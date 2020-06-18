Re-route my subscription: Click here

Best Red, White and Blue Toenail Designs: Here’s What You Need

By Claudia Miller
nail polish, pedicure
Pedicure.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Repping the American red, white and blue through your toenail designs is an easy way to show off your patriotic pride.

There are many ways you can decorate your pedicure with these three shades. You can do different sorts of nail art from stars and stripes to glittered accents to just a classic pattern of colors. With Fourth of July just around the corner, now is the time to stock up on supplies for American flag-inspired pedicures.

Below, FN rounded up everything you could need to achieve red, white and blue toenails in style as well as a few tutorials and helpful videos for inspiration.

Red Nail Polish

OPI Big Apple Red Polish

OPI provides the truest red polish for your patriotic nail designs. It allows for up to seven full days of solid wear with an easy to remove finish that won’t stain the surface of nails.

opi, nail polish
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: OPI Big Apple Red Polish $11
buy it

Essie Spice It Up Polish

You’ll get perfect nail designs every time with Essie’s super glossy formula that dries quickly with a subtle sheen. This shade heightens the senses and spices up your pedicures.

essie, nail polish
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Essie Spice It Up Polish $7 (was $9)
buy it

Sally Hansen x Jelly Belly Polish

Inspired by the sweet jelly bean flavors of Jelly Belly, this polish gives you a lightning speed dry time for quick pedicure designs and touch-ups with a color that won’t fade.

sally hansen, nail polish
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Sally Hansen x Jelly Belly Polish $5
buy it

White Nail Polish

Paris & Vine Velvet White Polish

Not only is this polish long-lasting and chip-resistant, it also works to reinforce nails and protect their top surface. It is formulated to brighten, strengthen, smooth and repair nails that have been put through the wringer.

paris, vine, nail polish
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Paris & Vine Velvet White… $7
buy it

Wet N’ Wild French White Polish

For just $1, this polish is no question an easy purchase. Free from formaldehyde, toluene and phthalates, you can trust in its 100% cruelty-free formula as well.

wet n wild, polish
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Wet N' Wild French White Polish $1
buy it

Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear Polish

This polish offers extreme shine as well as extreme durability. It provides a harder than normal shell finish with an easy-grip glide brush for quick application.

sally hansen, polish
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear Polish $3
buy it

Blue Nail Polish

Maybelline New York Color Show Blue Bombshell Polish

Chip-free color is so important when it comes to summer pedicures especially at the beach. This product blocks breakage and ensures the best results in town.

maybelline, polish
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Maybelline New York Color Show… $6
buy it

Ella + Mila Elite Bags Are Packed Polish

This true blue polish from Ella + Mila is free from seven harmful toxins, making it vegan certified by PETA in addition to its quick-drying and chip-resistant properties.

ella mila, polish
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Ella + Mila Elite Polish $12
buy it

Revlon Urban Polish

Revlon infuses its chip-defying capabilities and anti-fade technology to help stay vibrant for longer with a bubble-free formula for smooth application.

revlon, polish
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Revlon Urban Polish $6
buy it

Nail Gems

LimGlim Nail Jewels

Not only does this set come with a dozen of mixed colors of jewels, it also provides you with a set of tweezers for easy and precise application.

lim, nail, gems
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: LimGlim Nail Jewels $9 (was $10)
buy it

Selizo Nail Rhinestones

With nail rhinestone glue, a tweezer, two wax pens and four brush tools, your nails will be glittering with these colorful gems for your pedicure design.

selizo, nail gem
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Selizo Nail Rhinestones $16 (was $17)
buy it

Nail Stickers

Blulu Pedicure Decals

You can mix and match between red, white and blue glittering stickers with these self-adhesive sheets from Blulu that fit perfectly on your toes.

blulu, nail polish
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Blulu Pedicure Decals $10
buy it

Socu Nail Polish Sheets

Easy to apply and hard to kick off, these pedicure stickers stock right onto your toes and allow for a blend of patterns as well with environmentally friendly materials.

socu, nail polish
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Socu Nail Polish Sheets $12
buy it

Fun Sandals

Nautica Slides

Slip your feet into comfort and ease with these patriotic slides from Nautica, complete with a skid-resistant outsole for stable wear even around the pool.

nautica slides
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Nautica Slides $25
buy it

Ipanema Kirei Flip Flops

Stay on-trend in these fun layered red, white and blue flip flops that will show off your new and improved pedicure in style.

ipanema, flip flops
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Ipanema Kirei Flip Flops $20
buy it

Sanuk Yoga Sling 2

Sanuk employs the same material as yoga mats into its comfy sandals with a thong-toe finish and a securing, soft strap across the heel.

sanuk, sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 $33
buy it

Red, White and Blue Toenail Designs

Below, watch a few example videos on how to paint your toenails for any patriotic occasion.



All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

