chunky by Papillio gives a contemporary update to the classic sandal. White shoes, in general, are in this summer, but this chunky Birkenstock takes the trend to the next level with its EVA sole. Durable yet chic, this is one summer shoe worth putting on your radar.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Birkenstock.

MINKPINK Sahara Breeze Wrap Dress

Even though summer may not be as eventful as it usually is, everyone needs a summer dress. This red wrap dress from MINKPINK has cheeky jungle motifs featured throughout and can be worn on a number of occasions this summer, including on the Fourth of July. Throw in a chunky white sneaker like the Fila Disruptor II and you’ve got yourself the ultimate summer outfit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rent the Runway.

Declared Footwear News’ Shoe of the Year in 2018, the Fila Disruptor II continues to be one of fashion’s favorite sneakers. The chunky style pairs perfectly with just about anything from sweats to a summery dress.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker.

Kate Spade New York Atlantic Avenue Libby Bag

Rent the Runway’s summer sample sale is full of designer handbags and totes including the Atlantic Avenue Libby Bag from Kate Spade New York. This shoulder bag comes with a top handle and crossbody strap. The bag also has snap closures and a side pocket for you to fit your keys or smartphone in while on the go.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rent the Runway.

Nike Gray Fleece Crew Training Tank and Tights

There are a few Nike sweatsuit sets on sale right now via Rent the Runway that are a steal. This sweater and legging combo was originally $450 and now are priced at $25.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rent the Runway.

Sandy Liang Mr. Chan Jumpsuit

A few independent designer highlights can be found throughout Rent the Runway’s online sale, including this jumpsuit from Sandy Liang. The cotton jumpsuit is the ultimate cool-girl staple for those looking to get in on a deal. Originally retailed for $495, Rent the Runway is offering the jumpsuit for $184. Opt for a classic sneaker to pair with this jumpsuit like a pair of Vans Old Skool sneakers or some Converse high-tops.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rent the Runway.



Classic sneakers are a great staple for your closet, no matter what season. Our favorite picks include black and white Vans Old Skool sneakers and Converse Chuck Taylor All Star high-tops.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Anndra Neen Fruit Charm Choker

Get your daily serving of fruit with this choker from Anndra Neen. If Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” wasn’t already enough to give you some fun, fruity fashion inspo, this necklace surely will. The best part of this summer statement piece? It can be a timeless statement that surely will start up a conversation. The necklace features apple, banana, pineapple, strawberry and lemon charms.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rent the Runway.

Tory Sport Large Plaid Tote Another tote featured on Rent the Runway’s summer sample sale is the Large Plaid Tote from Tory SPort. This spacious tote is now being offered for $89 from the original $198. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rent the Runway. Buy: Tory Sport Large Plaid Tote $198 $89 Buy it

Dannijo Kelly Hoop Earrings

These yellow resin hoops with crystal accents can be paired with any summer dress (or set of sweats) for an elevated, but relaxed look. Originally retailed at $220 these earrings are now on sale for $88.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rent the Runway.

Loeffler Randall Black and Silver Mina Beaded Mini Tote

Get in the summer mood with this beaded bag from Loeffler Randall. This playful black-and-white tote will go with any outfit. The beaded bag comes with a magnetic strap closure keeping your belongings safely secure inside the tote.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rent the Runway.

Slate and Willow Striped Dolman Dress

Rent the Runway’s summer sale is full of great dresses for the season including this striped dress from Slate and Willow. Offered in XS through XL this dress gives off a fitted hourglass shape. Looking for some shoes to go with this dress? Go for a white sneaker like the classic Nike Air Force 1.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rent the Runway.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike.

Marc Jacobs Blush Tag Tote 27

There are a few Marc Jacobs items offered in the sale including this Marc Jacobs tote. The zipper pouch allows items to be safely sealed and features the classic Marc Jacobs logo inside the lining. The bag also includes hand straps and shoulder straps, allowing you to wear the bag however you please.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rent the Runway.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.