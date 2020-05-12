Celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month With Gear From Brands That Give Back

June marks the start of LGBTQ Pride Month, and along with the parades and parties come countless products in kaleidoscopic hues. Brands and retailers are amping up their messaging of inclusivity, charity and sense of purpose with their Pride collections as the LGBTQ community celebrates the anniversary of the Stonewall riots (June 28), which sparked the gay rights movement.

Here, we’ve rounded up companies that have Pride-themed gear with charitable components that support causes that impact LGBTQ people. Check back for updates.

Adidas

As part of its Pride pack, the Three Stripes is giving a series of classic styles the rainbow-treatment including the Ultra Boost S&L, NMD_R1, Carrera Low, Adilette slides, Nite Jogger, Stan Smith and Superstar. Select pieces from the pack are already available on Adidas.com with the styles ranging in price from $80 to $130 for footwear.

How it supports the LGBTQ community: Though not tied to product sales, Adidas regularly supports The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for the youth of the community.

Adidas Pride NMD_R1 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas NMD_R1 Pride, $130.

Bombas

Bombas’ latest Pride collection includes a limited-edition line of rainbow-themed socks inspired by the colors of the bisexual and transgender flags. The sock styles come in low-cut and crew lengths and vary in price from $12 for individual socks up to $96 for a pack of 8 pairs. Shop it now on Bombas.com.

How it supports the LGBTQ community: For every pair purchased, a pair will be donated to someone in need in the LGBTQ+ community through the Ally Coalition, which supports young LGBTQ people with support services like funded housing and wellness center.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bombas

To buy: The Dye Pride Calf Socks, $12.

Dr. Martens

The footwear brand’s classic 1460 boot gets a subtle treatment, complete with Pride flag colors carried through to the heel and other small details. Finished with rainbow stitching, the boot is currently available on Drmartens.com for $150. The brand is also offering rainbow laces and colorful socks as part of its 2020 Pride collection.

How it supports the LGBTQ community: In association with their Pride Boot, Doc Martens will be donating $25,000 to The Trevor Project — one of the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organizations for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youths.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

To Buy: Dr. Martens 1460 Pride, $150.

Ruthie Davis

Ruthie Davis is bringing bold and tall footwear to all with its gender-fluid Pride Pump and Rainbow Jogger. The styles are priced from $400 to $550 and are offered in sizes 35 to 43, with the Pride Pump available now at RuthieDavis.com and the platform jogger dropping later in May.

How it supports the LGBTQ community: Ruthie Davis will be donating 20% of sales to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center of New York City.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ruthie Davis

To Buy: Ruthie Davis’ Pride Pump, $400.

Toms

Toms’ Unity collection celebrates all forms of love with three limited-edition versions of its original Alpargata. They all feature Pride-inspired details including tie-dye, rainbows and the words “Love is Love, ” with each style retailing from $30 to $60 on Toms.com. The collection also includes three new sunglasses silhouettes following the theme of LGBTQ+ allyship with gradient lenses and rainbow-colored frames, retailing for $150.

How it supports the LGBTQ community: Yearround, Toms supports the LGBTQ+ community providing everything from shoes and sight services to mental health support. The 2020 Unity collection, in particular, takes inspiration from organizations like the Los Angeles LGBT Center and Helen Keller International, which provide healthcare and services to vulnerable families and individuals in need. Furthermore, Toms partners specifically with Helen Keller International’s Childsight Program to provide free eye care for homeless youth in New York and Los Angeles — 40% of whom identify as members of the LGBTQ community.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

To Buy: Toms Unity Tie-Dye Women’s Sneakers, $60.

To Buy: Toms Unity Tie-Dye Men’s Sneakers, $60.

