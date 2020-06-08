Everything You Need to Know About Old Navy’s $1 Flip-Flop Sale

The Old Navy $1 flip-flop sale gives flip-flop fans a reason to celebrate each year, and this year is not expected to be any different.

As warmer weather begins to settle in, shoppers enjoy a range of sales — from Memorial Day discounts galore to major savings on everything from fashion to electronics on Amazon Prime Day. These deals come as customers are looking to load up on warm-weather apparel and shoes, as they swap out their sweaters and boots for shorts and sandals. And when it comes to discounts on summer-ready footwear, there’s nothing better than the annual Old Navy $1 flip-flop sale.

The apparel and accessories retailer, which is owned by Gap Inc., lets customers get a discount rate on flip-flops for the whole family, with its annual Old Navy $1 flip-flop sale typically held in June. The brand offers the option to shop a limited number of thong sandals for men, women and children at the accessible price of just $1 per pair. What’s more, Old Navy typically offers a major sale on apparel and other accessories around the same time as its $1 flip-flop sale. For instance, this year, select styles are on sale on the Old Navy website for a whopping 50% off, so if you’re looking for a one-stop place to purchase a summer wardrobe for you and your family as you head from barbecue to beach, look no further than Old Navy.

Related Aldo Teams Up with Rocky Barnes for Stylish Summer Sandal Collaboration, Influencer Talks Design Stuart Weitzman's Summer Sample Sale Offers New Styles Up to 60% Off Father's Day Gift Ideas for Every Type of Dad

As you look to navigate the Old Navy $1 flip-flop sale and stay up to date with the latest developments, FN is here to help. Below, we have rounded up everything you need to know about the annual Old Navy $1 flip-flop sale — and we will add additional information regarding the latest sales as more becomes available. What’s more, for shoppers looking to build out a whole summer wardrobe, no fear: We have also included additional low-priced styles to fill your closet.

When is Old Navy’s $1 Flip-Flop Sale?

Old Navy is still is the process of determining its events calendar for the year, but past years can offer some clue as to when the sale will likely be held. Typically, Old Navy customers can snag $1 flip-flops sometime in mid-June, with discounts on pairs for men, women and kids. The brand typically allows cardholders to get a head start a day before the Old Navy $1 flip-flop sale becomes open to the public — and since the sale typically only lasts for one day, shoppers have to act fast. FN will update this page when we have a confirmation of this year’s date as well as any additional details.

Old Navy’s annual flip-flop sale offers basic colors for $1, with pairs coming in sizes for the whole family. CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

How Does the Old Navy $1 Flip-Flop Sale Work?

Typically, the Old Navy $1 flip-flop sale works like this:

In late May, shoppers with an Old Navy, Gap or Banana Republic card are able to nab up to five pairs of Old Navy flip-flops for only $1 each.

In mid-June, the general public has the opportunity to snag select pairs for just $1. Oftentimes, Old Navy offers a day in late June for cardholders only, followed by a day for everyone.

The most popular colorways and sizes tend to go fast.

The promotions are typically offered in-store only — although there have been some exceptions in past years.

How Many Pairs Can I Buy?

For the last few years, the Old Navy $1 flip-flop sale has placed a limit on pairs per consumer to 10 each. Solid-colored options have previously retailed for $1, while options with patterns will set shoppers back $2, with savings typically available only to brick-and-mortar shops.

Customers looking to load up on the max number of pairs should remember to shop early because the most popular sizes and colors will go fast. (If social media is any indication, there are many customers who mark their calendars off way in advance in anticipation of the annual sale). Pro tip: Check the store hours of your local Old Navy in advance — and arrive as close to opening time as is possible — to ensure that you get there while styles are still in stock.

Is the Old Navy $1 Flip-Flop Sale Online?

In the past, the Old Navy $1 flip-flop sale has been only available in stores. The sale typically begins in store on a Saturday in mid-June, but in some years, the apparel and accessories chain has opened up the sale to online on Sunday, depending upon availability. To be certain that you don’t miss out on the day of deals, you should plan to shop in store on the first day of the sale. In addition, make sure to check your local store hours for sale start times.

If this year’s Old Navy $1 flip-flop sale ends up being available online, you can get free shipping — but there’s a slight catch. To qualify for free shipping, you will have to spend at least $50. As a timesaver, we suggest adding extra items to your cart ahead of the sale day so you don’t get derailed at checkout — there are tons of on-sale apparel and accessories you can purchase now on Oldnavy.com for the whole family. If your order rings in at less than $50, shipping will be $7. In addition, the retailer offers free returns on all orders, unless you’ve purchased items that are listed as final sale.

What Does Old Navy Offer in the Way of Flip-Flops?

Old Navy’s rubber flip-flop collection includes styles for men, women and children, in a rainbow display of colors and prints. Options come in fun patterns such as stripes, polka-dots, leopard and palm trees — perfect for striking up a conversation whether paired with a bathing suit or a chic daytime look. Those looking to take advantage of the Old Navy $1 flip-flop sale will want to limit their purchases to solid-colored options, as patterned pairs typically sell for $2 each.

How Much Does Old Navy Usually Charge for Its Flip-Flops?

While it is hard to beat the prices of the Old Navy $1 flip-flop, the brand does not usually charge that much more for its flip-flops. Depending upon what promotions Old Navy is offering at any given time, it may be possible to get select colorways and sizes of the brand’s flip-flops for as little as $2 a pair. When pairs aren’t marked down at all, styles typically sell for about $4 to $5. If you have big beach plans coming up prior to the start of the Old Navy $1 flip-flop sale, there are still plenty of affordable options. Below, we have rounded up some fun styles for the whole family that you can snag now.

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Old Navy Patterned Flip-Flops for Women in Watermelon, $4 to $4.50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Old Navy Printed Flip-Flops for Men in Palm Trees, $3.50 (was $5).

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Old Navy Printed Flip-Flops for Boys in Chill Palm Tree, $3 (was $5).

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Old Navy Polka-Dot Glitter-Strap Flip-Flops for Girls in Black & White, $4.

Does Old Navy offer fun giveaways?

It depends on the year. In 2019, to accompany the Old Navy $1 flip-flop sale, the retailer offered customers a chance to win $24,000 if they found golden flip-flops, with pairs hidden both in stores and online. Shoppers were given the tip by Old Navy to look in stores, with the brand additionally advising its customers to look carefully at styles hidden at eye level. In addition, those who shopped the day of the Old Navy $1 flip-flop sale in 2019 were able to get one free pair of flip-flops for every purchase over $24 made before noon. It’s unclear whether a similar promotion will be available in 2020.

Old Navy’s $1 flip flop sale was held on June 14 in 2019. In conjunction with the sale, the retailer additionally offered $24,000 in prize money for customers who found golden flip-flops. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

What Savings Is Old Navy Offering on Other Items?

The Old Navy $1 flip-flop sale may usually in-store only, but that doesn’t mean the retailer only offers big savings for brick-and-mortar shoppers. On its website, Old Navy is currently allowing customers to take 50% off on select summer items, including several footwear styles. In particular, the brand has major savings on apparel and accessories for women, as well as discounts on beach towels (another must-have for your next beach day, along with the $1 flip-flops). Below, we have rounded up some of our favorite discounted options that women can shop now to round out their summer wardrobes. Read on to shop a selection of warm-weather looks as well as some fun towels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

To Buy: Old Navy Relaxed Vertical Stripe Cap Sleeve Shirt for Women, $15 (was $30).

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Old Navy Sleeveless Jersey Swing Dress for Women, $15 (was $30).

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Old Navy Mid-Rise Everyday Patterned Twill Shorts for Women in Floral Camo, $15 (was $25).

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Old Navy Square-Neck Swimsuit for Women in Cayenne, $21 (was $42).

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Old Navy Strappy Lace-Up Textile Sandals for Women, $18 (was $30).

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Old Navy Printed Terry-Cloth Beach Towel in Cool Tie-Dye, $11.50 (was $12).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.