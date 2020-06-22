7 Red, White, & Blue Flip Flops and Sandals For a Fun, Fashionable Americana Look

The official start of summer means that July 4th is right around the corner. For all of us in need of a celebration, some new festive footwear is the perfect way to dress up for the national holiday. When it comes to finding the right red, white, and blue sandals, it can be difficult to find fashionable options that also fit your budget and personal style. Fortunately, we’ve done the legwork for you to find chic options to wear by the pool or to an outdoor BBQ party or as a companion to your favorite swimsuit. All of these options work well past Independence Day; think Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day. Plus, they have a subtle enough aesthetic to wear all summer long. Read on to shop our picks.

Sperry Wharf Thong Woven Sandal

With a navy, white and red strap, these flip flops are equally preppy and party-ready. They are made from canvas and a rubber outer sole with an EVA footbed for a comfortable and classic appeal.

Ipanema Kirei Flip Flops

For those who want to dress up for the holiday without going all out, this minimalist sandal looks sleek and timeless while commemorating the celebration. These shoes feature a 1-inch platform and criss-cross straps that are constructed from recycled materials for a sustainable choice that doesn’t sacrifice style.

Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Solid Vintage Sandal

If you’re opting for a sophisticated style that still works with your summer casual dress code, these plush sandals provide a perfectly polished fit. The thong strap is designed with knit fabric and features Yoga Fit comfort along with a footbed crafted from real yoga mats and a U-rubber outsole for soft, secure strides.

Fila Disrupter Sandals

This on-trend chunky style brings some statement edge to your celebratory ensemble. With strappy fabric-knit construction, velcro-closures, and a treaded rubber sole, these sandals will safeguard your strides and cushion for your feet for optimal comfort.

Rothy’s Firecracker Sandal

Embrace the barely-there sandal aesthetic with this elegant and eco-conscious option. The sandals feature an ocean-bound plastic upper with a footbed made from algae-based foam and a layered sole in festive July 4th hues.

Tommy Hilfiger Color-Block Flatform Flip Flops

Elevated for an event-worthy outfit with these bold and nautical-inspired shoes. They offer a PVC outer construction and lining with a rubber sole and 1.6-inch platform to add some height and incorporate the color-block trend into your summer-ready ensemble.

Fila Outdoor Slide Sandals

For the bold and brand-obsessed, this option provides a laidback look that lets you test out the logomania trend. They feature a slide-style silhouette and blue, red, and white band detailing making them a timely and festive, pool-ready footwear choice.

Speedo Deck Slide Sandal

For a pool-ready, waterproof option, these unisex slides are a festive and effortless option to wear while grilling or hanging out by the water. This footwear choice has a star and striped-patterned toe strap in holiday-ready hues and an EVA footbed with a rubber sole for maximum comfort.