Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale Will Offer Huge Savings — Here’s What You Need to Know

It’s officially the season of sales. Among the stores offering discounts in December, Nordstrom doesn’t disappoint. The retailer’s half-yearly sale is just around the corner, so you can snag everything from designer finds to closet staples at a fraction of the price as you head into the New Year.

These deals tend to go fast, so it’s a good idea to start planning now so you can be prepared to shop when the offers go live. Below, we’ve rounded up everything we know about the sale so far, including when how long it lasts and the footwear savings you can expect. Keep checking back here for updates.

When does the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale 2019 start?

The retailer’s half-yearly sale takes place twice a year, typically at the end of May and end of December both in store and online. The upcoming December sale will reportedly start the day after Christmas, Thursday, Dec. 26 and last until Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

What deals can I expect from the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale 2019?

In addition to bargains on clothing, accessories and beauty products, Nordstrom offered up to 50% off hundreds of shoe styles last year. The discounted footwear offerings included boots and sneakers from brands like Nike, Ugg and Hunter. We expect similar deals on cold weather and athletic footwear this time around.

While you wait, we recommend checking out “New Markdowns” in the site’s sale section for amazing steals you can shop now. Here are some of our favorites:

Frye Melissa Button 2 Knee High Boot This equestrian style boot, featuring Italian leather and a burnished toe, will go with your entire winter wardrobe.

Nike Air VaporMax 2019 Sneaker Nike Air pods in the sole offer buoyant and responsive cushioning in this modern sneaker style.

Stuart Weitzman Alina Over the Knee Boot We love these lug-soled Stuart Weitzman boots, which are now 40% off.

Bernardo Zina Rain Boot Tackle any rainy day with this adorable Chelsea rain boot, complete with corset-style laces and eye-catching hardware.

Ugg Fuzz Yeah Genuine Shearling Slide

Buckle details give this cozy Ugg slide a sophisticated touch.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

