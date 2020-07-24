Reebok’s Flash Sale Includes Up to 50% Off Already Discounted Items

Reebok has made the weekend a bit sweeter with its current flash sale.

The retailer has provided two discount codes that shoppers can use at check out. For sale items, shoppers can get 50% off on already marked down items by entering EXTRA50 at check out. Reebok is also offering 40% off on sitewide options with the promo code SAVE40.

It’s important to note that shoppers can only apply one code during checkout. Nevertheless, customers can find marked down prices on women’s and men’s shoes and apparel.

Below, take a look at some of the items offered on Reebok.com.

Reebok Club C 85 Women’s Shoes

Reebok has given some of its classics a contemporary update by adding trendy color ways to styles. A light blue and yellow version of the Reebok Club C 85 Women’s Shoe is now on sale and qualifies for the 50% discount.

Reebok Nano 9 Women’s Training Shoes

Gigi Hadid x Reebok Track Jacket

Slip on this trendy jacket from Gigi Hadid’s Reebok line. Shoppers can find this lightweight jacket in the sale section of Reebok’s website. The stylish item also qualifies for the half off price when putting in the retailer’s 50% off promo code during checkout.

Reebok Energylux 2 Women’s Running Shoes

Designed for running, the Reebok Energylux 2 is breathable and comfortable. The women’s running shoe has several colors available online, including these classic white sneakers.

Reebok Hero Medium-Impact Strappy Bra

Feel supported and keep cool in this sports bra from Reebok. Offered in trendy lime green, shoppers can elevate their workout with the Medium-Impact Strappy Bra.

Reebok Running 3/4 Tight

Reebok’s sale also includes leggings. The already on-sale athletic tights also qualify for the 50% promo code Reebok is giving to shoppers.

Reebok Club C 85 Men’s Shoes

Be casually cool in the Club C 85 sneaker from Reebok. The classic shoe comes in a trendy navy and lime green color way that will perfectly transition from season-to-season.

Reebok Training Essential Pants

Shoppers can also score sweatpants during Reebok’s current flash sale. The soft sweatpants are made from a blend of French terry and cotton.

Reebok Energylux 2 Men’s Running Shoes

Get your run on with Reebok’s Energylux 2 Running Shoes. The men’s sneaker is built with all of the same technology as the women’s version for an equally comfortable run and workout.

Reebok Workout Ready Graphic Shorts

New gym shorts are available to add to shppper’s carts during Reebok’s current flash sale. These soft, breathable workout ready shorts are made of sweat wicking fabric to keep you dry.

Sublite Legend Men’s Running Shoes

The Sublite Legend Men’s Running Shoes are on sale. Designed to be comfortable and lightweight, the already on sale shoes are a wallet-friendly option for running.

