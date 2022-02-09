Regina King’s Style History Includes Power Suits, Glittery Gowns & Soaring Heels

Regina King has a classically beautiful style that brings a sense of timelessness to the red carpet. The award-winning actress wears floor-length gowns from brands like Christian Dior, Oscar de la Renta and Louis Vuitton. King prefers slim silhouettes in bright, vibrant colors with various fabrics. Fans and photographers always catch the star wearing sky-high heels that lengthen her legs. King has proven to be a fashion powerhouse on the red carpets and has made many best-dressed lists over the years.

Regina King at the 8th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on October 14, 2017. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA King has demonstrated her style savvy many time over the years, including at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in a white blouse and wide leg pants on Oct. 4, 2017. She paired the crisp outfit with a gunmetal clutch and matching sandal platforms.

Regina King at the 48th NAACP Image Awards on Feb 11, 2017. CREDIT: MEGA King wore a gold halter neck dress to the NAACP Image Awards on February 11, 2017. The dress by Genny features a shimmery fabric with chrome belt. King wore patent leather, triple strap sandals along with neutral colored jewelries.

Regina King at Variety’s Power Of Women Los Angeles on October 12, 2018. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA King looked regal in a neon pink power suit with silver chrome pointed-toe pumps at Variety’s Power of Women event on Oct. 12, 2018. The pink pantsuit had no blouse underneath, exposing modest cleavage and was secured by two black buttons.

Regina King at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2018. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA The Emmy-winning actress walked the Primetime Emmy’s red carpet on Sept. 17, 2018 wearing a halter neck floral gown. The Galia Lahav couture ball gown featured a deep V-neckline and paper bag skirt. The thigh-high split allowed King’s triple-strapped sandals to shine.

Regina King at the HBO Series Premiere of the Watchmen on Oct. 14, 2019. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA At the “Watchmen” series premiere on Oct. 14, 2019, King showed up in a black ruffled gown. The Oscar de la Renta dress boasted a ruffle train with a crisscross neckline and a high-low hemline. King wore clear pointed-toe pumps with crystal rhinestones for additional glamour.

Regina King at the 91st Annual Academy Awards Arrivals on Feb. 24, 2019. CREDIT: River / MEGA The Academy Award-winning actress looked heavenly in a white Oscar de la Renta gown at the ceremony on Feb. 24, 2019. The strapless dress featured a chapel train with ruched detailing above the thigh-high split. King matched white pointed toe pumps to the gown.

Regina King at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 10, 2020. CREDIT: River / MEGA At the Academy Awards on on Feb. 10, 2020, the actress wore a column dress with a voluminous skirt. The Versace ball gown in a pale peach color had a single shoulder strap and beaded design across the front. King wore as assortment of diamond rings.

Regina King at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Feb. 9, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

Giving a new punk rock look, King attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Feb. 9, 2020 in a floor-length Prada dress. The beaded, dusty blue dress featured pockets and black trim on the hemline and neckline. King towered in her black leather platforms by Christian Louboutin.

Regina King at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ on October 13, 2021. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA King showed lots of leg at the Netflix premiere of “The Harder They Fall” on Oct1. 13, 2021. The black sequin mini dress had an oval keyhole and long sleeves with ruffle ends. The David Koma dress accented King’s crystal Christian Louboutin ankle strap sandals.

Regina King at the World Film Premiere of “The Harder They Fall” on 6th October 2021. CREDIT: News Licensing / MEGA For the “Harder They Fall” world premiere on Oct. 6, 2021 , the star opted for her usual floor-length gown. The gold Louiv Vuitton dress features a thigh-high split and intricate beading on the halter neck bodice. The semi-sheer dress skirt had mini mirror panels to catch the light. King towered in copper platform sandals.

