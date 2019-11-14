Old Navy Is Offering $1 Socks & More Major Black Friday Discounts — Here’s What You Need to Know

If Old Navy isn’t already on your Black Friday list, you may want to add it.

The retailer is offering major discounts — with 50% off on almost everything, including thousands of products available for $5 or less.

There’s also an opportunity to shop with a purpose: Throughout the brand’s Black Friday promotion, Old Navy’s cozy socks will cost just $1 — and the brand will donate $1 to the Boys & Girls Clubs for each pair purchased, up to $1 million.

Now that we’ve piqued your interest, read on for more information about Old Navy’s Black Friday deals.

When does the Old Navy Black Friday sale start? How long will it run?

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 27 (the day before Thanksgiving) through Black Friday, Nov. 29, Old Navy will offer 50% off many items, for both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce customers. Stores will be open Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28) at 3 p.m. overnight through Black Friday (Nov. 29) at 11 p.m.

Shoppers can also enjoy discounts of 50% off everything online from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2 as part of Old Navy’s Cyber Monday promotion.

Are there any savings opportunities before Black Friday?

Old Navy is kicking off its Black Friday promotions early, with pre-Black Friday savings of 50% on jeans, outerwear and sweaters in-store and online Nov. 20–26. Old Navy card members can get a head start on their Black Friday shopping: Using the brand’s credit card online or in-person, customers will get 50% off Nov. 21–24.

How does Old Navy’s Cozy Sock sale work?

As mentioned above, customers can shop $1 cozy socks at Old Navy’s Black Friday sale. The brand will give $1 to the Boys & Girls Clubs for each pair sold, up to a total of $1 million.

The “Shock of a Dolla” sock sale runs on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 in-store and online. In-person, shoppers are limited to 10 pairs; on Oldnavy.com, customers can get a maximum of five pairs. The socks, which usually start at $4, come with fun novelty patterns such as dinosaurs, reindeer and narwhals.

Does Old Navy have free shipping and free returns for online purchases?

Old Navy offers free shipping for orders of $50 and more, with a flat rate of $7 for purchases below $50. All orders are eligible for free returns. Consumers can also order online for in-store pickup, with items typically available to pick up after just two hours.

