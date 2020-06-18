Best Red, White and Blue Sneakers for Independence & All Year-Round

Whether you’re planning to celebrates Independence Day by running a race, relaxing poolside or hitting the beach, there’s no better way to show off your patriotic spirit than with a red, white and blue ensemble.

Brands such as Converse, Vans and Brooks offer shoes with stars and stripes inspired by the Star-Spangled Banner — perfect for both individuals who want to wear head-to-toe looks with Americana vibes as well as for those who want to add some subtle red, white and blue flair to their feet to make any outfit feel extra festive.

Regardless of whether you prefer a timeless look or want something more of the moment, FN has you covered. Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of the best red, white and blue sneakers you’ll want to rock this Independence Day. Read on to shop them all.

Best Red, White and Blue Sneakers: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Americana High-Top

Converse’s classic Chuck Taylor High-Top gets a patriotic makeover with a mix of red, white and blue stars and stripes across the upper. The sneaker is offered in both men’s and women’s sizes, allowing anyone to shop the style.

To Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Americana Unisex, $60.

Best Red, White and Blue Sneakers: Brooks Run USA Launch 7

Available in both men’s and women’s sizing, the Brooks Run USA Launch 7 offers a mismatch look with two different color outsoles, and it has a UV-activated logo for a surprise twist. Additionally, the kick features a lightweight, single-layer mesh upper, with BioMoGo DNA cushioning in the midsole and a Midfoot Transition Zone shaped to take you from heel to toe quickly.

To Buy: Brooks Run USA Launch 7 Women’s, $100.

To Buy: Brooks Run USA Launch 7 Men’s, $100.

Best Red, White and Blue Sneakers: Vans Sk8-Hi

This classic skateboarding sneaker features a sturdy canvas and suede upper, with a reinforced toe cap and Vans’s signature waffle outsole. A star-print stripe gives the retro style a fun twist tailor-made for your Fourth of July festivities.

To Buy: Vans Sk8-Hi Men’s, $70 (was $85).

Best Red, White and Blue Sneakers: Nike Cortez

First released in 1972, the Nike Cortez started its life as a running shoe before becoming a lifestyle silhouette. The style features a rubber outsole with a herringbone pattern for traction, as well as a leather and synthetic leather upper and a foam midsole.

To Buy: Nike Cortez Big Kids, $60.

To Buy: Nike Cortez Women, $70.

Best Red, White and Blue Sneakers: Blowfish Malibu Play Sneaker

These canvas kicks feature an easy slip-on silhouette, with stretchy panels on the sides and a pre-distressed look. What’s more, they cost just $40.

To Buy: Blowfish Malibu Women’s Play Sneaker, $50.

Best Red, White and Blue Sneakers: Veja V-10

For a subtle — and eco-friendly — take on a red, white and blue sneaker, look no further than the Veja V-10. The Meghan Markle-approved low-top sneaker features a white leather upper, with a navy logo and red heel tab.

To Buy: Veja V-10 Leather Low-Top Women’s Sneaker, $150.

Best Red, White and Blue Sneakers: Adidas Superstar

Launched in the 1960s, the Adidas Superstar is a nostalgic silhouette for many. Here, the style features its signature shell toe and smooth leather upper but gets a patriotic twist courtesy of red and blue striping.

To Buy: Adidas Superstar Men’s, $80.

Best Red, White and Blue Sneakers: Asics Gel-DS Trainer 24

If your Fourth of July plans include a road run, look no further than these festive Asics trainers. The silhouette features blue and red detailing on the upper, with a colorful star print across the sole.

To Buy: ASICS Gel-DS Trainer 24 Women’s, $130.

Best Red, White and Blue Sneakers: Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Lightz Sneakers

Nothing says summer quite like a white sneaker, and Tommy Hilfiger’s red, white and blue striped logo gives this pair a subtle patriotic feel. The lace-up kick features a synthetic upper with a cushioned footbed.

To Buy: Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Lightz Sneaker, $60.

