9 Popular Sneakers to Shop During the Holiday Season

Finding the right shoes for the sneaker enthusiasts in your family during the holiday season may seem like a difficult task, but it doesn’t have to be. Below, we have compiled a selection of the most popular sneakers that have been released throughout this year from brands including Nike, Jordan, Adidas, New Balance, Under Armour and more.

Adidas Yeezy Powerphase

It’s rare that Adidas Yeezy styles are still available for the retail price, but that’s the case with this Yeezy Powerphase, exclusively on Yeezy Supply right now in a simple gray colorway.

The Adidas Yeezy Powerphase in “Quiet Gray.” CREDIT: Yeezy Supply

To buy: Adidas Yeezy Powerphase, $120; Yeezy Supply.

Veja Condor Mesh

Veja’s new Condor Mesh sneaker is delivered in an Alveomesh upper that’s created with 100% recycled plastic bottles ready to tackle your next workout.

The Veja Condor Mesh in black and white. CREDIT: Veja

To buy: Veja Condor Mesh, $144; Veja.

Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Triple White’

In terms of sneaker and color combinations, only a handful of styles are more classic than the Nike Air Force 1 Low in “Triple White.” Lucky for shoppers, this style is typically available year-round, and that includes the holiday season.

Nike Air Force 1 Low 07. CREDIT: Nike

To buy: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple White”, $90; Nike.

Tetris x Puma RS 9.8

This Tetris x Puma sneaker collaboration is one for the gamers. This RS 9.8 model is decorated with details inspired by the classic game from the ’80s.

The Tetris x Puma RS 9.8. CREDIT: Puma

To buy: Tetris x Puma RS 9.8, $100; Puma.

Under Armour Project Rock 2

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has taken his best-selling Under Armour signature sneaker and he updated it with the Project Rock 2, which features a knitted upper that’s connected to an energy-returning HOVR cushioned midsole for maximum performance during workouts.

The Under Armour Project Rock 2. CREDIT: Under Armour

To buy: Under Armour Project Rock 2, $140; Under Armour.

New Balance OMN1S

Kawhi Leonard’s limited New Balance OMN1S sneaker is available right now in the “Heat Wave” colorway boasting a vibrant pink and red FitWeave upper. But hurry: This style typically sells out quickly.

Kawhi Leonard’s New Balance OMN1S “Heat Wave.” CREDIT: New Balance

To buy: New Balance OMN1S, $140; Shoe Palace.

Air Jordan 1 Mid

The Air Jordan 1 model is arguably the most popular sneaker in the market right now, making this a perfect gift for the holidays.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid. CREDIT: Nike

To buy: Air Jordan 1 Mid, $110; Nike.

Vans Sk8-Hi

The Vans Sk8-Hi was originally designed for skateboarding but has recently turned into a fashion staple thanks to its simple yet classic black-based colorway with contrasting white details throughout the shoe.

To buy: Vans Sk8-Hi, $65; Zappos.

Nike Killshot 2

Inspired by a throwback tennis sneaker, the Nike Killshot 2 is versatile to wear with a suit or casually with its blend of textured leather on the uppers and its gum bottom.

The J. Crew x Nike Killshot 2. CREDIT: J. Crew

To buy: Nike Killshot 2, $90; Nike.

