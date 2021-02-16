Hundreds of Shoes & Apparel Styles Are Up to 70% During Puma’s Private Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
It’s safe to say that comfortable clothing and exercise gear have become mainstays in our wardrobes during the time of coronavirus. And because you can never have too many of these styles in your closet, now’s the time to stock up on more for a fraction of the price during Puma’s huge private sale.
Until Wednesday, the sports brand is offering up to 70% off on a range of casual and performance pieces, from hoodies, sweatpants, and recovery slides to training and running shoes. So whether you’re looking to work up a sweat or kick back in some loungewear, there’s something here for you.
Ahead, take a look at some of our favorite styles for men and women from the sale, and visit Puma.com to see all the stellar discounts.
Puma Vista Men’s Sneakers
This ’70s-inspired silhouette features a breathable mesh upper with suede overlays, a lightweight EVA cushioned midsole and SoftFoam+ sock liner for premium step-in comfort.
Puma X-Ray Men’s Sneaker
Available in two colorways, Puma’s X-Ray sneaker also boasts a mesh upper with suede and synthetic overlays, a SoftFoam+ sock liner and an IMEVA midsole for lightweight cushioning.
Puma Cool Cat V Men’s Slides
Perfect for supporting feet after a long day, these athletic slides have an adjustable velcro closure and cushioned, molded footbed.
Puma Scorch Runner Men’s Running Shoes
These breathable runners also include a SoftFoam+ sock liner, plus an internal lockdown support structure at the midfoot to promote balanced strides. Other benefits include responsive foam midsoles and zoned rubber outsoles for optimal traction and stability.
Puma Hybrid Rocket Runner Women’s Running Shoes
Designed to offer a sock-like fit, this bold slip-on style features a foot-hugging textile upper and secure, innovative lacing system. Moreover, the running shoe is built on a unique featherlight beaded midsole meant to deliver high energy return, ample cushioning and support.
Puma Women’s Carina Crew Sneaker
Origianlly $60, this tennis-insipred silhouette is now just $25. The style is crafted with a supple leather upper, cushioned footbed and slightly elevated platform sole. It’s also offered in several other colorways.
Puma Cali Snake Women’s Sneakers
Looking to make a subtle statement? You can’t go wrong with this pair, featuring a snakeskin-embossed upper in a shade of pale pink. The style also offers a trendy stacked sole and perforated details on the vamp for breathability.
Puma UltraRide Women’s Running Shoes
Available in five different colorways, Puma’s UltraRide supplies an airy, open mesh upper, supportive midsole and lightweight EVA cushioning.
Puma Ralph Sampson Mid Blank Sneakers
The signature shoe of Hall of Fame basketball player Ralph Sampson, these clean white high-tops also feature leather construction and a perforated vamp. Originally $90, they’re available now for $40 off.
Puma Clyde Stitch Sneaker
Another unisex silhouette, this edition of the iconic Puma Clyde is designed with a clean white leather upper featuring colorful contrasting stitching.
Puma Essentials Men’s Jersey Polo
Now on sale for $10, this classic polo shirt made from sustainably-sourced cotton is offered in five colors to choose from.
Puma Essentials Women’s 3/4 Logo Leggings
Also made from sustainable cotton, these Puma leggings offer a cropped length and high-rise fit that hits just below the navel. They come in black, too.
Puma Classics Women’s T7 Track Jacket
Offered in a wide range of sizes and multiple colorways, this full-zip track jacket is a soft, durable cotton-polyester blend. It’s great for lounging or working up a sweat.