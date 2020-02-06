NYFW Primer: How to Livestream the Runway Shows + What You Need to Know

Fashion Week has officially started in New York and this season is looking quite different than anything that’s come before. There are a few key things to expect: exciting collections from up-and-coming designers that everyone will be talking about; a flood of images on your Instagram feed from editors, influencers, buyers, etc. (feel free to filter accordingly), and, if you’re local to New York, crowded crosswalks filled with street style photographers anywhere around Spring Studios in Tribeca.

While the calendar — well, calendars — for this NYFW seems a bit more sparse than seasons past, there’s still a lot to look out for over the course of the next several days. Here’s a layman’s guide so you don’t miss out.

When is Fashion Week?

The short answer is: It depends who you ask. According to the IMG calendar, presentations and shows began last Tuesday, Feb. 4 while the CFDA’s calendar maintains that the start of NYFW is Friday. Meanwhile, Tom Ford, the recently appointed chairman of the CFDA will be holding his own NYFW show further West this year. He’s putting on a runway show in Los Angeles on the evening of Feb. 7, fittingly two days before the Academy Awards.

How to Livestream

The answer seems obvious: YouTube. With the launch of YouTube’s fashion page last NYFW in September, the hub will be the destination for watching models strut the runways as it happens. Tune in starting on Friday when the Tom Ford show livestreams from Los Angeles, continuing through the weekend and following week with participants including Brandon Maxwell, Tory Burch, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta and Marc Jacobs. YouTube will continue to provide real-time access to fashion week events through London, Milan and Paris, as well. Click here to watch.

Who’s Showing?

NYFW is synonymous with several iconic American designers who always put on a grand spectacle. This season that includes mainstays like Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Proenza Schouler, Tory Burch and Marc Jacobs, whose show will wrap up the entire week. However, some exciting younger talents are not to be missed including Christopher John Rogers, Area, Khaite, Jonathan Cohen and Collina Strada. Plus, Rodarte and its fantastical designs make its return to NYFW for the first time in over a year.

Who’s Skipping?

As mentioned, this year’s NYFW calendar looks a bit less hectic due to the large number of designers who have decided to opt out. Tommy Hilfiger and Jeremy Scott have chosen to present their new collections in London and Paris, respectively. Pyer Moss and Ralph Lauren simply won’t be participating this season. Telfar is not on the calendar. Nor Batsheva. Even Tanya Taylor went an unconventional route and produced a series of comedy videos for fall ’20 instead of a traditional NYFW presentation. It’s enough to make anyone wonder what the future seasons of NYFW will hold.

