Reebok Carries Tons of Cute Workout Clothes for Women — 12 Coveted Pieces We’re Shopping Starting at $25

Sometimes, finding the motivation to work out can be tough. But investing in the best workout clothes can make it easier.

Exercising in any old cotton tee and shorts just won’t cut it. If your wardrobe is lacking in performance-ready workout gear, Reebok is here to help. The heritage sportswear brand offers a wide range of apparel styles for women, from sports bras and crop tops to leggings and shorts providing various levels of support. Whether designed for running or training, all styles are made with moisture-wicking fabrics to keep you feeling fresh and comfortable as you work up a sweat. Many pieces are also made with recycled polyester, making them better for the planet, too.

What’s more, some feature breathable mesh for added ventilation and convenient storage pockets so you can keep small essentials on hand.

On top of being functional, the brand’s workout gear is affordable and stylish — so you can feel even more confident without spending a fortune while hitting the squat rack or treadmill. If you can’t resist a matching look, the brand also offers coordinating sports bra and legging combos.

For shopping made easier, we rounded up some of the best Reebok workout clothes for women starting at just $25. Keep scrolling to discover them all.

Reebok Lux Racer Medium-Impact Sports Bra

Reebok’s Lux Racer Sports Bra is made with 85% recycled polyester, sweat-wicking fabric and breathable mesh to keep you cool and dry. Meanwhile, its angled side seams and wide under-bust band give you support through medium-impact exercises. From behind, it boasts a cool cutout and racerback design.

Reebok Lux High-Rise Perform Legging

Not only do Reebok’s Lux High-Rise Perform Leggings offer a supportive fit thanks to Hyperform compressive fabric, but they’re also designed with airy mesh panels on the lower leg and Speedwick technology to keep you cool. The Speedwick jersey fabric will help you stay dry and comfortable, while a stash pocket in the back of the waistband offers storage.

Reebok PureMove+ Bra Motion Sense

Designed for training and running, Reebok’s PureMove+ Bra Motion Sense features Motion SenseTM treated fabric that firms up more during heavy impact movements and less during low impact movements for a distraction-free workout. It also has thick, convertible straps that can be worn crossed or straight, molded front panels for natural shaping and an adjustable hook-and-eye closure for a custom fit. As an update to the original model, this version is now offered in more size options up to 3XL and E to F cup options.

Reebok Studio Mesh Leggings

A double layer elastic waistband with signature branding gives Reebok’s Studio Mesh Leggings an effortlessly sporty feel. Combined with an overall stretchy knit fabric made mostly of recycled polyester and large mesh inserts on each leg, these high-waisted leggings should keep you moving freely — without overheating — through every workout.

Reebok Lux Strappy Bra

Also meant to be worn during medium-impact exercises, Reebok’s Lux Strappy Bra features a flattering V-neck design with adjustable back straps, angled side seams and a wide under-bust band for a close, supportive fit. The lux spacer fabric also helps keep you locked in place, while 85% recycled polyester adds a cooling touch.

Reebok Perform Perforated Crop Top

Reebok’s Perform Perforated Crop Top features laser-cut perforations on the sides for increased ventilation and a stylish V-neck back. You can count on the streamlined top, made of the brand’s signature Hyperform fabric with Speedwick technology, to lend comfortable compressive support that also keeps you cool and dry.

Reebok Workout Ready Shorts

Appropriately named, Reebok’s Workout Ready Shorts are sure to keep you moving and distraction-free thanks to their sweat-wicking Speedwick fabric and mid-rise waist that shouldn’t ride up. Made with a touch of recycled polyester, the style is offered in two vivid hues with a contrast trim and adjustable drawstring.

Reebok Running Essentials 4-Inch Shorts

Another great style, Reebok’s Running Essentials 4-Inch Shorts have a breathable mesh inner liner and Speedwick fabric to keep sweat at bay. Coming in five colors, these offer a slim fit with a 4-inch inseam and small side stash pockets, too.

Reebok ActivChill Graphic Tank Top

Join over 6 million shoppers in experiencing the instant cooling sensation of Reebok’s top-performing ActivChill technology, placed where you need it to help keep you cool. Great for any training workout, the Reebok ActivChill Graphic Tank Top features a high crew neckline and classic racerback.

Reebok Lux High-Rise Leggings

Spice up your workout wardrobe with Reebok’s Lux High-Rise Leggings. The trendy colorblock leggings are super-soft and provide plenty of stretch.

Reebok Modern Safari Bike Shorts

Walk, run or ride on the wild side in Reebok’s Modern Safari Bike Shorts, done in a muted leopard print with a flattering mid-rise waist and curved flatlock seams to prevent chafing.

Reebok Burnout Tank Top

Reebok’s Burnout Tank Top is made of a soft, sweat-wicking jersey fabric featuring an allover burnout pattern and racerback for freedom of movement.