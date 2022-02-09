×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Regina King’s Style History Includes Power Suits, Glittery Gowns & Soaring Heels

By Karissa Franklin
Karissa Franklin

Karissa Franklin

More Stories By Karissa

View All
Regina King Variety’s Power Of Women: Los Angeles Presented By Lifetime
2017
2017
2017
2017
View Gallery 15 Images

Regina King has a classically beautiful style that brings a sense of timelessness to the red carpet. The award-winning actress wears floor-length gowns from brands like Christian Dior, Oscar de la Renta and Louis Vuitton. King prefers slim silhouettes in bright, vibrant colors with various fabrics.  Fans and photographers always catch the star wearing sky-high heels that lengthen her legs. King has proven to be a fashion powerhouse on the red carpets and has made many best-dressed lists over the years.

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - OCTOBER 14: Actress Abigail Spencer wearing a Huishan Zhang dress arrives at the 8th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles held at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 14, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California, United States. 14 Oct 2017 Pictured: Regina King. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA331485_119.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], best red carpet outfits fashion style and shoes
Regina King at the 8th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on October 14, 2017.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA
King has demonstrated her style savvy many time over the years, including at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in a white blouse and wide leg pants on Oct. 4, 2017. She paired the crisp outfit with a gunmetal clutch and matching sandal platforms.

Related

Zoe Kravitz's Style Evolution Spans Old Hollywood Glamour to Edgy Experiments

Britney Spears Works Up a Sweat in Vibrant Yellow Sports Bra, Short Shorts and Gray Sneakers

The Anatomy of a High Heel & All the Parts You Need to Know

Regina King at the 48th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, USA. 11 Feb 2017 Pictured: Regina King. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA17177_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], best red carpet outfits fashion style and shoes
Regina King at the 48th NAACP Image Awards on Feb 11, 2017.
CREDIT: MEGA
King wore a gold halter neck dress to the NAACP Image Awards on February 11, 2017. The dress by Genny features a shimmery fabric with chrome belt. King wore patent leather, triple strap sandals along with neutral colored jewelries.

BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - OCTOBER 12: Variety's Power Of Women Los Angeles 2018 held at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel on October 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 12 Oct 2018 Pictured: Regina King. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA291573_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], best red carpet outfits fashion style and shoes
Regina King at Variety’s Power Of Women Los Angeles on October 12, 2018.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA
King looked regal in a neon pink power suit with silver chrome pointed-toe pumps at Variety’s Power of Women event on Oct. 12, 2018. The pink pantsuit had no blouse underneath, exposing modest cleavage and was secured by two black buttons.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - SEPTEMBER 17: 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California, United States. 17 Sep 2018 Pictured: Regina King. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA331711_367.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], best red carpet outfits fashion style and shoes
Regina King at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2018.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA
The Emmy-winning actress walked the Primetime Emmy’s red carpet on Sept. 17, 2018 wearing a halter neck floral gown. The Galia Lahav couture ball gown featured a deep V-neckline and paper bag skirt. The thigh-high split allowed King’s triple-strapped sandals to shine.

October 14, 2019, Hollywood, California, USA: Gabrielle Dennis attends the HBO Series Premiere of the Watchmen. 14 Oct 2019 Pictured: October 14, 2019, Hollywood, California, USA: Regina King attends the HBO Series Premiere of the Watchmen. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA527516_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], best red carpet outfits fashion style and shoes
Regina King at the HBO Series Premiere of the Watchmen on Oct. 14, 2019.
CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
At the “Watchmen” series premiere on Oct. 14, 2019, King showed up in a black ruffled gown. The Oscar de la Renta dress boasted a ruffle train with a crisscross neckline and a high-low hemline. King wore clear pointed-toe pumps with crystal rhinestones for additional glamour.

The 91st Annual Academy Awards Arrivals at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on 2/24/19. 24 Feb 2019 Pictured: Regina King. Photo credit: River / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA367897_037.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], best red carpet outfits fashion style and shoes
Regina King at the 91st Annual Academy Awards Arrivals on Feb. 24, 2019.
CREDIT: River / MEGA
The Academy Award-winning actress looked heavenly in a white Oscar de la Renta gown at the ceremony on Feb. 24, 2019. The strapless dress featured a chapel train with ruched detailing above the thigh-high split. King matched white pointed toe pumps to the gown.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals at The Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on 2/10/20. 10 Feb 2020 Pictured: Regina King. Photo credit: River / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA606460_030.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], best red carpet outfits fashion style and shoes
Regina King at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 10, 2020.
CREDIT: River / MEGA
At the Academy Awards on on Feb. 10, 2020, the actress wore a column dress with a voluminous skirt. The Versace ball gown in a pale peach color had a single shoulder strap and beaded design across the front. King wore as assortment of diamond rings.

Regina King at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Feb. 9, 2020. photo credits: MEGA, best red carpet outfits fashion style and shoes
Regina King at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Feb. 9, 2020.
CREDIT: MEGA

Giving a new punk rock look, King attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Feb. 9, 2020 in a floor-length Prada dress. The beaded, dusty blue dress featured pockets and black trim on the hemline and neckline. King towered in her black leather platforms by Christian Louboutin.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - OCTOBER 13: Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'The Harder They Fall' held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. 13 Oct 2021 Pictured: Regina King wearing a David Koma look with Bulgari jewelry. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA796302_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], best red carpet outfits fashion style and shoes
Regina King at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ on October 13, 2021.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA
King showed lots of leg at the Netflix premiere of “The Harder They Fall” on Oct1. 13, 2021. The black sequin mini dress had an oval keyhole and long sleeves with ruffle ends. The David Koma dress accented King’s crystal Christian Louboutin ankle strap sandals.

Shawn Carter, Jay Z attends the World Film Premiere of The Harder They Fall, during the BFI Film Festival at the Southbank Centre, Royal Festival Hall in London. 6th October 2021. Material must be credited "The Times/News Licensing" unless otherwise agreed. 100% surcharge if not credited. Online rights need to be cleared separately. Strictly one time use only subject to agreement with News Licensing. 07 Oct 2021 Pictured: Regina King attends the World Film Premiere of The Harder They Fall, during the BFI Film Festival at the Southbank Centre, Royal Festival Hall in London. 6th October 2021. Material must be credited "The Times/News Licensing" unless otherwise agreed. 100% surcharge if not credited. Online rights need to be cleared separately. Strictly one time use only subject to agreement with News Licensing. Photo credit: News Licensing / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA794422_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], best red carpet outfits fashion and style
Regina King at the World Film Premiere of “The Harder They Fall” on 6th October 2021.
CREDIT: News Licensing / MEGA
For the “Harder They Fall” world premiere on Oct. 6, 2021 , the star opted for her usual floor-length gown. The gold Louiv Vuitton dress features a thigh-high split and intricate beading on the halter neck bodice. The semi-sheer dress skirt had mini mirror panels to catch the light. King towered in copper platform sandals.

See more of King’s style through the years

Merrell Sponsored By Merrell

Women in the Wild

Merrell is redefining self-care by empowering and encouraging females to spend more time outside.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad