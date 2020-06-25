Stylish Red Bottom Shoes for Men & Women at Every Price Point

If you are a fan of red bottom shoes, look no further.

As pop culture fans know the hit lyrics that are a love letter to Louboutin heels courtesy of Cardi B, “These is red bottoms, these is bloody shoes.” These pairs provide a can’t-miss, wow-worthy touch of color and glam courtesy of their standout colors. While Christian Louboutin may have made the red-lacquered sole famous, the shade actually date back to France’s King Louis XIV, who is said to have declared heeled shoes with red soles a mark of distinction in the 1600s.

In the centuries that followed, red soles continued to symbolize wealth and opulence across modern culture, bringing us to today where they still serve as a sign of affluence. Lucky for you, though, you can still achieve the top-notch look without the high-ticketed price tag.

Below, FN rounded up a few of the best red bottom shoes for men and women, available at every price point.

Red Bottom Shoes: Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps

You can’t go wrong with a classic — that’s why these Christian Louboutin designs should be in your shopping bag. The luxury brand’s iconic red soles and timeless design are beloved by many, providing an almost 5-inch lift to your style.

Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Red Bottom Shoes: Aldo Ediemma Wedges

With a 5-inch wedge heel to tout, these sandals from Aldo are an instant hit. They turn even the most casual of jeans and T-shirts into a nighttime ensemble, using stretchy straps to fit to your foot’s unique shape.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

Red Bottom Shoes: Prada CloudBurst Thunder Sneakers

These sneakers for men are a statement and a half. For those looking for a height boost as well, this style sits atop a lug sole providing an instant elevation to your frame without drawing attention to an obvious heel or lift.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Red Bottom Shoes: Brooks Launch 6

With every step and stride, you can show off your red bottoms in these Brooks running shoes. The dual-tone outsole entails a responsive and springy ride — and with supportive BioMoGo DNA midsoles, you’ll feel the cushion lift your speed, too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Red Bottom Shoes: Valentino Garavani Rockstud Sneakers

Stand out from the crowd in the most comfortable way possible. All you have to do is slip on these all-red shoes and let their studded detailing and knitted uppers do the talking.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Red Bottom Shoes: Havaianas Carnaval Flip Flops

Thong-toe sandals are all the rage right now amongst celebrities and street style influencers alike. Their laid-back feel comes from a minimalistic design present in these red sandals from Havaianas.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Red Bottom Shoes: Steve Madden Cryson Sneakers

Adding a subtle 2.5-inches of height, you can transform any ensemble with these monochromatic chunky-soled sneakers courtesy of Steve Madden. Sock-style uppers hug to the foot, too, while elasticated straps create a lockdown feel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Red Bottom Shoes: Hunter Original Short Gloss Boots

Never let a little rain get in the way of a good day. Hunter stands by that message with its signature glossy boots available in a full red finish and a certified vegan seal of approval.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Red Bottom Shoes: Reebok Nano 9 Cross Trainers

Your red bottoms can now come to the gym with you, all due to these sturdy cross-trainers. Designed to tackle high-intensity movements or heavy weight lifting sessions, a cherry minimal drop outsole creates secure footing for every squat and lift.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Red Bottom Shoes: Anywear Service Shoes

Don’t let work get in the way of your red soles. These service shoes fit standards for healthcare workers, restaurant employees and more with their slip-resistant rubber outsole coming in a cherry-red bottom.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Red Bottom Shoes: Coach Knit Tennis Shoes

Whether you wear them to hit the tennis courts or incorporate them into your everyday footwear rotation, Coach has you covered for chic sneakers featuring a red bottom.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Red Bottom Shoes: Prada Touch Strap Sneakers

From work to play, these Prada sneakers are a man’s new best friend. The sports-inspired design comes complete with a leather touch strap fastening system plus a split sole silhouette for flexibility.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Red Bottom Shoes: Aldo Aourell Slides

Your poolside shoes could always use an upgrade and Aldo is just the place to go for that new vibe. The brand’s easy slides include a contoured footbed where your foot can rest perfectly every time.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

Red Bottom Shoes: Steve Madden Myles Sneakers

Casual wear has never been so easy as it is with these shoes. Falling in line with celeb-favorited chunky silhouettes, this pair mixes together shades with a drawstring lacing system that won’t slip up or loosen during wear.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Red Bottom Shoes: Christian Louboutin Hao Sandals

We know your closet craves color and so does Mr. Louboutin. This geometric slide comes in two neon colorways with contrasting trim that elevates your dresses and shorts throughout warmer weather.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Red Bottom Shoes: Skechers Max Golf Shoes

The red sole of these shoes comes along with its super-treaded cleat outsole designed to grip the green and provide stability during your swing. The style is also water-resistant for unexpected rain clouds or rollaway balls.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Red Bottom Shoes: Valentino Garavani Bounce Sneakers

Paired with a stylish pleated skirt, you can transform any look into a couture number in these smooth red leather sneakers. Made in Italy, the thick rubber sole and chunky look have a translucent accent for a street style-ready feel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

Red Bottom Shoes: Crocs Clogs

Fitting both men and women, Crocs’ classic clogs are a fun play on the idea of a red bottom shoe. Made from the brand’s signature material, everyone can trust the ease of wear of these shoes with ventilation ports adding breathability throughout.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Red Bottom Shoes: New Balance Nitrel V3

Take on the trails with a sturdy step and a strong stride thanks to these trail running shoes. Unlike regular running silhouettes, this pair offers more traction and comfortability thanks to a responsive REVlite midsole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Red Bottom Shoes: Christian Louboutin Ballala Flat

A ballet flat serves as part of a well-rounded shoe collection, especially when it comes from Christian Louboutin. The red sole adds glam to a classic pointed-toe silhouette that is perfect for work or play.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

