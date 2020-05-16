The 12 Best Shoes From REI’s Anniversary Sale for Men, Women and Kids

Outdoor retail giant REI is celebrating its 82nd anniversary with its biggest sale of the year. And for the adventure-ready footwear fanatic, there are plenty of looks to shop online right now at a discount.

REI is offering trail, hike, sandal and other styles from top brands in the market including Salomon, Altra, Keen, Timberland, Merrell, Oboz and more. The discounts on the footwear being offered are up to 30% off and will be available now through May 25.

Below, shop some of the best looks that REI has to offer at a discount.

Salomon Supercross GTX for Men

This men’s trail runner is built with a Gore-Tex membrane to keep it waterproof, molded toe caps and mud guards to protect feet from debris, the brand’s SensiFit arms and Quicklace lacing system for a secure fit and its Contagrip TD outsoles for durable and dependable traction on all terrains.

Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 6 for Men

This bold trail runner for men from Nike is made with the brand’s popular React foam midsoles paired with Zoom air units for responsive cushioning, high-abrasion rubber outsoles, forefoot mesh for ventilation, padded tongues to relieve pressure from foot swelling and a midfoot lacing system for support.

Timberland Earthkeepers Mt. Maddsen WP Mid for Men

This Premium hiking boot from Timberland features full-grain waterproof leather, waterproof membranes to keep feet dry, the brand’s anti-fatigue comfort technology and Green Rubber outsoles made with 42% recycled rubber.

Merrell Moab 2 Mid WP for Men

This men’s hiker is made with performance suede leather and mesh uppers, protective rubber toe caps, Merrell’s M-Select Dry membranes to seal out water, Vibram TC5+ outsoles and the brand’s air cushion in the heels to absorb shock.

Oboz Sawtooth 2 Low for Men

Oboz’s popular low-cut hiker for men features nubuck leather uppers, breathable and moisture-wicking nylon mesh liners, the brand’s comfort-focused O Fit insoles and high-friction and non-marking rubber outsoles.

Danner Trail 2650 for Men

This men’s low-cut hiker from Danner is built with durable and lightweight leather and textile uppers, Vibram 460 outsoles with Megagrip technology and lightweight and shock-absorbing EVA midsoles with OrthoLite cushioned insoles.

Altra Lone Peak 4.5 for Women

This trail runner for women features Altra’s MaxTrac outsoles with a multidirectional lug pattern, the brand’s lightweight and flexible skeletal Stoneguard to protects feet from rocks and its Fit4Her women’s-specific design made for the unique shape of the female foot.

Keen Targhee 3 Mid WP for Women

Keen’s Targhee 3 Mid WP hiking boot for women features the brand’s Keen.Dry waterproof breathable membranes, removable dual-density EVA cushioned footbeds and all-terrain rubber outsoles.

Hoka One One Torrent for Women

Hoka’s Torrent trail runner for women comes with the brand’s responsive Profly midsoles, open-engineered mesh upper construction for breathability and outsoles with high-traction rubber and aggressive multidirectional lugs.

La Sportiva Bushido 2 for Women

The Bushido 2 for women from La Sportiva is equipped with the brand’s dual-compound rubber FriXion XT V-Groove2 outsoles for all-terrain grip and outsole lugs that wrap the midsole for added traction and stability.

Reef Ahi Flip-Flops for Kids

This Reef flip-flop style for kids is made with synthetic straps with soft polyester linings printed EVA footbeds with anatomic arch support for comfort and durable high-density EVA outsoles.

Vasque Breeze 3 UltraDry for Kids

This kids’ hiker from Vasque features suede leather and mesh uppers with UltraDry waterproof membranes, molded rubber toe and heel caps for durability and anatomic compression-molded EVA midsoles for comfortable cushioning.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.