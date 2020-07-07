Okabashi’s Sandal Sale Offers Summer-Ready Comfort For Your Feet

Right in the heat of the summer, Okabashi’s sandal sale is bringing you comfortable relief.

Okabashi Brands started in 1984 in the small town of Buford, Georgia, and has continued to remain the same trustworthy family-owned and operated company ever since. Its pairs are made right here in the United States, selling over 35 million pairs of shoes in its 36 years of experience, all available at Okabashi.com. Inspired by Japanese concepts of reflexology, the brand offers specialized pairs made to support your feet for the ultimate comfortability. Best of all, the material used is 100% recyclable; customers can send back their worn-down pairs for upcycling and will also receive 15% off your next purchase upon returning them, too.

Now, the comfort brand is bringing you a wide variety of its hit styles at discounted prices for warm weather-ready wear. Read on to shop FN’s top picks from Okabashi’s selection of sandals on sales.

Okabashi Sandals Sale: Indigo Sport Flip Flops

These two-piece sandals feature a sleek thong-toe design with a sporty upper strap and a durable Microplast lining to wick away sweat. The footbed includes reflexology beads to provide a gentle massage, strategically placed in high-stress areas where your foot needs it most.

Okabashi Sandals Sale: Drift Slides

Available on-sale for both men and women, these shoes provide a new take on a classic pool slide with a more athletic appeal. A cushioned footbed lifts and supports the sole while slight tread across the insole keeps the foot from slipping and sliding within the shoe.

Okabashi Sandals Sale: Splash Flip Flops

Give summery ensembles a subtle boost with these wedge sandals. Set atop a stabilizing heel, these flip flops come in a mix of colorful shades; all pairs include specialized beads for stress relief and arch support. The Splash silhouette is perfect for wear from beach to dinner all season long.

Okabashi Sandals Sale: Classic Flip Flops

You can’t go wrong with a classic. The signature design of these thong-toe sandals highlights a sleek one-piece construction for durability along with a flat block heel. Small dots are well-placed across the footbed to massage the bottom of feet while keeping them slip-free along the way.

Okabashi Sandals Sale: Surf Flip Flops

These men’s sandals allow for everyday comfort without failure. The uniquely curved design follows the natural contours of the foot, giving you a non-slip flexible mold that moves with your every step. The style is washable and recyclable; it also can help ease pain from plantar fasciitis, flat feet and high arches.

Okabashi Sandals Sale: Venice Sandals

For a more strappy style, check out the brand’s Venice silhouette. Complete with criss-cross uppers, this sandal offers machine-washable longevity for wear after wear. A sculpted heel cup hugs the back of the foot as arch support in the midsole lifts from the ground up.

Okabashi Sandals Sale: Indigo Active Flip Flops

Constructed from two strong pieces, you can put these sandals to the test thanks to their active design. The upper straps utilize durable woven fabric finished off with a neoprene lining, meant to add buoyancy for beachside walks and quick-drying capabilities. This silhouette is also available at a discounted price for both men and women.

Okabashi Sandals Sale: Sienna Sandals

Fancier occasions during warm-weather seasons have met their match in the brand’s Sienna sandal. Adopting a trendy retro-inspired square toe, these cage slides give ample support for the arches with specialized massaging beads. A stacked heel tops off this silhouette, giving them a dressy refinement.

