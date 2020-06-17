Rebecca Minkoff Sample Sale Boasts Up to 75% Off Favorited Shoes, Bags & More

Make room on your shelves: Rebecca Minkoff’s sample sale is here with major savings.

Best known for its signature purses as well as its stylish apparel and footwear, the brand currently boasts up to 75% off your favorite picks thanks to its limited-time sample sale going on at RebeccaMinkoff.com. Stock up on everything from colorful cross-bodies to slip-on sandals to trendy belt bags, all with unbeatable discounts.

For all your footwear and accessory needs, FN rounded up a few of our top steals from the Rebecca Minkoff sample sale that you won’t want to miss. Read on to shop all the savings.

Rebecca Minkoff Sample Sale: Vachel Slide

Made with real leather uppers, these sandals are an edgy take on a classic slide. Metallic accents and standout detailing bring a moto-chic appeal while a lifted sole breaks away from a pool-style silhouette. Buckles allow for a customizable fit, making these shoes ones you’ll wear all season.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff Sample Sale: Pippa Tote

A tote bag is an essential piece no matter the time of year, especially one as stylish as this pick. Its mix of black and brown materials means you can match it to more ensembles. Studs take it up a notch as well, coming with a free matching top-zip leather pouch so you can store your keys with ease.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff Sample Sale: Gabby Crossbody

The Gabby crossbody offers a lighter option for everyday wear. Featuring a top zipper closure for ultimate security, this bag uses light metallic hardware for a summery vibe with subtle pops of neon color to break away from the crowd. It also includes an interior zipped pocket and an external slip back pocket for storage every way you could desire.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff Sample Sale: Galiyah Mule

Get ready to impress in this heeled mule from Rebecca Minkoff. With its chunky chain detailing, it adds jewelry to your foot with an intertwined braided design. The rounded Cuban heel measures 3.5-inches tall and can be easily styled with casual outfits like jeans and a T-shirt or a dressed-up outfit including a dress and standout earrings.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff Sample Sale: Downtown Tote

As seen on the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Lucy Hale and more, camouflage is here to stay this season so bring it wherever you go with this handy tote. Doubling as a travel, baby or gym bag, this shoulder design boasts superior durability and five different pockets for your phone, keys and belongings.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff Sample Sale: M.A.C. Crossbody

A classic design from the brand, the M.A.C. crossbody comes in a mix of colors but you can never go wrong with a staple black bag. Highlighting a clip closure for protective wear, it is the perfect day-to-night-bag. A chain strap keeps it stable on your shoulder as a top zip closure keeps everything intact.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff Sample Sale: Maelynn Slide

The Maelynn slide differs from your typical sandal with its uber-strappy silhouette and soft pastel hue. The horizontal orientation of the straps locks down the foot for comfortable wear without causing chafing or irritation. Plus, it uses faux leather so it is more animal friendly.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff Sample Sale: Belt Bag

Hands-free style has never been so chic. Using lightweight nylon, this bag can be worn across your waist or across your chest in a street-style inspired look. Dual pockets allow for extra storage with an adjustable buckle for a fit that serves you best.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff Sample Sale: Sabeen Too Bootie

A common misconception about boots and booties is that they are meant for fall and winter when really the can be worn all year round. Pairs like this cheetah-print style look effortlessly cool with a set of cut-off denim shorts and a summery blouse for a grungy-chic look.

Rebecca Minkoff boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff Sample Sale: Candace Sandal

Add glitz and glam back into your daily rotation with the brand’s liquid silver sandals. Set atop a stabilizing 3.15-inch block heel, two braided straps make this shoe a top pick with an adjustable back strap.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff Sample Sale: Stella Crossbody

Don’t stray away from the bold, lean into it. This purse with its standout red snakeskin print lets you take your look to the next level for a continuous pop of personality. Dog clip hardware stores all your items away securely with a back slip pocket to keep your phone, too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.