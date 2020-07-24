Re-route my subscription: Click here

Reebok’s Flash Sale Includes Up to 50% Off Already Discounted Items

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Madeleine Crenshaw

Madeleine Crenshaw

More Stories By Madeleine

View All
reebok, reebok nano 6 running shoe, reebok
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok has made the weekend a bit sweeter with its current flash sale.

The retailer has provided two discount codes that shoppers can use at check out. For sale items, shoppers can get 50% off on already marked down items by entering EXTRA50 at check out. Reebok is also offering 40%  off on sitewide options with the promo code SAVE40.

It’s important to note that shoppers can only apply one code during checkout. Nevertheless, customers can find marked down prices on women’s and men’s shoes and apparel.

Below, take a look at some of the items offered on Reebok.com.

Reebok Club C 85 Women’s Shoes

Reebok has given some of its classics a contemporary update by adding trendy color ways to styles. A light blue and yellow version of the Reebok Club C 85 Women’s Shoe is now on sale and qualifies for the 50% discount.

reebok sneakers, reebok club c 85 shoes, reebok
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Watch on FN

Buy: Reebok Club C 85 Women's Sneakers $70 $60
Buy it

Reebok Nano 9 Women’s Training Shoes

reebok, reebok nano 6 running shoe, reebok
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok
Buy: Reebok Nanon 9 Women's Training Shoes $130 $120
Buy it

Gigi Hadid x Reebok Track Jacket

Slip on this trendy jacket from Gigi Hadid’s Reebok line. Shoppers can find this lightweight jacket in the sale section of Reebok’s website. The stylish item also qualifies for the half off price when putting in the retailer’s 50% off promo code during checkout.

gigi hadid track suit, reebok sale, reebok x gigi hadid
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok
Buy: Gigi Hadid x Reebok Track Jacket $80 $70
Buy it

Reebok Energylux 2 Women’s Running Shoes

Designed for running, the Reebok Energylux 2 is breathable and comfortable. The women’s running shoe has several colors available online, including these classic white sneakers.

reebok shoes, reebok sale, womens running shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok
Buy: Reebok Energylux 2 Women's Running Shoes  $60 $55
Buy it

Reebok Hero Medium-Impact Strappy Bra

Feel supported and keep cool in this sports bra from Reebok. Offered in trendy lime green, shoppers can elevate their workout with the Medium-Impact Strappy Bra.

reebok sports bra, reebok sale, lime green sports bra
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok
Buy: Reebok Hero Medium-Impact Strappy Bra $35 $30
Buy it

Reebok Running 3/4 Tight

Reebok’s sale also includes leggings. The already on-sale athletic tights also qualify for the 50% promo code Reebok is giving to shoppers.

reebok sale, reebok leggings, reebok running tight
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok
Buy: Reebok Running 3/4 Tight $40 $35
Buy it

Reebok Club C 85 Men’s Shoes

Be casually cool in the Club C 85 sneaker from Reebok. The classic shoe comes in a trendy navy and lime green color way that will perfectly transition from season-to-season.

reebok sale, reebok sneaker, mens sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok
Buy: Reebok Club C 85 Men's Shoes $70 $60
Buy it

Reebok Training Essential Pants

Shoppers can also score sweatpants during Reebok’s current flash sale. The soft sweatpants are made from a blend of French terry and cotton.

reebok sale, reebok mens, reebok sweatpants
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok
Buy: Reebok Training Essential Pants $45 $35
Buy it

Reebok Energylux 2 Men’s Running Shoes

Get your run on with Reebok’s Energylux 2 Running Shoes. The men’s sneaker is built with all of the same technology as the women’s version for an equally comfortable run and workout.

reebok sale, reebok running shoes, reebok energylux 2
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok
Buy: Reebok Energylux 2 Men's Running Shoes $60 $55
Buy it

Reebok Workout Ready Graphic Shorts

New gym shorts are available to add to shppper’s carts during Reebok’s current flash sale. These soft, breathable workout ready shorts are made of sweat wicking fabric to keep you dry.

reebok sale, reebok workout shorts, reebok mens
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok
Buy: Reebok Workout Ready Graphic Shorts $35 $25
Buy it

Sublite Legend Men’s Running Shoes

The Sublite Legend Men’s Running Shoes are on sale. Designed to be comfortable and lightweight, the already on sale shoes are a wallet-friendly option for running.

reebok sale, reebok sublite mens running shoes, reebok mens
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok
Buy: Sublite Legend Men's Running Shoes $65 $60
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad