Perry Ellis’ New Face Masks Are Protective, Breathable & Oh-So Stylish

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In addition to menswear, shoes and watches, storied American fashion house Perry Ellis also offers face masks.

The outfitter carries a variety of face masks online, including rounded and pleated options made from cotton poplin. Available in solid colors and patterns, Perry Ellis face masks are great to wear in both formal and casual settings. Aside from reusable face mask options, the company also sells disposable face masks such as KN95 and 3-ply blue masks.

While neck gaiters and bandanas (also offered on the store’s site) might not be your most protective option, Perry Ellis’ cloth face masks are in line with CDC recommendations for the best types of cloth masks thanks to their all-cotton construction. Several come in bundles, ranging from a pack of two to ten.

In addition to face masks, the store is currently offering 50% off suits, sportswear and other select items during its Labor Day Sale. And to give back, shoppers can also donate through PerryEllis.com to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which provides financial aid and support to children and families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

Below, take a look at some of the face mask options offered on Perryellis.com.

Perry Ellis Reusable Poplin Print Rounded Face Masks

Made of cotton poplin, these reusable face masks come in a pack of three. Available in multiple colorways, shoppers can pick the best pack that best matches their style. The rounded face masks also come with a pocket for an air filter as well as a nose wire and adjustable, elastic ear straps for comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Perry Ellis

Perry Ellis Solid Two Pack Protected Face Masks

Shoppers looking for a simple two-pack of solid color face masks should consider this Perry Ellis option. The solid-colored color face mask is made from a polyester-spandex blend that is soft and stretchy.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Perry Ellis

Perry Ellis Reusable Pleated Print Face Masks

In addition to round face masks, Perry Ellis also carries the traditional pleated face mask. These Perry Ellis face masks come in a pack of three and are available in multiple colorways for $18. Like the brand’s rounded face masks, the 100% cotton face mask pack is equipped with a pocket for a filter, nose wire and adjustable ear loops.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Perry Ellis

Perry Ellis Reusable Solid Fabric Face Mask 10 Pack

Customers can also stock up on a pack of 10 solid fabric face masks from Perry Ellis. The stretchy face masks are made from a polyester-elastane blend. Available for $30, shoppers can pair both casual and business attire with these solid color face masks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Perry Ellis

Perry Ellis Reusable Poplin Pleated Face Masks

Available in a mixed assortment of three, this lightweight cotton face mask is another option to consider from Perry Ellis. The washable face mask has a compartment for a filter for extra protection. The mask is complete with adjustable ear straps and a nose wire for maximum comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Perry Ellis

3-Ply Disposable Medical Mask 10 Pack

Perry Ellis also carries disposable face masks, as well. Shoppers can add this pack of 10 to their carts when shopping on Perryellis.com. Made with three layers of fabric, these face masks are lightweight and breathable while offering protection.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Perry Ellis

KN95 Mask

KN95 masks are also available on Perryellis.com. The company offers a pack of three KN95 masks that feature adjustable elastic ear straps for comfort. The FDA and CE certified mask comes in a pack of three.